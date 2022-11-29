Closing Bell: Sensex, Nifty end at record closing high yet again; FMCG, metals shine

Rupee Close:
Indian rupee closed marginally lower at 81.72 per dollar against previous close of 81.66.
Morgan Stanley keeps 'Overweight' rating on Zomato, target at Rs 92 per share
TVS Motor launches new 2023 TVS Apache RTR 160 4V Special Edition
Ethos signs a partnership with Swiss Watch Manufacturer Speake-Marin
CLSA upgrade Bandhan Bank to Buy for Outperform, target at Rs 300
SEBI Appellate Tribunal reduces debarment period of Lyka Labs from 3 years
Indices erase intraday gains but still trading higher
Maharashtra Seamless to take maintenance shutdown of hot mill facility for 4 weeks
Kolte-Patil Developers board approves scheme of amalgamation of PNP Agrotech & Tuscan Real Estate with company
Gold gains on dollar dip; Fed policy cues in focus
Nifty Bank index up 0.4 percent led by the Bandhan Bank, ICICI Bank, Bank of Baroda
Britannia Industries enters into JV agreement with Bel SA, France
Nifty PSU Bank index gains 0.6 percent supported by the Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Bank of Baroda
Zydus Lifesciences enters into a business transfer agreement for purchase of Watson Pharma for Rs 46.8 crore
Pioneer Distilleries accepts CFO Gopal Kothari resignation, appoints Ashok Arora as new CFO
BSE Information Technology index gains 0.5 percent led by the Onward Technologies, Cerebra Integrated Technologies, Sasken Technologies
Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilisers approves interim dividend of Rs 1.60 per share
Government Pension Fund Global bought 1.09 million shares of Ami Organics
BSE FMCG index added nearly 2 percent led by the Dabur India, HUL, Marico
Lenders of Jet Airways oppose new owner's claims in court
Citi resume coverage on Shriram Transport Finance Corporation with 'Buy' rating
Crypto exchange Bitfront shuts down
Lupin launches Formoterol Fumarate Inhalation Solution
Dharmaj Crop Guard IPO subscribed 2.92 times on Day 2
Upcoming policy meeting may see only a 25 bps policy rate hike: Churchil Bhatt
Jefferies keeps 'Buy" rating on Dalmia Bharat, target Rs 2,060
Expect 25 bps in the coming policy and a data dependent stance going forward: Radhavi Deshpande
Dharmaj Crop Guard IPO Day 2: Issue subscribed 2.68 times, retail portion booked 3.94 times
Can Fin Homes declared an Interim Dividend of Rs 1.50
BSE Capital Goods index sheds 0.4 percent dragged by the ABB India, Schaeffler India, Elgi Equipments
Kotak Institutional Equities downgrades Laurus Labs with a fair value of Rs 350
UBS maintains 'Buy' rating on Apollo Tyres, raises price target to Rs 355
Tata Motors in pact with IndusInd Bank for electric vehicle financing
Paytm shares rises as CLSA upgrades from 'sell' to 'buy'
C B Ananthakrishnan will hold additional charge of CMD of Hindustan Aeronautics
Indices trade near day's point with Nifty above 18600
Nifty Metal index added 1 percent led by the Vedanta, NALCO, Moil
Dhanlaxmi Bank to consider fund raising via NCDs on December 5
Nifty Pharma index rises 0.8 percent supported by the Lupin, Glenmark Pharma, Cipla
MPC likely to hike repo rate by 35 bps in December policy meeting: Suvodeep Rakshit
BSE Power index rose nearly 1 percent led by the Adani Transmission, Adani Green, Adani Power
Cipla shares gain on launching Leuprolide Acetate injection depot
GDP may print at 5.8% in Q2: SBI Research
India's economy likely slowed to annual 6.2% in July-Sept: Reuters poll
Lupin's arm MedQuimica acquires rights to Nine Brands from Bausch Health
NBCC shares gain 3% on bagging work orders worth Rs 271.6 crore
Gold edges up on dollar dip; Fed policy cues remain key
Entertainment Network India terminates Time Brokerage arrangement with US-based broadcaster
SEBI approves appointment Sundararaman Ramamurthy as MD & CEO of BSE
Benchmark indices are likely to struggle in early Tuesday trades: Prashanth Tapse
Kotak Mahindra Bank arm to raise up to $1 billion for data centre fund
SBI board to seek nod today to raise Rs 10,000 crore via infra bonds
Oil prices slide on concerns over China's demand
Dollar rebounds on Fed expectations, Aussie drops
Dharmaj Crop Guard IPO issue subscribed 1.79 times on Day 1
Wall Street ends down sharply, hit by Apple and China worries
SGX Nifty indicates a flat to negative start for the Indian indices
|Index
|Prices
|Change
|Change%
|Sensex
|62,681.84
|177.04
|+0.28%
|Nifty 50
|18,618.05
|55.30
|+0.30%
|Nifty Bank
|43,053.45
|33.00
|+0.08%
|Biggest Gainer
|Prices
|Change
|Change%
|HUL
|2,634.20
|109.00
|+4.32%
|Biggest Loser
|Prices
|Change
|Change%
|IndusInd Bank
|1,180.60
|-17.25
|-1.44%
|Best Sector
|Prices
|Change
|Change%
|Nifty FMCG
|45078.60
|827.50
|+1.87%
|Worst Sector
|Prices
|Change
|Change%
|Nifty Midcap 100
|31677.30
|-141.60
|-0.45%
Market Close: Benchmark indices ended higher on November 29 with Nifty around 18600.
At Close, the Sensex was up 177.04 points or 0.28% at 62,681.84, and the Nifty was up 55.20 points or 0.30% at 18,618. About 1653 shares have advanced, 1717 shares declined, and 147 shares are unchanged.
HUL, JSW Steel, Hero MotoCorp, Cipla and Britannia Industries were among the top Nifty gainers. The losers included IndusInd Bank, Coal India, Bajaj Finserv, Maruti Suzuki and Power Grid Corporation.
FMCG, Pharma and Metal indices rose 0.5-1 percent, while selling was seen in the auto, realty and capital good stocks.
BSE midcap and smallcap indices shed 0.3-0.4 percent each.
Morgan Stanley keeps 'Overweight' rating on Zomato, target at Rs 92 per share
-Overweight call, target at Rs 92 per share
-Potential exit of amazon from food delivery business in India has no material implication
-Exit of Amazon from food delivery biz highlights barriers to scale biz for new entrant
Zomato was quoting at Rs 63.50, down Rs 0.90, or 1.40 percent on the BSE.
Avinash Pathak, Research Analyst at LKP Securities view on Consumer durables
Demand in the current quarter generally remains soft for AC's due to seasonality, however stocking for the same to happen in Q3FY23. However, in the longer run housing/ home improvement led demand for appliances/ consumer durables to continue. The demand being led by commodity softening, soft channel inventory, pick up in B-B and infra activities.
The primary demand for Fans might be impacted in Q3FY23 due to the imposition of BEE rating from Jan ’23; however, this demand should get shifted to Q4FY23.
The medium to long term macro continues to be strong, with B-C sustaining multiple growth drivers along with recovery in industrial Capex driving B-B/B-G demand. With RM pressure easing, margin expected to improve ahead.
TVS Motor launches new 2023 TVS Apache RTR 160 4V Special Edition
TVS Motor Company launched the new 2023 TVS Apache RTR 160 4V Special Edition today.
TVS Apache series built out of TVS Racing is based on the “Track to Road” philosophy. This philosophy manifests itself in each Apache through the best in segment performance, technology and unique stye.
TVS Motor Company was quoting at Rs 1,038.10, down Rs 22.60, or 2.13 percent.
Ethos signs a partnership with Swiss Watch Manufacturer Speake-Marin
Ethos Limited has signed a partnership with Swiss Watch Manufacturer Speake-Marin to be their exclusive retailer in the Indian market. The timepieces by Speake-Marin will be exclusively available with Ethos Watch Boutiques and will include timepieces such as One & Two Dual Time and City Ripples
Ethos was quoting at Rs 912.80, up Rs 14.55, or 1.62 percent on the BSE.
-Upgrade to Buy for Outperform, target at Rs 300
-To benefit from the cyclical recovery in MFI collections/growth
-Non-MFI portfolio is now growing consistently
-Expect FY24/25CL ROEs at ~20%
-Multiples at 1.6x FY24 book look cheap
SEBI Appellate Tribunal, Mumbai Bench; wide its order dated 23rd November 202, (received by the company on 29h November 202) has reduced the debarment period of the company, from accessing the Capital Market and deal in the securities, from three years to the period already undergone.
In view of the order, the company is now fee to access the Capital Market and deal in the Securities.
Earlier company had been restrained from accessing the Securities Market including by issuing prospectus, offer documents or advertisement soliciting money from the public and is further prohibited from buying, selling or otherwise dealing in securities, directly or indirectly in any manner, for a period of three years from the date of SEBI order of June 5, 2020.
Benchmark indices erased some of the intraday gains but still trading higher with Nifty above 18600.
The Sensex was up 242.91 points or 0.39% at 62,747.71, and the Nifty was up 69.70 points or 0.38% at 18,632.50. About 1637 shares have advanced, 1584 shares declined, and 129 shares are unchanged.
Dabur up 6 percent in trade
Santo's Take
- Surge in volumes indicate large blocks changing hands
- Company looking to generate Rs 900 cr revenue from Indore facility in 2 years
CJ's Take:
- Patchy rural demand scenario remains a key overhang
- Dabur’s growth outlook for next 2 years appears lethargic
Foreign funds send MCap for BSE-listed companies to record Rs 287 trillion
The market capitalisation of listed firms on the BSE touched a record high of Rs287 trillion on Tuesday, after foreign investors continued buying local stocks and falling in crude oil. The previous peak in market cap was Rs286.71 trillion on 13 September.
India's benchmark Sensex and Nifty hit a record high. In the last one year, the total market capitalization of all listed firms on BSE rose 12%. In dollar terms, however, the market cap just rose 2.4% to $3.50 trillion since last one year, Bloomberg data showed. Read more
Maharashtra Seamless has informed that maintenance shutdown of hot mill facility of one seamless pipe manufacturing mill at Nagothane has been taken for an estimated period of 4 weeks.