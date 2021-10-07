Market LIVE Updates: Indices open higher amid positive global cues; Titan, Airtel, ZEE in focus

October 07, 2021 / 09:32 AM IST

Abheek Barua, Chief Economist, HDFC Bank:

We expect the RBI to retain its accommodative stance without any increase in the reverse repo rate, currently the effective policy rate. The amount of the GSAP for Q3 could be reduced with the provision that it could be revised up when required. Moreover, the RBI could continue to sterilise its GSAP purchases going forward to keep the impact of its yield management tools liquidity neutral.

The RBI is likely to revise down its inflation forecast for Q2 FY22 (last RBI’s forecast: 5.9%) and for Q3 FY22 (last RBI’s forecast: 5.3%) projected in the last policy meeting in Aug-21 due to lower food prices. We expect inflation to average at 5.1% in Q2 and 4.8% in Q3 FY22. For FY22, we expect inflation to average at 5.35%.