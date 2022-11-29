Closing Bell: Sensex, Nifty end at record closing high yet again; FMCG, metals shine

November 29, 2022 / 03:32 PM IST

Market Close: Benchmark indices ended higher on November 29 with Nifty around 18600.

At Close, the Sensex was up 177.04 points or 0.28% at 62,681.84, and the Nifty was up 55.20 points or 0.30% at 18,618. About 1653 shares have advanced, 1717 shares declined, and 147 shares are unchanged.

HUL, JSW Steel, Hero MotoCorp, Cipla and Britannia Industries were among the top Nifty gainers. The losers included IndusInd Bank, Coal India, Bajaj Finserv, Maruti Suzuki and Power Grid Corporation.

FMCG, Pharma and Metal indices rose 0.5-1 percent, while selling was seen in the auto, realty and capital good stocks.

BSE midcap and smallcap indices shed 0.3-0.4 percent each.