November 10, 2022 / 04:16 PM IST

Prashanth Tapse - Research Analyst, Senior VP (Research), Mehta Equities

Nifty plunged in today’s trade and the negativity can be attributed to a bleeding Wall Street in overnight trade in the backdrop of key midterm election races that remained undecided. Also, anxiety prevailed ahead of the US CPI data.

Technically speaking, the line in the sand is at Nifty’s support at 17907 mark, while the immediate goal post for Nifty is seen at its all-time-high at 18605 mark.