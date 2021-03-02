Market LIVE Updates: Indices open higher with Sensex above 50K; BPCL, Hero MotoCorp in focus

March 02, 2021 / 09:46 AM IST

Buzzing:

Hero MotoCorp share price gained 1 percent on March 2 after the company announced its sales number for the month of February 2021.

The company's total sales were up 1.5 percent YoY to 5,05,467 units against 4,98,242 units and its total domestic sales were up 0.9 percent to 4,84,433 units versus 4,80,196 units.

The total exports of the company were up 18.1 percent YoY to 21,304 units versus 18,046 units. The company sold 41,744 scooters in February 2021 against 18,932 units in February 2020.