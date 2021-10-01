MARKET NEWS

English
October 01, 2021 / 08:51 AM IST

Market LIVE Updates: Indian indices likely to open lower on weak global cues

Stock Market LIVE Updates: The Nifty futures were trading lower around 17,439 level on the Singaporean Exchange at 7:30 IST. Asian markets are trading lower tracking weak US markets.

  • October 01, 2021 / 08:57 AM IST

    Mohit Nigam, Head - PMS, Hem Securities:

    Indian equity markets are expected to begin October series with a gap down. Trends on SGX Nifty suggest a fall of nearly a percent, taking it below 17,500 levels. This comes after US equity markets witnessed a massive selloff last night, even after confirmation that the House passed a nine-week spending bill to avert a U.S. government shutdown. 

    As investors brace for the Fed to shut down its stimulus in near time, fears are adding up regarding slow economic growth, inflation hitting back, supply-chain concerns, a global energy shortage and regulatory risks arising from China. It shall be ideal for investors to avoid any risky standoffs and safer bets could possibly be the right choice.

    On technical front, Nifty50 could possibly break support levels of 17,600 and 17,500 in early trade and the new immediate support shall lie near 17,400 levels. Resistance could be seen around 17,700.

  • October 01, 2021 / 08:53 AM IST

    FII and DII data

    Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) net sold shares worth Rs 2,225.60 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) net bought shares worth Rs 97.18 crore in the Indian equity market on September 30, as per provisional data available on the NSE.

  • October 01, 2021 / 08:44 AM IST

    Petrol, diesel prices on October 1:

    Fuel prices were hiked across metros for the second consecutive day on October 1. With this second hike, price of petrol and diesel have reached record levels across the country, negating the earlier price cut.

    The price of petrol was hiked to Rs 101.89 a litre in Delhi and to Rs 107.95 per litre in Mumbai, according to a price notification of state-owned fuel retailers. Diesel rates increased to Rs 90.17 a litre in Delhi and Rs 97.84 in Mumbai.

  • October 01, 2021 / 08:16 AM IST

    Asian Markets Update:

    Asian equities followed Wall Street sharply lower and bonds rallied on Friday as risk sentiment soured amid growing worries that inflation may persist even after global growth has peaked.

    Japan's Nikkei tumbled 1.86%, while the broader Topix slid 1.95%. Australian stocks slumped 2.05% and South Korea's Kospi lost 1.51%.

    An MSCI index of Asia-Pacific stocks dropped 1.07%. Chinese markets are closed for a week from Friday for the Golden Week holiday.

  • October 01, 2021 / 08:12 AM IST

    Abans Holdings files IPO papers with Sebi

    Abans Holdings, financial services arm of the Abans Group, has filed preliminary papers with capital markets regulator Sebi to mop-up funds through an initial public offering (IPO).

    The initial share-sale comprises fresh issuance of equity shares of up to 38 lakh and an offer for sale of up to 90 lakh equity shares by promoter Abhishek Bansal, according to the draft red herring prospectus (DRHP).

  • October 01, 2021 / 08:07 AM IST

    Eight core sectors' output grows 11.6% in August

    Eight core industries, including coal, crude oil, and steel, posted a growth of 11.6 percent in August on a yearly basis, as per government data released on Thursday.

    The eight core industries -- coal, crude oil, natural gas, refinery products, fertilisers, steel, cement and electricity -- comprise 40.27 percent of the weight of items included in the Index of Industrial Production (IIP).

    The industries had contracted by 6.9 percent in August 2020.

  • October 01, 2021 / 07:58 AM IST

    Siddhartha Khemka, Head - Retail Research, Motilal Oswal Financial Services:

    Markets are likely to continue with its consolidation given the sharp run-up in the past few weeks and weak global cues. Though the US funding has been extended temporarily, worries over federal government paralysis and the withdrawal of monetary support persist. Moreover as the energy crisis continues, the oil and gas prices along with power prices continues to remain elevated. China’s slowing economic growth along with debt woes continues to be a matter of concern. 

    However, the domestic cues remain positive as the Covid cases continues its decline further (daily cases falling to below 20k) resulting in more relaxation of economic activities with Key state Maharashtra opening up from October. Investors would react to the auto monthly sales numbers. 

    Rotation from outperforming sectors to under-valued stocks continue as the valuations continue to be at stratospheric levels. Small traders should trade cautiously as markets could be volatile amidst weak global cues. Investors can tap this opportunity to adopt buy on dip strategy as the long term fundamentals remain intact.

  • October 01, 2021 / 07:36 AM IST

    Asian Markets trade weak:

  • October 01, 2021 / 07:31 AM IST

    SGX Nifty: Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a weak opening for the broader index in India, with a loss of 163 points or 0.93 percent. The Nifty futures were trading lower around 17,439 level on the Singaporean Exchange at 7:30 IST.

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.