Market LIVE Updates: Indian indices likely to open on negative note amid weak Asian markets

Tarsons Products to make debut on the exchanges today
Tarsons Products shares are expected to gain 25-30 percent when they list on the stock exchanges on November 26 after a stellar response to its initial public offering.
The Rs 1,023.47 crore public issue received a tremendous response from investors during November 15-17. The IPO consisted of a fresh issue of Rs 149.63 crore and an offer for sale of Rs 873.84 crore by promoters Sanjive Sehgal and Rohan Sehgal and investor Clear Vision Investment Holdings.