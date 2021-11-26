Market LIVE Updates: Indian indices likely to open on negative note amid weak Asian markets

November 26, 2021 / 07:52 AM IST

Stocks slip, havens rally as new COVID-19 variant spooks investors

Stocks fell and headed for their largest weekly drop in nearly two months on Friday, while safe haven assets such as bonds and the yen rallied as a new virus variant added to swirling concerns about future growth and higher U.S. interest rates.

The variant, detected by scientists in South Africa, may be able to evade immune responses and has prompted Britain to hurriedly introduce travel restrictions on South Africa.

South Africa's rand fell 1% in early trade, as did U.S. crude futures. S&P 500 futures fell 0.4%, while the risk-sensitive Australian and New Zealand dollars dropped to three-month lows.

Japan's Nikkei was down 1.7% in early trade and Australian shares fell 0.6%.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was down 0.2% for a weekly fall of 1% and world stocks, while still near record highs, headed for a weekly fall of 0.7%, the largest since early October.