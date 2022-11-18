English
    November 18, 2022 / 09:05 AM IST

    Market LIVE Updates: Indices trade flat in the pre-opening; Paytm, Nykaa, Bajaj Auto in focus

    Stock Market LIVE Updates: The Nifty futures were trading around 18,420.50 level on the Singaporean Exchange at 8:40 IST. Asian markets are trading firm, while US markets ended marginally lower.

    • IndexPricesChangeChange%
      Sensex61,817.7367.13 +0.11%
      Nifty 5018,396.0552.15 +0.28%
      Nifty Bank42,458.050.00 +0.00%
      Nifty 50 18,396.05 52.15 (0.28%)
      Fri, Nov 18, 2022
      Biggest GainerPricesChangeChange%
      TATA Cons. Prod786.0016.45 +2.14%
      Biggest LoserPricesChangeChange%
      Titan Company2,582.00-62.30 -2.36%
      Best SectorPricesChangeChange%
      Nifty PSU Bank3791.2529.65 +0.79%
      Worst SectorPricesChangeChange%
      Nifty Auto12927.40-178.60 -1.36%


    • November 18, 2022 / 09:03 AM IST

      Market at pre-open: Benchmark indices are trading flat in the pre-opening session.

      At 09:03 IST, the Sensex was down 5.22 points or 0.01% at 61745.38, and the Nifty was up 56.30 points or 0.31% at 18400.20.

    • November 18, 2022 / 09:03 AM IST

      Rupee Opens:

      Indian rupee opened higher at 81.56 per dollar on Friday versus previous close of 81.64.

    • November 18, 2022 / 08:59 AM IST

      Supreme Court will not allow Future Group to stall Amazon arbitration

      Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud told the Future Group that the apex court would not allow the Kishore Biyani-led group to impede the ongoing arbitration proceedings with Amazon, which has alleged that the Indian retailer was constantly trying to stall arbitration proceedings.

      The US e-commerce giant is seeking damages from Future Group related to its Rs 1,400 crore investment in a Future Group company.

    • November 18, 2022 / 08:54 AM IST

      FII and DII data

      Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) have net bought shares worth Rs 618.37 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) net purchased shares worth Rs 449.22 crore on November 17, as per provisional data available on the NSE.

    • November 18, 2022 / 08:51 AM IST

      Nykaa Block Deal | 5.4 crore change hands in block deal window, reported CNBC-TV18.

    • November 18, 2022 / 08:49 AM IST

      Asia shares cautious, bonds edgy after Fed warnings

      Asian shares were in a cautious mood on Friday after U.S. Federal Reserve officials fired more warning shots on interest rates, while rising coronavirus cases in China and liquidity strains in its bond market added to uncertainty.

      Both the dollar and bond yields were shoved higher overnight when St. Louis Fed President James Bullard said interest rates might need to hit a range from 5% to 7% to be "sufficiently restrictive" to curb inflation.

      MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan bounced 0.6%, after slipping for two sessions.

    • November 18, 2022 / 08:47 AM IST

      Vedanta board to consider third interim dividend on November 22

      The board of directors of Vedanta on November 22, 2022, will consider and approve Third Interim Dividend on equity shares, if any, for the Financial Year 2022-23.

      The record date for the purpose of determining the entitlement of the equity shareholders for the said dividend, if declared, is being fixed as Wednesday, November 30, 2022.

      In the previous trading session, the share closed down 1.55 percent or Rs 4.85 at Rs 307.20.

    • November 18, 2022 / 08:45 AM IST

      Is the stock market peaking out in India?

      CJ's View:
      - Indices struggling to break past resistance at record high levels
      - Decline in India VIX has marked top for Nifty in subsequent 2 months
      - India may fall in FII pecking order as Brazil, China recover

      Santo's View:

      -Skepticism on street a good contra-indicator that uptrend will continue
      -Earnings in most sectors on expected lines, outlook broadly positive
      -Strong inflows into mutual funds could keep valuations elevated

    • November 18, 2022 / 08:43 AM IST

      Japan's inflation hits 40-year high as weak yen fans import costs

      Japan's core consumer inflation accelerated to a 40-year high in October as a weak yen pushed up the cost of imported commodities, which were already surging due to global supply constraints. The data suggests Japanese firms may be shaking off their deflationary mindset as they gradually raise prices of everything from fuel to food in response to higher costs.

      The nationwide core consumer price index (CPI), which excludes volatile fresh food prices but includes energy, was 3.6 percent higher in October than a year earlier, versus a 3.5 percent rise expected by economists, and accelerating from the prior month's 3.0 percent annual gain.

    • November 18, 2022 / 08:41 AM IST

      SoftBank sells 4.5% in Paytm for Rs 1,631 crore

      SoftBank divested 4.5 percent stake in Paytm's parent One97 Communications for Rs 1,631 crore through an open market transaction.

      Earlier this month, the lock-in period ended for the pre-offer investors that had invested in Paytm, which was listed on the bourses in November last year.

      According to bulk deal data available with the National Stock Exchange (NSE), SVF India Holdings (Cayman) Ltd sold a total of 2,93,50,000 shares, amounting to 4.5 percent stake in the company.

      SVF India Holdings (Cayman) Ltd is a subsidiary of Softbank.

      The shares were offloaded at an average price of Rs 555.67 per piece, taking the transaction value to Rs 1,630.89 crore.

    • November 18, 2022 / 08:34 AM IST
    • November 18, 2022 / 08:32 AM IST

      Oil climbs as dollar slips, but demand outlook clouds market

      Oil prices rose on Friday as the dollar slipped but were headed for hefty weekly losses on expectations there will be no let-up in sharp U.S. interest rate hikes and the prospect of weaker demand from top oil importer China amid rising COVID-19 cases.

      Brent crude futures clawed back 67 cents, up 0.8% to $90.45 a barrel at 0130 GMT, but were not far off a four-week low of $89.53 hit in the previous session.

      U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures rose 70 cents, or 0.9%, to $82.34 a barrel, but held near a six-week low.

