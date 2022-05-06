English
    May 06, 2022 / 07:40 AM IST

    Market LIVE: Indices likely to open gap-down as US and Asia tumble on US Fed disruption worries

    Stock Market LIVE Updates: The Nifty futures were trading lower around 16,440 level on the Singaporean Exchange at 7:25 IST. US indices slipped 3-5 percent on Thursday, while Asian markets are trading in the red.

    • May 06, 2022 / 07:56 AM IST

      Adani Power Q4 results

      Adani Power's consolidated net profit jumped to Rs 4,645.47 crore in the March quarter from Rs 13.13 crore in the year-ago period, mainly on the back of higher revenues.

      The total income of the company rose to Rs 13,307.92 crore in the quarter ended on March 31, 2022 from Rs 6,902.01 crore in the same period a year ago, it said in a statement on Thursday.

      The consolidated net profit for 2021-22 climbed to Rs 4,911.58 crore from Rs 1,269.98 crore in 2020-21. Last fiscal, the company's total income increased to Rs 31,686.47 crore from Rs 28,149.68 crore in the same period a year ago.

    • May 06, 2022 / 07:53 AM IST

      L&T Infotech likely to announce merger with Mindtree shortly, quoting Sources, reported CNBC-TV18.

    • May 06, 2022 / 07:50 AM IST

      Oil Price Updates:

      Oil prices dipped at the start of Asian trade on Friday as worries about an economic downturn that could dampen demand for crude vied with concerns over new sanctions from the European Union against Russia, including an embargo on crude oil.

      Brent futures fell 37 cents, or 0.3%, to $110.53 a barrel by 0015 GMT, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude fell 33 cents, or 0.3%, to $107.93 a barrel.

    • May 06, 2022 / 07:42 AM IST

      OPEC+ sticks to modest oil output hike despite price rally

      OPEC+ agreed on Thursday to another modest monthly oil output increase, arguing that the producer group could not be blamed for disruptions to Russian supply and saying China's coronavirus lockdowns threatened the outlook for demand.

      Ignoring calls from Western nations for accelerating output hikes, the group agreed to raise its June production target by 432,000 barrels per day, in line with an existing plan to unwind curbs made in 2020 when the COVID-19 pandemic hammered demand. Click To Read More

    • May 06, 2022 / 07:38 AM IST

      Asian Markets trade lower:

      Asian Markets trade lower:
    • May 06, 2022 / 07:35 AM IST

      Bank of England raises rates to 1%

      The Bank of England raised interest rates to their highest since 2009 at 1% on Thursday to counter inflation now heading above 10%, even as it sent a warning that Britain risks falling into recession.

      The BoE's nine rate-setters voted 6-3 for the quarter-point rise from 0.75%. But Catherine Mann, Jonathan Haskel and Michael Saunders called for a bigger increase to 1.25% to stamp out the risk of the inflation surge getting embedded in the economy.

      Economists polled by Reuters had forecast a more dovish 8-1 vote to raise rates to 1%, with one policymaker opposing a hike.

    • May 06, 2022 / 07:28 AM IST

      SGX Nifty: Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a gap-down start for the broader index in India, with a loss of 251 points or 1.50 percent. The Nifty futures were trading around 16,440 level on the Singaporean Exchange at 7:25 IST.

    • May 06, 2022 / 07:23 AM IST

      Wall Street tumbles

      U.S. stocks ended Thursday sharply lower amid a broad sell-off, as investor sentiment cratered in the face of concerns that the Federal Reserve's interest rate hike the previous day would not be enough to tame surging inflation.

      All three main Wall Street benchmarks erased gains made during a relief rally on Wednesday, with the Nasdaq posting its biggest one-day percentage decline since June 2020 and its lowest finish since November 2020.

      The Dow's decline was its worst daily performance since October 2020.

      The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 1,063.09 points, or 3.12%, to 32,997.97, the S&P 500 lost 153.3 points, or 3.56%, to 4,146.87 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 647.17 points, or 4.99%, to 12,317.69.

    • May 06, 2022 / 07:18 AM IST

      Market on Thursday:

      After the kneejerk reaction on May 4 to the unscheduled interest rate hike by the Reserve Bank of India that sent the Indian stock markets in a tailspin, the 50 bps rate hike announced by the US Fed brought some relief rally in the global stocks. The US markets ended higher in yesterday’s trade and the Asian markets responded positively in the early morning trade. They however pared gains and ended on a flat note.

      The 30-pack BSE Sensex ended flat with a marginal gain of 33.2 points or 0.06 percent at 55,702.23, while the Nifty closed the day with a minor gain of 5.05 points of 0.03 percent at 16,682.5.

      Amidst the volatility, the sectoral indices on the Nifty ended on a mixed note with Nifty IT gaining the most by 2.07 percent. Metals and Auto indices gained 0.62 and 0.42 percent each while all other sectors the day in red. Nifty Realty index was the biggest loser of the day as it tanked 1.62 percent with Pharma and Bank following behind.

      The broader markets also had a mixed day today but BSE Midcap lost 0.21 percent and BSE Smallcap declined 0.32 percent.

    • May 06, 2022 / 07:15 AM IST

      Hello Readers. Kickstart your day with Buffett's famous quote: 

      Hello Readers. Kickstart your day with Buffett's famous quote: 
    • May 06, 2022 / 07:11 AM IST

      Good morning and welcome to the live coverage of all the action from D-Street. Stay tuned to this blog for all live updates from the market in India and around the world.

      Good morning and welcome to the live coverage of all the action from D-Street. Stay tuned to this blog for all live updates from the market in India and around the world.

