October 07, 2021 / 09:39 AM IST

Market LIVE Updates: Indices open higher amid positive global cues; Titan, Airtel, ZEE in focus

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Indian benchmark indices opened higher tracking positive global cues. All the sectoral indices are trading in the green with auto, realty and power indices up 1-3 percent.

  • IndexPricesChangeChange%
    Sensex59,783.11593.38 +1.00%
    Nifty 5017,819.70173.70 +0.98%
    Nifty Bank37,824.50302.95 +0.81%
    Nifty 50 17,819.70 173.70 (0.98%)
    Thu, Oct 07, 2021
    Biggest GainerPricesChangeChange%
    Tata Motors364.8528.80 +8.57%
    Biggest LoserPricesChangeChange%
    ONGC165.45-2.65 -1.58%
    Best SectorPricesChangeChange%
    Nifty Auto10889.90322.35 +3.05%
    Worst SectorPricesChangeChange%
    Nifty Energy23987.3089.30 +0.37%


  • October 07, 2021 / 09:37 AM IST

    BSE Realty index added 3 percent supported by the Sobha, Oberoi Realty, Prestige Estate

  • October 07, 2021 / 09:32 AM IST

    Abheek Barua, Chief Economist, HDFC Bank:

    We expect the RBI to retain its accommodative stance without any increase in the reverse repo rate, currently the effective policy rate. The amount of the GSAP for Q3 could be reduced with the provision that it could be revised up when required. Moreover, the RBI could continue to sterilise its GSAP purchases going forward to keep the impact of its yield management tools liquidity neutral. 

    The RBI is likely to revise down its inflation forecast for Q2 FY22 (last RBI’s forecast: 5.9%) and for Q3 FY22 (last RBI’s forecast: 5.3%) projected in the last policy meeting in Aug-21 due to lower food prices. We expect inflation to average at 5.1% in Q2 and 4.8% in Q3 FY22. For FY22, we expect inflation to average at 5.35%.

  • October 07, 2021 / 09:19 AM IST

    Gainers and Losers on the BSE Sensex in the early trade:

  • October 07, 2021 / 09:16 AM IST

    Market Opens: Indian indices opened on positive note on October 7 with Nifty above 17,750 on the back of supportive global cues.

    At 09:16 IST, the Sensex was up 462.65 points or 0.78% at 59,652.38, and the Nifty was up 132.90 points or 0.75% at 17,778.90. About 1494 shares have advanced, 252 shares declined, and 63 shares are unchanged.

  • October 07, 2021 / 09:11 AM IST

    Mohit Nigam, Head - PMS, Hem Securities:

    After closing in red on October 6, 2021, global indices and SGX Nifty suggest a gap-up opening hence showing a positive sentiment towards the start of RBI’s 3-day meet on monetary policy and upcoming decisions on interest rates. 

    The government is also considering the proposal to allow foreign investors to take up to 20% stake in LIC’s IPO.

    On technical front, Nifty made a bearish engulfing candle on Wednesday, now the level of 17,830 can act as a good resistance and there is a strong support at 17,500 level.

  • October 07, 2021 / 09:05 AM IST

    ICICI Direct

    Indian markets are likely to open gap up on the back of positive global cues, aided by a top US Senate Republican backing an extension of the US debt ceiling and Russia calming the volatile natural gas markets in Europe declaring enhanced supplies would meet demand. US markets ended higher amid possible temporary extension of debt limit.

  • October 07, 2021 / 09:01 AM IST

    Market at pre-open: Benchmark indices are trading firm in the pre-opening session amid positive global cues.

    At 09:01 IST, the Sensex was up 371.13 points or 0.63% at 59,560.86, and the Nifty was up 109.60 points or 0.62% at 17,755.60.

  • October 07, 2021 / 08:55 AM IST

    Govt may allow 20% foreign investment in LIC public issue

    The government is weighing a proposal to allow foreign investors to take up as much as 20 percent stake in Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) when it will go public.

    The listing is expected to fetch anything between Rs 400 billion and Rs 1 trillion from the dilution of 5-10 percent state holding in LIC. The government is looking at a valuation of Rs 8-10 trillion for the insurance behemoth.

  • October 07, 2021 / 08:40 AM IST

    FII and DII data

    Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) net sold shares worth Rs 802.81 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) net sold shares worth Rs 998.69 crore in the Indian equity market on October 6, as per provisional data available on the NSE.

  • October 07, 2021 / 08:35 AM IST

    US long-end yields slide from more than 3-month highs

    US Treasury benchmark 10-year yields fell from more than three-month peaks on Wednesday, as investors pulled back from recent selling to buy the note, but the outlook for rates remained tilted to the upside amid optimism about growth.

