Market LIVE Updates: Indices trade flat in the pre-opening; Paytm, Nykaa, Bajaj Auto in focus

Market at pre-open: Benchmark indices are trading flat in the pre-opening session.
At 09:03 IST, the Sensex was down 5.22 points or 0.01% at 61745.38, and the Nifty was up 56.30 points or 0.31% at 18400.20.
Supreme Court will not allow Future Group to stall Amazon arbitration
Asia shares cautious, bonds edgy after Fed warnings
Vedanta board to consider third interim dividend on November 22
Japan's inflation hits 40-year high as weak yen fans import costs
SoftBank sells 4.5% in Paytm for Rs 1,631 crore
Oil climbs as dollar slips, but demand outlook clouds market
Blackstone files papers for India’s first retail mall REIT listing, targets $500 million
Expect USDINR to remain rangebound within a range of 81.20-82
US weekly jobless claims drop; housing market struggling
Fairfax denies reports of mulling stake sale in Bangalore International Airport
Tata Group plans to merge carriers under Air India, scrap Vistara brand
Citi launches block deal to sell Nykaa shares worth Rs 1,000 crore
Sebi directs IHH to get Delhi High Court nod to go ahead with Fortis open offer
Asian Markets trade higher with Hang Seng up 1%, Kospi up 0.6%
Wipro opens Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa headquarters in Dubai
Gold faces weekly dip as recent rally subsides on hawkish Fed
Wall Street drops as hawkish Fed official comments weigh
SGX Nifty indicates a flat to positive start for the Indian indices
|Index
|Prices
|Change
|Change%
|Sensex
|61,817.73
|67.13
|+0.11%
|Nifty 50
|18,396.05
|52.15
|+0.28%
|Nifty Bank
|42,458.05
|0.00
|+0.00%
|Biggest Gainer
|Prices
|Change
|Change%
|TATA Cons. Prod
|786.00
|16.45
|+2.14%
|Biggest Loser
|Prices
|Change
|Change%
|Titan Company
|2,582.00
|-62.30
|-2.36%
|Best Sector
|Prices
|Change
|Change%
|Nifty PSU Bank
|3791.25
|29.65
|+0.79%
|Worst Sector
|Prices
|Change
|Change%
|Nifty Auto
|12927.40
|-178.60
|-1.36%
Rupee Opens:
Indian rupee opened higher at 81.56 per dollar on Friday versus previous close of 81.64.
Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud told the Future Group that the apex court would not allow the Kishore Biyani-led group to impede the ongoing arbitration proceedings with Amazon, which has alleged that the Indian retailer was constantly trying to stall arbitration proceedings.
The US e-commerce giant is seeking damages from Future Group related to its Rs 1,400 crore investment in a Future Group company.
FII and DII data
Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) have net bought shares worth Rs 618.37 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) net purchased shares worth Rs 449.22 crore on November 17, as per provisional data available on the NSE.
Nykaa Block Deal | 5.4 crore change hands in block deal window, reported CNBC-TV18.
Asian shares were in a cautious mood on Friday after U.S. Federal Reserve officials fired more warning shots on interest rates, while rising coronavirus cases in China and liquidity strains in its bond market added to uncertainty.
Both the dollar and bond yields were shoved higher overnight when St. Louis Fed President James Bullard said interest rates might need to hit a range from 5% to 7% to be "sufficiently restrictive" to curb inflation.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan bounced 0.6%, after slipping for two sessions.
The board of directors of Vedanta on November 22, 2022, will consider and approve Third Interim Dividend on equity shares, if any, for the Financial Year 2022-23.
The record date for the purpose of determining the entitlement of the equity shareholders for the said dividend, if declared, is being fixed as Wednesday, November 30, 2022.
In the previous trading session, the share closed down 1.55 percent or Rs 4.85 at Rs 307.20.
Is the stock market peaking out in India?
CJ's View:
- Indices struggling to break past resistance at record high levels
- Decline in India VIX has marked top for Nifty in subsequent 2 months
- India may fall in FII pecking order as Brazil, China recover
Santo's View:
-Skepticism on street a good contra-indicator that uptrend will continue
-Earnings in most sectors on expected lines, outlook broadly positive
-Strong inflows into mutual funds could keep valuations elevated
Japan's core consumer inflation accelerated to a 40-year high in October as a weak yen pushed up the cost of imported commodities, which were already surging due to global supply constraints. The data suggests Japanese firms may be shaking off their deflationary mindset as they gradually raise prices of everything from fuel to food in response to higher costs.
The nationwide core consumer price index (CPI), which excludes volatile fresh food prices but includes energy, was 3.6 percent higher in October than a year earlier, versus a 3.5 percent rise expected by economists, and accelerating from the prior month's 3.0 percent annual gain.
SoftBank divested 4.5 percent stake in Paytm's parent One97 Communications for Rs 1,631 crore through an open market transaction.
Earlier this month, the lock-in period ended for the pre-offer investors that had invested in Paytm, which was listed on the bourses in November last year.
According to bulk deal data available with the National Stock Exchange (NSE), SVF India Holdings (Cayman) Ltd sold a total of 2,93,50,000 shares, amounting to 4.5 percent stake in the company.
SVF India Holdings (Cayman) Ltd is a subsidiary of Softbank.
The shares were offloaded at an average price of Rs 555.67 per piece, taking the transaction value to Rs 1,630.89 crore.
Oil prices rose on Friday as the dollar slipped but were headed for hefty weekly losses on expectations there will be no let-up in sharp U.S. interest rate hikes and the prospect of weaker demand from top oil importer China amid rising COVID-19 cases.
Brent crude futures clawed back 67 cents, up 0.8% to $90.45 a barrel at 0130 GMT, but were not far off a four-week low of $89.53 hit in the previous session.
U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures rose 70 cents, or 0.9%, to $82.34 a barrel, but held near a six-week low.