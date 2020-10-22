172@29@17@144!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|markets|share-market-live-updates-stock-market-today-october-22-latest-news-bse-nse-sensex-nifty-indian-energy-exchange-kpit-technologies-dlf-federal-bank-emami-gmm-pfaudler-hfcl-5996021.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=true
Oct 22, 2020 09:51 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Market LIVE Updates: Indices open lower with Nifty around 11,900; Britannia top gainer

Benchmark indices opened lower with Nifty around 11900. All the sectoral indices are trading in the red.

highlights

  • October 22, 2020 09:54 AM IST

    Nifty Pharma Index shed 1 percent dragged by the Aurobindo Pharma, Dr Reddy's Lab, Cipla:

    Nifty Pharma Index shed 1 percent dragged by the Aurobindo Pharma, Dr Reddy's Lab, Cipla :
  • October 22, 2020 09:40 AM IST

    Embassy Office Parks to acquire property maintenance services biz:

    The board of directors of Embassy Office Parks Management Services Private Limited, manager to Embassy Office Parks REIT approved the acquisition of the property maintenance services business in relation to Embassy Manyata Business Park, Bengaluru and Embassy TechZone, Pune by Manyata Promoters and Embassy Office Parks respectively, from Embassy Services Private Limited.

  • October 22, 2020 09:29 AM IST

    Crude Updates: Oil prices dropped in early trade on Thursday, adding to heavy losses overnight, after a build in US gasoline inventories pointed to a deteriorating outlook for fuel demand as coronavirus cases soar in North America and Europe.

  • October 22, 2020 09:23 AM IST

    Gainers and Losers on the BSE Sensex:

    Gainers and Losers on the BSE Sensex:
  • October 22, 2020 09:18 AM IST

    Market Opens: Indian indices opened on negative note on October 22 with Nifty around 11900.

    At 09:16 IST, the Sensex was down 71.54 points or 0.18% at 40635.77, and the Nifty was down 25.50 points or 0.21% at 11912.20. About 492 shares have advanced, 443 shares declined, and 39 shares are unchanged.

  • October 22, 2020 09:02 AM IST

    Market at pre-open: Benchmark indices are trading lower in the pre-opening session with Nifty below 11850.

    At 09:02 IST, the Sensex was down 194.40 points or 0.48% at 40512.91, and the Nifty was down 114.60 points or 0.96% at 11823.10.

  • October 22, 2020 08:52 AM IST

    Asia Updates: Asian shares fell on Thursday and U.S. Treasury yields ticked lower as investors fretted over the slow pace of U.S. stimulus talks and a surge in global cases of COVID-19 ,reported Reuters.

    Global investor sentiment took a fresh hit over talks to boost the world's largest economy after U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday accused Democrats of being unwilling to craft an acceptable compromise on stimulus, following reports of progress earlier in the day, it added.

  • October 22, 2020 08:44 AM IST

    Wipro, SAP collaborate:

    Wipro has entered into an agreement with SAP SE to deliver SAP Enable Now. This custom enablement platform by SAP will help organisations adapt faster to technological changes and accelerate globalization.

