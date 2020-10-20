Market LIVE Updates: Indian indices likely to open lower on weak global cues

Live now
AUTO REFRESH
Oct 20, 2020 08:35 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.
highlights
RIL receives subscription amount from TPG:
Crude Updates:
ACC Q3 result:
Kalyan Jewellers gets SEBI's nod for IPO:
Wall Street closes lower:
SGX Nifty:
Follow our LIVE blog for the latest updates on the novel coronavirus pandemic and its impact
FII Trading Activity:
RIL receives subscription amount from TPG:
Reliance Retail Ventures Limited, a subsidiary of Reliance Industries (RIL), received the subscription amount of Rs 1,837.50 crore from TPG Asia VII SF Pte. Ltd. (TPG) and allotted 26,932,942 equity shares to TPG.
Crude Updates: Oil prices slipped for a fourth straight day on Tuesday on worries about a resurgence of coronavirus cases globally stifling a promising recovery in fuel demand, while growing output from Libya adds to plentiful supply in the market.
What changed for the market while you were sleeping? Top 10 things to know
Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a negative opening for the index in India with a 43 points loss.
ACC Q3 result: Company has posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 363.85 crore, up 20.26 percent year-on-year (YoY) for the September quarter.
The company had reported a profit of Rs 302.56 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year.
The company, which follows January-December financial year, posted Q3 revenue at Rs 3,537.3 crore against Rs 3,528.31 crore YoY
Kalyan Jewellers gets SEBI's nod for IPO:
Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd has received capital markets regulator SEBI’s go ahead to raise an estimated Rs 1,750 crore through an initial share-sale.
The IPO comprises issuance of fresh equity aggregating up to Rs 1,000 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) worth Rs 750 crore, according to the Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP).
Indian ADRs ended mostly lower:
Wall Street closes lower:
Wall Street’s main indexes closed lower on Monday as Washington lawmakers still appeared to struggle to reach an agreement on coronavirus stimulus ahead of a Tuesday deadline that would make a relief package possible ahead of the Nov. 3 elections.
Asian Markets trade lower: