Market LIVE Updates: Indices trade flat in the pre-opening; Paytm, Nykaa, Bajaj Auto in focus

November 18, 2022 / 08:59 AM IST

Supreme Court will not allow Future Group to stall Amazon arbitration

Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud told the Future Group that the apex court would not allow the Kishore Biyani-led group to impede the ongoing arbitration proceedings with Amazon, which has alleged that the Indian retailer was constantly trying to stall arbitration proceedings.

The US e-commerce giant is seeking damages from Future Group related to its Rs 1,400 crore investment in a Future Group company.