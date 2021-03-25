English
Suryoday Small Finance Bank IPO share allotment; here is how to check

Suryoday IPO shares traded at a discount in the grey market as compared to its issue price of Rs 305 per share, the IPO Watch data showed.

Moneycontrol News
March 25, 2021 / 01:06 PM IST
 
 
Suryoday Small Finance Bank has finalised the share allotment for its initial public offering. Investors can check the status of their application either on registrar's website or BSE website.

On the website of IPO registrar, one needs to follow these easy steps:

An investor has to select 'Suryoday Small Finance Bank Limited IPO' in the main dropdown menu. Then in the next field choose between PAN, Application Number, or DP Client ID. After entering the details, click on 'search'.

In the case of DPID/client ID option, select NSDL/CDSL, enter DPID and Client ID. Next, Type in Captcha and click on submit to know the allotment status.

On the BSE website. Select issue type 'equity', select issue name as 'Suryoday Small Finance Bank Limited', enter application number and PAN, and click on 'search'.

The funds will be refunded and eligible investors will get shares in their demat accounts before the shares get listed on the bourses. The stock is scheduled to list on NSE and BSE around March 30.

The public issue has seen a tepid response as it was subscribed 2.37 times  during March 17-19, 2021. The company raised Rs 582.3 crore through its public issue. The net fresh issue proceeds will be used for augmenting its Tier –1 capital base to meet capital requirements.

Suryoday Small Finance Bank shares traded at a discount in the grey market, compared to its issue price of Rs 305 per share, the IPO Watch data showed.
TAGS: #IPO - News #Suryoday Small Finance Bank
first published: Mar 25, 2021 01:06 pm

