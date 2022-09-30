English
    September 30, 2022 / 09:23 AM IST

    Market LIVE Updates: Sensex, Nifty open lower amid weak global cues; all eyes on RBI policy

    Stock Market LIVE Updates: Tata Motors, Tech Mahindra, HDFC, HDFC Bank and Infosys were among major losers on the Nifty, while gainers were Hindalco Industries, Sun Pharma, Shree Cements, JSW Steel and Apollo Hospitals.

    • IndexPricesChangeChange%
      Sensex56,284.27-125.69 -0.22%
      Nifty 5016,791.35-26.75 -0.16%
      Nifty Bank37,549.90-97.85 -0.26%
      Nifty 50 16,791.35 -26.75 (-0.16%)
      Fri, Sep 30, 2022
      Biggest GainerPricesChangeChange%
      ONGC130.003.35 +2.65%
      Biggest LoserPricesChangeChange%
      Tata Motors393.85-8.40 -2.09%
      Best SectorPricesChangeChange%
      Nifty Pharma12982.20107.90 +0.84%
      Worst SectorPricesChangeChange%
      Nifty IT26535.00-284.05 -1.06%


    • September 30, 2022 / 09:30 AM IST

      BSE Auto index shed 0.7 percent dragged by the UNO Minda, Tata Motors, TVS Motor Company

      BSE Auto index shed 0.7 percent dragged by the UNO Minda, Tata Motors, TVS Motor Company
    • September 30, 2022 / 09:28 AM IST

      S&P Global Ratings withdraws its preliminary B issuer credit rating on Kalyan Jewellers

      S&P Global Ratings withdrew its preliminary B issuer credit rating on Kalyan Jewellers as the company has delayed its plans to access the international debt capital markets

      Kalyan Jewellers India was quoting at Rs 96.05, up Rs 1.15, or 1.21 percent on the BSE.

    • September 30, 2022 / 09:26 AM IST

      Lupin receives US FDA nod for Mirabegron tablets

      Lupin has received approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for its abbreviated new drug application (ANDA), Mirabegron extended-release tablets, to market in the US. 

      Mirabegron is a generic equivalent of Myrbetriq extended-release tablets of Astellas Pharma Global Development, Inc. 

      The product will be manufactured at Lupin's facility in Nagpur, India. The drug had estimated annual sales of $2403 million in the US as per IQVIA MAT data by June 2022. The drug is used for treatment of certain bladder problem.

      Lupin receives US FDA nod for Mirabegron tablets

Lupin has received approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for its abbreviated new drug application (ANDA), Mirabegron extended-release tablets, to market in the US. 

Mirabegron is a generic equivalent of Myrbetriq extended-release tablets of Astellas Pharma Global Development, Inc. 

The product will be manufactured at Lupin's facility in Nagpur, India. The drug had estimated annual sales of $2403 million in the US as per IQVIA MAT data by June 2022. The drug is used for treatment of certain bladder problem.
    • September 30, 2022 / 09:25 AM IST

      V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services:

      The market trend in the US and Europe continues to be bearish. Markets are increasingly discounting the likelihood of a US recession and a sharp slowdown in global growth in 2023. India too will be impacted by a sharp global growth slowdown but will be one of the least impacted since domestic growth impulses continue to be strong. Today’s MPC rate action - most likely a 50 bp rate hike - will not impact equity markets since this is already discounted by the market.

      In the near term the market will be influenced by the Q2 results that will start coming soon. Results of financials particularly large banks and fintech companies, autos particularly passenger and commercial vehicles and select 2-wheelers, IT, telecom, paints and adhesives and pharma will be good and the market might respond positively to them. 

      Investors may consider adding weightage to defensives like pharma and FMCG in this volatile environment.

    • September 30, 2022 / 09:22 AM IST

      Tata Steel’s merger plan to yield gains over the longer term: Fitch Ratings

      Fitch Ratings expects Tata Steel Limited’s plan to merge with seven units to result in higher EBITDA from procurement and marketing synergies, and lower royalty payments. 

      However, the financial gains are likely to be small and could take several quarters to be realised, depending on the pace of regulatory approvals.

    • September 30, 2022 / 09:20 AM IST

      Gainers and Losers on the BSE Sensex in the early trade:

      Gainers and Losers on the BSE Sensex in the early trade:
    • September 30, 2022 / 09:17 AM IST

      Market Opens: Indian indices opened on negative on September 30 amid weak global cues and ahead of RBI policy.

      At 09:16 IST, the Sensex was down 145.67 points or 0.26% at 56264.29, and the Nifty was down 36.10 points or 0.21% at 16782. About 1020 shares have advanced, 831 shares declined, and 125 shares are unchanged.

      Tata Motors, Tech Mahindra, HDFC, HDFC Bank and Infosys were among major losers on the Nifty, while gainers were Hindalco Industries, Sun Pharma, Shree Cements, JSW Steel and Apollo Hospitals.

    • September 30, 2022 / 09:14 AM IST

      FTSE Russell pushes India bonds inclusion to next year

      FTSE Russell has placed Indian government bonds on the watchlist for a potential upgrade to Market Accessibility Level ‘1’ and for consideration for inclusion in the FTSE Emerging Markets Government Bond Index (EMGBI). India will be reassessed again in March 2023.

    • September 30, 2022 / 09:13 AM IST

      Hero MotoCorp to invest about Rs 490 crore in Zero Motorcycles

      Hero MotoCorp on Thursday said it will invest USD 60 million (about Rs 490 crore) in US-based Zero Motorcycles to jointly develop electric motorcycles.

      The country's largest two-wheeler maker said it is finalising a collaboration agreement with the California (US)-based manufacturer of premium electric motorcycles and powertrains.

      The company's board has approved an equity investment of up to USD 60 million in Zero Motorcycles, it added. Zero Motorcycles is the global leader in electric motorcycles and powertrains. Read More

