March 25, 2021 / 09:17 AM IST

Market LIVE Updates: Indices open lower amid mixed global cues; Jubilant FoodWorks in focus

The Nifty futures were trading lower around 14,543 level on the Singaporean Exchange. Asian indices were trading higher, while US markets ended lower on Wednesday.

  • March 25, 2021 / 09:25 AM IST

    Gainers and Losers on the BSE Sensex:

  • March 25, 2021 / 09:22 AM IST

    Market Opens: Indian indices opened lower on March 25 with Nifty below 14,500 amid mixed global cues.

    At 09:20 IST, the Sensex was down 296.03 points or 0.60% at 48884.28, and the Nifty was down 84.20 points or 0.58% at 14465.20. About 518 shares have advanced, 1060 shares declined, and 65 shares are unchanged.

  • March 25, 2021 / 09:06 AM IST

    ICICI Direct:

    Indian markets are likely to see a flattish opening following weak global cues amid concerns about rising coronavirus cases and extension of lockdown measures in some countries. However, global news flows and sector specific development will be key monitorables. US markets ended lower led by losses in mainly technology stocks.

  • March 25, 2021 / 09:03 AM IST

    Market at pre-open: Benchmark indices are trading flat in the pre-opening session amid mixed global cues.

    At 09:03 IST, the Sensex was down 36.58 points or 0.07% at 49143.73, and the Nifty was down 4.40 points or 0.03% at 14545.00.

  • March 25, 2021 / 08:59 AM IST

    FII Trading Activity

  • March 25, 2021 / 08:56 AM IST

    DII Trading Activity

  • March 25, 2021 / 08:49 AM IST

    Crude Updates: Oil prices skidded around 2% as fuel demand concerns re-emerged alongside fresh coronavirus pandemic lockdowns, trimming overnight gains spurred by the grounding of a giant container ship blocking crude shipments through the Suez Canal.

  • March 25, 2021 / 08:34 AM IST

    Dollar Updates: The dollar hit a fresh four-month high to the euro on Thursday as the U.S. pandemic response continued to outpace Europe’s, which has been hobbled by extended lockdowns and delayed vaccine rollouts.

