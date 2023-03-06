English
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
    March 06, 2023 / 10:24 AM IST

    Market LIVE Updates: Sensex jumps 600 pts, Nifty around 17,800; all sectors in the green

    Stock Market LIVE Updates: Among sectors, IT, oil & gas, power and PSU Bank up 1-2 percent.

    Market LIVE Updates: Sensex jumps 600 pts, Nifty around 17,800; all sectors in the green
      Stock Market Today:
      Moneycontrol.com
      HIGHLIGHTS
      • 10:45 AM IST

        Alembic Pharmaceuticals gets USFDA final approval for Fluorouracil Injection USP

      • 10:41 AM IST

        Power Grid becomes top bidder for 2 projects in Chhattisgarh, shares head north

      • 10:35 AM IST

        BSE Smallcap index up 1 percent supported by Asian Energy, 5paisa Capital, India Glycols

      • 10:28 AM IST

        Mahanagar Gas hits 52-week high on Unison Enviro acquisition, Ashoka Buildcon up 3%

      • 10:26 AM IST

        Easy Trip Planners rises 2% after tourism deal with Andhra Pradesh

      • 10:02 AM IST

        Sensex jumps 550 pts, Nifty above 17,750; all sectors in the green

      • 09:53 AM IST

        Nifty Bank index up nearly 1 percent led by IDFC First Bank, Bank of Baroda, HDFC Bank

      • 09:42 AM IST

        Olectra Greentech gets order from Telangana Road Transport for 550 electric buses

      • 09:34 AM IST

        BSE Oil & gas index up 1 percent led by Adani Total Gas, Gail, Gujarat Gas

      • 09:26 AM IST

        Oil & Gas, capital goods segments appear strong: V K Vijayakumar

      • 09:11 AM IST

        Centre slashes windfall tax on diesel, removes it on ATF

      • 09:06 AM IST

        Above 17,404, the immediate target for Nifty at the 17,857: Prashanth Tapse

      • 09:04 AM IST

        Indian rupee opens at one-month high at 81.75 per dollar

      • 08:55 AM IST

        Bitcoin falls 5.2% to $22,253

      • 08:48 AM IST

        Gold eases on firmer dollar, rate-hike fears

      • 08:45 AM IST

        Dollar subdued as traders eye Powell testimony, jobs report

      • 08:43 AM IST

        Oil prices open lower on modest Chinese growth forecast

      • 08:28 AM IST

        China sets modest growth target of about 5% as parliament opens

      • 08:24 AM IST

        Bank of Baroda lowers home loan rate by 40 bps to 8.5%

      • 08:21 AM IST

        CAMS acquires majority stake in Think Analytics

      • 08:09 AM IST

        Samvardhana Motherson arm acquires additional stake in SMR Jersey

      • 08:03 AM IST

        CLSA keeps buy on ONGC, Oil India, Reliance Industries

      • 07:56 AM IST

        S Sandilya resigns as chairman & independent director of Mastek

      • 07:49 AM IST

        Asian markets trade mixed with Nikkei up 1%, Hang Seng down 0.4%

      • 07:46 AM IST

        Wall Street closes sharply higher

      • 07:41 AM IST

        SGX Nifty indicates a flat to positive start for the Indian indices

    • IndexPricesChangeChange%
      Sensex60,459.47650.50 +1.09%
      Nifty 5017,787.15192.80 +1.10%
      Nifty Bank41,574.90323.55 +0.78%
      Nifty 50 17,787.15 192.80 (1.10%)
      Mon, Mar 06, 2023
      Biggest GainerPricesChangeChange%
      Adani Enterpris2,106.60227.10 +12.08%
      Biggest LoserPricesChangeChange%
      Britannia4,312.00-99.95 -2.27%
      Best SectorPricesChangeChange%
      Nifty Metal5779.65111.75 +1.97%
      Worst SectorPricesChangeChange%
      Nifty FMCG45567.30157.30 +0.35%


    • March 06, 2023 / 10:45 AM IST

      Alembic Pharmaceuticals gets USFDA final approval

      Alembic Pharmaceuticals received final approval from the US Food & Drug Administration (USFDA) for its Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA) Fluorouracil Injection USP, 2.5 g/50 mL (50 mg/mL) Pharmacy Bulk Vial.

      The approved ANDA is therapeutically equivalent to the reference listed drug product (RLD), Fluorouracil Injection, 2.5 g/50 mL (50 mg/mL), of Spectrum
      Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Spectrum).

      Fluorouracil Injection is indicated for the treatment of patients with adenocarcinoma of colon and rectum, adenocarcinoma of the breast, gastric adenocarcinoma and pancreatic adenocarcinoma. Refer to our label for full indication

      Alembic Pharmaceuticals was quoting at Rs 516.90, up Rs 15.35, or 3.06 percent.

    • March 06, 2023 / 10:42 AM IST
    • March 06, 2023 / 10:41 AM IST

      Power Grid becomes top bidder for 2 projects in Chhattisgarh:

      Shares of Power Grid Corporation of India gained over a percent on March 6 after the company announced it has been declared as the successful bidder under Tariff Based Competitive Bidding for two projects.

      The purpose is to establish Inter-State Transmission System for the two projects on Build, Own Operate and Transfer (BOOT) basis.

      One of the projects will comprise setting up of 400 KV D/C Transmission Line passing through Chhattisgarh and Bays extension works at two existing sub-stations, while the other project encompasses Bays extension works, including the creation of 220KV Voltage at two existing sub-stations in Chhattisgarh, the company said in an exchange filing.

    • March 06, 2023 / 10:35 AM IST

      BSE Smallcap index up 1 percent supported by Asian Energy, 5paisa Capital, India Glycols

      Top Stock Gainers (Intra-day)
      CompanyCMPChg(%)Volume
      Asian Energy78.852014.44k
      5paisa Capita315.5012.5631.54k
      India Glycols646.8012.1613.88k
      Mangalore Chem85.4511.5180.66k
      Privi Special1,012.9510.676.42k
      WPIL2,233.759.5653.97k
      Bhagiradh Chem1,170.507.8716
      APTUS VALUE255.057.827.43k
      AGI Greenpac360.957.212.59k
      Mahanagar Gas969.106.89122.53k
    • March 06, 2023 / 10:33 AM IST
    • March 06, 2023 / 10:28 AM IST

      Mahanagar Gas hits 52-week high:

      Shares of Mahanagar Gas Ltd (MGL) have risen three percent on March 6, hitting a 52-week high of Rs 938.50, after the natural gas distribution company announced the acquisition of city gas distribution company Unison Enviro Private Limited (UEPL) for Rs 531 crore.

      “Mahanagar Gas Limited (MGL or the Company) has signed a Share Purchase Agreement (SPA) with Unison Enviro Private Limited (UEPL) and existing shareholders of UEPL (Ashoka Buildcon Ltd. and an investment fund managed by Morgan Stanley India Infrastructure) for the acquisition of 100 percent stake in UEPL,” MGL said in an exchange filing.

      Meanwhile, UEPL is a subsidiary of Ashoka Buildcon, and has been granted authorisation from Petroleum and Natural Gas Regulatory Board to develop City Gas Distribution business in Ratnagiri, Latur, Osmanabad and Chitradurga & Davanagere. The arm is engaged in supplying natural gas to domestic, commercial, industrial and transport sectors.

    • March 06, 2023 / 10:26 AM IST

      Easy Trip Planners rises 2% after tourism deal with Andhra Pradesh

      Shares of Easy Trip Planners climbed 2 percent on March 6 after the company signed a pact with the Andhra Pradesh government for promotion of tourism in the state.

      Andhra Pradesh receives the third highest number of tourists in the country, the company said.

      Easy Trip Planners will undertake certain marketing initiatives for the promotion of tourism in the state while the state government will help secure necessary permissions, approvals and clearances from its various departments.

    • March 06, 2023 / 10:20 AM IST

      FADA February Data

      Total vehicle retail sales up 16% at 17.75 lakh units versus 15.31 lakh units and 2-wheeler sales were up 15% at 12.67 lakh units against 11.04 lakh units, YoY.

      Total 3-wheeler sales up 81.5% at 72,994 units versus 40,224 units and total PV sales (gu)11% at 2.87 lakh units vs 2.58 lakh units, YoY.

      Total CV sales up 17.3% at 79,027 units versus 67,391 units, YoY.

    • March 06, 2023 / 10:02 AM IST

      Market at 10 AM

      Benchmark indices extended the opening gains and trading at day's high level.

      The Sensex was up 582.39 points or 0.97% at 60,391.36, and the Nifty was up 175.40 points or 1.00% at 17,769.70. About 2205 shares have advanced, 795 shares declined, and 155 shares are unchanged.

    • March 06, 2023 / 09:53 AM IST

      Nifty Bank index up nearly 1 percent led by IDFC First Bank, Bank of Baroda, HDFC Bank

      Top Stock Gainers (Intra-day)
      CompanyCMPChg(%)Volume
      IDFC First Bank57.552.048.11m
      Bank of Baroda175.701.625.60m
      HDFC Bank1,635.851.231.27m
      Axis Bank862.701.181.15m
      Federal Bank135.601.042.09m
      PNB52.250.8710.32m
      IndusInd Bank1,136.100.86288.37k
      ICICI Bank875.150.761.71m
      SBI565.250.723.11m
      Bandhan Bank234.550.47696.59k
    • March 06, 2023 / 09:42 AM IST

      Olectra Greentech gets order from Telangana Road Transport for 550 electric buses

      Evey Trans Private Limited (EVEY) has received two Letter of Awards (LOAs) from Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) for 550 Electric Buses consisting of 500 buses for intra-city and 50 buses for inter-city operations, respectively.

      EVEY shall procure these buses from Olectra Greentech Limited and which shall be delivered over a eriod of 16 months.

      Olectra Greentech was quoting at Rs 537.20, up Rs 16.10, or 3.09 percent on the BSE.

