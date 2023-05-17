Market LIVE Updates: Indices trade lower in the pre-opening; Airtel, JSPL, BoB, Oberoi Realty in focus

May 17, 2023 / 09:08 AM IST

Markets are seen drifting lower in early Wednesday trades amid weak overnight US cues and fall in other Asian indices. Caution is likely to prevail further and one may see extended profit-booking in next few sessions, as investors would focus on global mood.

The biggest catalyst will be a Friday morning speech from Fed Chair Jerome Powell on May 26. The only silver lining is that FIIs were net buyers even in yesterday’s weak markets.

Technically speaking, Nifty’s make-or-break support is seen at 18,181 mark, while the index could face major hurdles at 18,473 mark.