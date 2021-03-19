Suryoday Small Finance Bank IPO Day 3: Issue subscribed 1.31 times, NII portion booked 24%

live bse live

The initial public offering (IPO) of Suryoday Small Finance Bank was subscribed 1.31 times by noon on March 19, the final day of bidding, receiving bids for 1.76 crore equity shares against the offer size of 1.35 crore equity shares, data available on exchanges showed.

The portion set aside for qualified institutional buyers was subscribed 28 percent. The QIBs have to put in at least 90 percent bids for their reserved portion, then only the issue can sail through. If the issue remains undersubscribed on the final day of bidding, the company can extend the closing date by at least three working days. It can also revise the price band, which generally gets intimated to stock exchanges through a separate press release.

The part set aside for non-institutional investors has seen a 24 percent subscription, retail investors has been subscribed 2.43 times and that of employees 21 percent.

Suryoday Small Finance Bank is planning to raise around Rs 582 crore through the issue, which comprises a fresh issue of Rs 248.6 crore and an offer for sale of Rs 332.5 crore at the higher price band of Rs 303-305 per share.

"At the higher price band (Rs 305), the stock is valued at 2.28(x) P/BVPS with current book value per share of Rs 133.5. Factoring the good return ratios, FY20 ROA and ROE of 11.3 percent and 2.5 percent respectively, we believe that Suryoday Small Finance Bank is worth subscribing, thus we recommend subscribe," said LKP Securities.

Suryoday Small Finance Bank is among the leading SFBs in India in terms of net interest margins, return on assets, yields and deposit growth and had the lowest cost-to-income ratio among SFBs in India in FY20.

The bank's gross loan portfolio has grown at a CAGR of 46.98 percent during FY18-FY20 and stood at Rs 3,908 crore as on December 2020.

