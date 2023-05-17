English
    May 17, 2023 / 09:03 AM IST

    Market LIVE Updates: Indices trade lower in the pre-opening; Airtel, JSPL, BoB, Oberoi Realty in focus

    Stock Market LIVE Updates: The Nifty futures were trading around 18,297.50 level on the Singaporean Exchange at 8:40 IST. US markets ended on a negative note, while Asian markets are trading mixed.

    Market LIVE Updates: Indices trade lower in the pre-opening; Airtel, JSPL, BoB, Oberoi Realty in focus
      • 09:08 AM IST

        Expect extended profit-booking in next few sessions: Prashanth Tapse

      • 08:53 AM IST

        USDINR spot to trade between 82-82.45: Anindya Banerjee

      • 08:45 AM IST

        Prabhudas Lilladher retains buy on Bank of Baroda, target raises to Rs 235

      • 08:28 AM IST

        Asian shares tentative, US debt ceiling talks weigh on risk appetite

      • 08:06 AM IST

        Nifty has support at 18,211 mark: Prashanth Tapse

      • 08:02 AM IST

        Bharti Airtel beats estimates with Q4 net profit up 50% to Rs 3,006 crore

      • 07:56 AM IST

        Janet Yellen warns US default could trigger recession, 'break' financial markets

      • 07:42 AM IST

        Oil dips on demand worries after unexpected US crude build

      • 07:38 AM IST

        Above 18,400, Nifty may hit 18,450-18,475: Shrikant Chouhan

      • 07:30 AM IST

        Asian Markets trade mixed on Wednesday with Nikkei up 0.7% and Hang Seng, Straits Times down 0.7% each

      • 07:26 AM IST

        Wall Street ends lower, Treasury yields climb as debt ceiling talks in spotlight

      • 07:21 AM IST

        SGX Nifty indicates a flat to negative start for the Indian indices

      Sensex61,932.700.23 +0.00%
      Nifty 5018,300.4513.95 +0.08%
      Nifty Bank43,948.5044.80 +0.10%
      Nifty 50 18,300.45 13.95 (0.08%)
      Wed, May 17, 2023
      Biggest GainerPricesChangeChange%
      BPCL363.000.70 +0.19%
      Biggest LoserPricesChangeChange%
      HDFC2,720.05-2.60 -0.10%
      Best SectorPricesChangeChange%
      No Best Sector details available.
      Worst SectorPricesChangeChange%
      No Worst Sector details available.


    • May 17, 2023 / 09:08 AM IST

      Prashanth Tapse, Senior VP (Research), Mehta Equities:

      Markets are seen drifting lower in early Wednesday trades amid weak overnight US cues and fall in other Asian indices. Caution is likely to prevail further and one may see extended profit-booking in next few sessions, as investors would focus on global mood.

      The biggest catalyst will be a Friday morning speech from Fed Chair Jerome Powell on May 26. The only silver lining is that FIIs were net buyers even in yesterday’s weak markets.

      Technically speaking, Nifty’s make-or-break support is seen at 18,181 mark, while the index could face major hurdles at 18,473 mark.

    • May 17, 2023 / 09:04 AM IST

      Rupee Opens:

      Indian rupee opened lower at 82.30 per dollar against previous close of 82.21.

    • May 17, 2023 / 09:02 AM IST

      Market at pre-open:

      Benchmark indices are trading lower in the pre-opening session.

      At 09:02 hrs IST, the Sensex was down 90.38 points or 0.15% at 61,842.09, and the Nifty was down 10.50 points or 0.06% at 18,276.00.

    • May 17, 2023 / 09:00 AM IST
    • May 17, 2023 / 08:53 AM IST

      Anindya Banerjee, VP - Currency Derivatives & Interest Rate Derivatives at Kotak Securities



      USDINR spot closed 9 paise lower at 82.21, in lackluster trading. Weakness in the US Dollar Index and custodial flows pushed USDINR lower. Over the near term we expect a range of 82.00 and 82.45 on spot.

    • May 17, 2023 / 08:45 AM IST

      Prabhudas Lilladher View on Bank of Baroda

      Bank of Baroda witnessed a healthy quarter as core PPoP at ~Rs 80 billion beat Prabhudas Lilladher estimates by 8.4 percent largely led by better fees and TWO recovery, while asset quality was stronger as GNPA declined by 74bps QoQ to 3.8percentdue to lower net slippages.

      Exposure to the stressed airline is Rs 13 billion against which the bank carries a provision of Rs 5 billion while collateral cover totals to Rs 10 billion.

      ECL impact could be 1-1.5percentof loans and banks would like to keep credit costs under 1percentincluding ECL effect. Bank expects loan growth of 13-14percentin FY24E and retail share could improve. Momentum in unsecured loans should continue given its low share (2 percent).

      NIM for FY23 was 3.3percentand while we factor a 12bps decline in FY24 margins, there is scope for an upgrade as 1) retail share could increase 2) MCLR share is higher at 50percentand 3) fixed rate loans would reprice upwards in FY24E. Valuation at 0.9x is attractive; maintaining multiple at 1.2x we roll forward to Mar’25 and raise Target Price from Rs 220 to Rs 235. Retain ‘Buy’.

    • May 17, 2023 / 08:43 AM IST

      Deepak Jasani, Head of Retail Research, HDFC Securities:

      U.S. stocks ended lower Tuesday, as investors weighed data on retail sales and a disappointing outlook from retailer Home Depot, while tracking another round of debt-ceiling talks between the White House and congressional leaders. The stock market got hit in the final minutes of US trading on concern that Washington lawmakers are struggling to find common ground to hammer out a debt-ceiling deal and prevent a historic default.
      US April retail sales increased 0.4 percent, buoyed by car sales and consumer online spending online. Sales were forecast to increase 0.8 percent, according to economists polled by The Wall Street Journal. Stripping out cars and gas, sales climbed 0.6 percent. In an upbeat sign, U.S. industrial production increased 0.5percentin April after two flat months, according to the Federal Reserve.
      Nifty cracked lower post-1400 ISTon May 16 to end lower. At close, Nifty was down 0.61percentor 112.35 points at 18286.5. Nifty formed a bearish Engulfing type of pattern on daily charts on May 16. Markets seem to be running out of steam as the Q4 results are soon coming to an end. Levels of 18.194-18390 could be the band for the Nifty in the near term.

    • May 17, 2023 / 08:39 AM IST

      IndiGo inducts second wide-body Boeing 777 to operate on Mumbai-Istanbul route.

      "Istanbul being a key stop, is also connecting 33 European destinations via our codeshare connectivity. The new aircraft will not only increase capacity on the route but also help in keeping the fares affordable," said Pieter Elbers, Chief Executive Officer, IndiGo.

      Istanbul being a key stop, is also connecting 33 European destinations via our codeshare connectivity. The new aircraft will not only increase capacity on the route but also help in keeping the fares affordable," said Pieter Elbers, Chief Executive Officer, IndiGo.
    • May 17, 2023 / 08:35 AM IST

      Gold

      Gold fell below $2,000 on Tuesday after US economic data and hawkish remarks from Federal Reserve officials drove bets that interest rate cuts may be delayed, while traders kept an eye on the US debt-ceiling talks.

      Spot gold was down 1.47 percent at $1,990.89 per ounce, while US gold futures fell 1.38 percent to $1,994.70.

