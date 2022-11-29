English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
    Live now
    auto refresh
    November 29, 2022 / 03:45 PM IST

    Closing Bell: Sensex, Nifty end at record closing high yet again; FMCG, metals shine

    FMCG and Metal indices rose 0.5-1 percent, while selling was seen in the auto, oil & gas and capital good stocks.

    • IndexPricesChangeChange%
      Sensex62,681.84177.04 +0.28%
      Nifty 5018,618.0555.30 +0.30%
      Nifty Bank43,053.4533.00 +0.08%
      Nifty 50 18,618.05 55.30 (0.30%)
      Tue, Nov 29, 2022
      Biggest GainerPricesChangeChange%
      HUL2,634.20109.00 +4.32%
      Biggest LoserPricesChangeChange%
      IndusInd Bank1,180.60-17.25 -1.44%
      Best SectorPricesChangeChange%
      Nifty FMCG45078.60827.50 +1.87%
      Worst SectorPricesChangeChange%
      Nifty Midcap 10031677.30-141.60 -0.45%


    • November 29, 2022 / 03:32 PM IST

      Rupee Close:

      Indian rupee closed marginally lower at 81.72 per dollar against previous close of 81.66.

    • November 29, 2022 / 03:32 PM IST

      Market Close: Benchmark indices ended higher on November 29 with Nifty around 18600.

      At Close, the Sensex was up 177.04 points or 0.28% at 62,681.84, and the Nifty was up 55.20 points or 0.30% at 18,618. About 1653 shares have advanced, 1717 shares declined, and 147 shares are unchanged.

      HUL, JSW Steel, Hero MotoCorp, Cipla and Britannia Industries were among the top Nifty gainers. The losers included IndusInd Bank, Coal India, Bajaj Finserv, Maruti Suzuki and Power Grid Corporation.

      FMCG, Pharma and Metal indices rose 0.5-1 percent, while selling was seen in the auto, realty and capital good stocks.

      BSE midcap and smallcap indices shed 0.3-0.4 percent each.

    • ADVERTISEMENT
    • November 29, 2022 / 03:25 PM IST

      Morgan Stanley keeps 'Overweight' rating on Zomato, target at Rs 92 per share

      -Overweight call, target at Rs 92 per share
      -Potential exit of amazon from food delivery business in India has no material implication 
      -Exit of Amazon from food delivery biz highlights barriers to scale biz for new entrant

      Zomato was quoting at Rs 63.50, down Rs 0.90, or 1.40 percent on the BSE.

    • November 29, 2022 / 03:23 PM IST

      Avinash Pathak, Research Analyst at LKP Securities view on Consumer durables

      Demand in the current quarter generally remains soft for AC's due to seasonality, however stocking for the same to happen in Q3FY23. However, in the longer run housing/ home improvement led demand for appliances/ consumer durables to continue. The demand being led by commodity softening, soft channel inventory, pick up in B-B and infra activities. 

      The primary demand for Fans might be impacted in Q3FY23 due to the imposition of BEE rating from Jan ’23; however, this demand should get shifted to Q4FY23. 

      The medium to long term macro continues to be strong, with B-C sustaining multiple growth drivers along with recovery in industrial Capex driving B-B/B-G demand. With RM pressure easing, margin expected to improve ahead.

    • November 29, 2022 / 03:19 PM IST

      TVS Motor launches new 2023 TVS Apache RTR 160 4V Special Edition

      TVS Motor Company launched the new 2023 TVS Apache RTR 160 4V Special Edition today.

      TVS Apache series built out of TVS Racing is based on the “Track to Road” philosophy. This philosophy manifests itself in each Apache through the best in segment performance, technology and unique stye.

      TVS Motor Company was quoting at Rs 1,038.10, down Rs 22.60, or 2.13 percent.

    • ADVERTISEMENT
    • November 29, 2022 / 03:16 PM IST

      Ethos signs a partnership with Swiss Watch Manufacturer Speake-Marin

      Ethos Limited has signed a partnership with Swiss Watch Manufacturer Speake-Marin to be their exclusive retailer in the Indian market. The timepieces by Speake-Marin will be exclusively available with Ethos Watch Boutiques and will include timepieces such as One & Two Dual Time and City Ripples

      Ethos was quoting at Rs 912.80, up Rs 14.55, or 1.62 percent on the BSE.

    • November 29, 2022 / 03:13 PM IST

      CLSA upgrade Bandhan Bank to Buy for Outperform, target at Rs 300

      -Upgrade to Buy for Outperform, target at Rs 300
      -To benefit from the cyclical recovery in MFI collections/growth
      -Non-MFI portfolio is now growing consistently
      -Expect FY24/25CL ROEs at ~20%
      -Multiples at 1.6x FY24 book look cheap

      CLSA upgrade Bandhan Bank to Buy for Outperform, target at Rs 300 -Upgrade to Buy for Outperform, target at Rs 300 -To benefit from the cyclical recovery in MFI collections/growth -Non-MFI portfolio is now growing consistently -Expect FY24/25CL ROEs at ~20% -Multiples at 1.6x FY24 book look cheap
    • November 29, 2022 / 03:08 PM IST

      SEBI Appellate Tribunal reduces debarment period of Lyka Labs from 3 years

      SEBI Appellate Tribunal, Mumbai Bench; wide its order dated 23rd November 202, (received by the company on 29h November 202) has reduced the debarment period of the company, from accessing the Capital Market and deal in the securities, from three years to the period already undergone.

      In view of the order, the company is now fee to access the Capital Market and deal in the Securities.

      Earlier company had been restrained from accessing the Securities Market including by issuing prospectus, offer documents or advertisement soliciting money from the public and is further prohibited from buying, selling or otherwise dealing in securities, directly or indirectly in any manner, for a period of three years from the date of SEBI order of June 5, 2020.

      SEBI Appellate Tribunal reduces debarment period of Lyka Labs from 3 years SEBI Appellate Tribunal, Mumbai Bench; wide its order dated 23rd November 202, (received by the company on 29h November 202) has reduced the debarment period of the company, from accessing the Capital Market and deal in the securities, from three years to the period already undergone. In view of the order, the company is now fee to access the Capital Market and deal in the Securities. Earlier company had been restrained from accessing the Securities Market including by issuing prospectus, offer documents or advertisement soliciting money from the public and is further prohibited from buying, selling or otherwise dealing in securities, directly or indirectly in any manner, for a period of three years from the date of SEBI order of June 5, 2020.
    • November 29, 2022 / 03:01 PM IST

      Market at 3 PM

      Benchmark indices erased some of the intraday gains but still trading higher with Nifty above 18600.

      The Sensex was up 242.91 points or 0.39% at 62,747.71, and the Nifty was up 69.70 points or 0.38% at 18,632.50. About 1637 shares have advanced, 1584 shares declined, and 129 shares are unchanged.

      Market at 3 PM Benchmark indices erased some of the intraday gains but still trading higher with Nifty above 18600. The Sensex was up 242.91 points or 0.39% at 62,747.71, and the Nifty was up 69.70 points or 0.38% at 18,632.50. About 1637 shares have advanced, 1584 shares declined, and 129 shares are unchanged.
    • November 29, 2022 / 03:02 PM IST

      Dabur up 6 percent in trade

      Santo's Take
      - Surge in volumes indicate large blocks changing hands
      - Company looking to generate Rs 900 cr revenue from Indore facility in 2 years

      CJ's Take:
      - Patchy rural demand scenario remains a key overhang
      - Dabur’s growth outlook for next 2 years appears lethargic

    • ADVERTISEMENT
    • November 29, 2022 / 02:58 PM IST

      Foreign funds send MCap for BSE-listed companies to record Rs 287 trillion

      The market capitalisation of listed firms on the BSE touched a record high of Rs287 trillion on Tuesday, after foreign investors continued buying local stocks and falling in crude oil. The previous peak in market cap was Rs286.71 trillion on 13 September.

      India's benchmark Sensex and Nifty hit a record high. In the last one year,  the total market capitalization of all listed firms on BSE rose 12%. In dollar terms, however, the market cap just rose 2.4% to $3.50 trillion since last one year, Bloomberg data showed. Read more

      Foreign funds send MCap for BSE-listed companies to record Rs 287 trillion The market capitalisation of listed firms on the BSE touched a record high of Rs287 trillion on Tuesday, after foreign investors continued buying local stocks and falling in crude oil. The previous peak in market cap was Rs286.71 trillion on 13 September. India's benchmark Sensex and Nifty hit a record high. In the last one year,  the total market capitalization of all listed firms on BSE rose 12%. In dollar terms, however, the market cap just rose 2.4% to $3.50 trillion since last one year, Bloomberg data showed. Read more
    • November 29, 2022 / 02:57 PM IST

      Maharashtra Seamless to take maintenance shutdown of hot mill facility for 4 weeks

      Maharashtra Seamless has informed that maintenance shutdown of hot mill facility of one seamless pipe manufacturing mill at Nagothane has been taken for an estimated period of 4 weeks.

      Maharashtra Seamless to take maintenance shutdown of hot mill facility for 4 weeks Maharashtra Seamless has informed that maintenance shutdown of hot mill facility of one seamless pipe manufacturing mill at Nagothane has been taken for an estimated period of 4 weeks.
    Load more

    News

    see more See More

    Video of the day

    Managing Money | Rules of investing in various asset classes

    Managing Money | Rules of investing in various asset classes