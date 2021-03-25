Market LIVE Updates: Indices open lower amid mixed global cues; Jubilant FoodWorks in focus

March 25, 2021 / 09:22 AM IST

Market Opens: Indian indices opened lower on March 25 with Nifty below 14,500 amid mixed global cues.

At 09:20 IST, the Sensex was down 296.03 points or 0.60% at 48884.28, and the Nifty was down 84.20 points or 0.58% at 14465.20. About 518 shares have advanced, 1060 shares declined, and 65 shares are unchanged.