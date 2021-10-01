Market LIVE Updates: Indian indices likely to open lower on weak global cues

October 01, 2021 / 08:57 AM IST

Mohit Nigam, Head - PMS, Hem Securities:

Indian equity markets are expected to begin October series with a gap down. Trends on SGX Nifty suggest a fall of nearly a percent, taking it below 17,500 levels. This comes after US equity markets witnessed a massive selloff last night, even after confirmation that the House passed a nine-week spending bill to avert a U.S. government shutdown.

As investors brace for the Fed to shut down its stimulus in near time, fears are adding up regarding slow economic growth, inflation hitting back, supply-chain concerns, a global energy shortage and regulatory risks arising from China. It shall be ideal for investors to avoid any risky standoffs and safer bets could possibly be the right choice.

On technical front, Nifty50 could possibly break support levels of 17,600 and 17,500 in early trade and the new immediate support shall lie near 17,400 levels. Resistance could be seen around 17,700.