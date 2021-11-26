MARKET NEWS

November 26, 2021 / 08:23 AM IST

Market LIVE Updates: Indian indices likely to open on negative note amid weak Asian markets

Stock Market LIVE Updates: The Nifty futures were trading lower around 17,462.50 level on the Singaporean Exchange at 7:30 IST. Asian Markets are trading weak, while US markets was shut on account of Thanksgiving holiday.

  • IndexPricesChangeChange%
    Sensex58,795.090.00 +0.00%
    Nifty 5017,536.25121.20 +0.70%
    Nifty Bank37,364.75-77.20 -0.21%
    Nifty 50 17,536.25 121.20 (0.70%)
    Fri, Nov 26, 2021
    Biggest GainerPricesChangeChange%
    No Biggest Gainer details available.
    Biggest LoserPricesChangeChange%
    No Biggest Loser details available.
    Best SectorPricesChangeChange%
    Nifty Energy24218.25568.20 +2.40%
    Worst SectorPricesChangeChange%
    Nifty Auto11247.75-61.10 -0.54%


  • November 26, 2021 / 08:20 AM IST

    Tarsons Products to make debut on the exchanges today

    Tarsons Products shares are expected to gain 25-30 percent when they list on the stock exchanges on November 26 after a stellar response to its initial public offering.

    The Rs 1,023.47 crore public issue received a tremendous response from investors during November 15-17. The IPO consisted of a fresh issue of Rs 149.63 crore and an offer for sale of Rs 873.84 crore by promoters Sanjive Sehgal and Rohan Sehgal and investor Clear Vision Investment Holdings.

  • November 26, 2021 / 08:01 AM IST

    Oil skids on concerns of rising surplus in Q1:

    Oil prices slid more than 1% on Friday on concerns that a global supply surplus could swell in the first quarter following a coordinated release of crude reserves among major consumers, led by the United States.

    Brent crude futures extended declines for a third session, falling 96 cents, or 1.2%, to $81.26 a barrel by 0130 GMT. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude was down $1.35, or 1.7%, at $77.04 a barrel. There was no settlement for WTI on Thursday because of Thanksgiving holiday.

  • November 26, 2021 / 07:52 AM IST

    Stocks slip, havens rally as new COVID-19 variant spooks investors

    Stocks fell and headed for their largest weekly drop in nearly two months on Friday, while safe haven assets such as bonds and the yen rallied as a new virus variant added to swirling concerns about future growth and higher U.S. interest rates.

    The variant, detected by scientists in South Africa, may be able to evade immune responses and has prompted Britain to hurriedly introduce travel restrictions on South Africa.

    South Africa's rand fell 1% in early trade, as did U.S. crude futures. S&P 500 futures fell 0.4%, while the risk-sensitive Australian and New Zealand dollars dropped to three-month lows.

    Japan's Nikkei was down 1.7% in early trade and Australian shares fell 0.6%.

    MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was down 0.2% for a weekly fall of 1% and world stocks, while still near record highs, headed for a weekly fall of 0.7%, the largest since early October.

  • November 26, 2021 / 07:43 AM IST

    Gold set for worst week in 5 months on hawkish Fed view

    Gold was set on Friday for its worst week in five months, as bullion prices were hammered by increasing bets that the U.S. Federal Reserve would accelerate the pace of stimulus tapering and raise interest rates sooner to curb rising inflation.

    Spot gold rose 0.2% to $1,792.62 per ounce by 0051 GMT. U.S. gold futures advanced 0.5% to $1,793.90.

    The metal has declined more than 2.8% this week, heading for its worst week since June 18.

  • November 26, 2021 / 07:38 AM IST

    Asian Markets trade weak

  • November 26, 2021 / 07:31 AM IST

    SGX Nifty: Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a negative start for the broader index in India, with a loss of 115 points or 0.65 percent. The Nifty futures were trading around 17,462.50 level on the Singaporean Exchange at 7:30 IST.

  • November 26, 2021 / 07:23 AM IST

    Market on Thursday:

    The Indian benchmark indices ended higher amid volatility on F&O expiry day on November 26, powered by gains in heavyweights like Reliance Industries, Infosys, and ITC.

    The market, which started flat, remained volatile in the first half but buying led by Reliance Industries helped indices erase the previous session’s losses in the second half.

    At close, the Sensex was up 454.10 points, or 0.78 percent, at 58,795.09, and the Nifty was up 121.30 points, or 0.70 percent, at 17,536.30.

    Broader markets performed in line with the benchmarks. The BSE midcap index added 0.69 percent and the smallcap index rose 0.87 percent.

    Reliance Industries, Divis Labs, Infosys, ITC and Tech Mahindra were among major gainers on the Nifty, while losers were Britannia Industries, IOC, IndusInd Bank, Maruti Suzuki and ICICI Bank.

    Among sectors, Nifty energy and pharma gained 1-2 percent, while PSU bank and auto indices fell 0.5 percent each.

  • November 26, 2021 / 07:19 AM IST

    Hello Readers. Kickstart your day with Buffett's famous quote: 

  • November 26, 2021 / 07:15 AM IST

    Good morning and welcome to the live coverage of all the action from D-Street. Stay tuned to this blog for all live updates from the market in India and around the world.

Managing Money | Rules of investing in various asset classes

