Oct 20, 2020 08:35 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Market LIVE Updates: Indian indices likely to open lower on weak global cues

Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a negative start for the broader index in India.

highlights

  • October 20, 2020 08:48 AM IST

    FII Trading Activity:

    FII Trading Activity:
  • October 20, 2020 08:44 AM IST

    RIL receives subscription amount from TPG:

    Reliance Retail Ventures Limited, a subsidiary of Reliance Industries (RIL), received the subscription amount of Rs 1,837.50 crore from TPG Asia VII SF Pte. Ltd. (TPG) and allotted 26,932,942 equity shares to TPG.

  • October 20, 2020 08:35 AM IST

    Crude Updates: Oil prices slipped for a fourth straight day on Tuesday on worries about a resurgence of coronavirus cases globally stifling a promising recovery in fuel demand, while growing output from Libya adds to plentiful supply in the market.

  • October 20, 2020 08:04 AM IST

    ACC Q3 result: Company has posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 363.85 crore, up 20.26 percent year-on-year (YoY) for the September quarter.

    The company had reported a profit of Rs 302.56 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year. 

    The company, which follows January-December financial year, posted Q3 revenue at Rs 3,537.3 crore against Rs 3,528.31 crore YoY

  • October 20, 2020 07:54 AM IST

    Kalyan Jewellers gets SEBI's nod for IPO:

    Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd has received capital markets regulator SEBI’s go ahead to raise an estimated Rs 1,750 crore through an initial share-sale.

    The IPO comprises issuance of fresh equity aggregating up to Rs 1,000 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) worth Rs 750 crore, according to the Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP).

  • October 20, 2020 07:41 AM IST

    Indian ADRs ended mostly lower:

    Indian ADRs ended mostly lower:
  • October 20, 2020 07:35 AM IST

    Wall Street closes lower:

    Wall Street’s main indexes closed lower on Monday as Washington lawmakers still appeared to struggle to reach an agreement on coronavirus stimulus ahead of a Tuesday deadline that would make a relief package possible ahead of the Nov. 3 elections.

  • October 20, 2020 07:27 AM IST

    Asian Markets trade lower:

    Asian Markets trade lower:
