May 26, 2021 / 07:51 AM IST

Market LIVE Updates: SGX Nifty indicates a flat to negative start for the Indian indices

Stock Market LIVE Updates: The Nifty futures were trading lower around 15,203 level on the Singaporean Exchange. Asian Markets were trading firm, while US markets ended lower.

  • May 26, 2021 / 08:21 AM IST

    Siddhartha Khemka, Head - Retail Research, Motilal Oswal Financial Services:

    The overall structure of the market remains positive as many states are planning to ease restrictions in June which will help in revive economic activities. Stimulus if announced by government will further provide support to much needed sectors. Thus, as the 2nd Covid-19 wave recedes in India (active cases down ~1/3rd in 3 weeks from the recent peak) and pace of vaccination picks up in rest of the CY21, we hope and expect the journey will become little more smoother. 

    Easing of inflation worries by Fed further adds to the positivity. Investors this week would watch out for US GDP data on global front while monthly F&O expiry would keep markets volatile on domestic front.

  • May 26, 2021 / 08:15 AM IST

    Gold Updates:

    Gold prices held firm near a 4-1/2-month high on Wednesday as a drop in US Treasury yields and a weaker dollar supported the safe-haven metal.

  • May 26, 2021 / 07:57 AM IST

    Asian Markets trade firm:

  • May 26, 2021 / 07:50 AM IST

    SGX Nifty: Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a flat to negative start for the broader index in India, with a loss of 46.50 points or 0.30 percent. The Nifty futures were trading around 15,203 level on the Singaporean Exchange.

  • May 26, 2021 / 07:42 AM IST

    Wall Street ends lower:

    US stocks closed slightly lower on Tuesday, and each of Wall Street’s main indexes failed to stray far from the unchanged mark following a rally in the prior session as investors continue to try and assess the route of inflation.

    The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 81.52 points, or 0.24%, to 34,312.46, the S&P 500 lost 8.92 points, or 0.21%, to 4,188.13 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 4.00 points, or 0.03%, to 13,657.17.

  • May 26, 2021 / 07:37 AM IST

    Market on Tuesday

    Indian markets ended mixed on May 25 as investors preferred to book profits at higher levels. The Nifty managed to hold on to 15,200 after retesting 15,300 in intraday trade, while the S&P BSE Sensex closed with a negative bias at 50,637, 14 points down. The Nifty gained 10 points to end at 15,208.

    Broader markets mirrored the benchmarks, the BSE midcap index fell 0.3 percent and the smallcap index rose 0.2 percent.

    Sectorally, buying was seen in consumer durable, consumer discretionary, and IT stocks, while profit-taking was seen in power, energy, banks and capital goods space.

  • May 26, 2021 / 07:31 AM IST

    Good morning, dear reader! Here's something to kickstart your trading day

  • May 26, 2021 / 07:29 AM IST

    Good morning and welcome to the live coverage of all the action from D-Street. Stay tuned to this blog for all live updates from the market in India and around the world.

