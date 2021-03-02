English
March 02, 2021 / 09:45 AM IST

Market LIVE Updates: Indices open higher with Sensex above 50K; BPCL, Hero MotoCorp in focus

The Nifty futures were trading higher around 14,820 level on the Singaporean Exchange. Asian indices were trading firm following positive close from the US markets.

  • March 02, 2021 / 09:46 AM IST

    Buzzing:

    Hero MotoCorp share price gained 1 percent on March 2 after the company announced its sales number for the month of February 2021.

    The company's total sales were up 1.5 percent YoY to 5,05,467 units against 4,98,242 units and its total domestic sales were up 0.9 percent to 4,84,433 units versus 4,80,196 units.

    The total exports of the company were up 18.1 percent YoY to 21,304 units versus 18,046 units. The company sold 41,744 scooters in February 2021 against 18,932 units in February 2020.

  • March 02, 2021 / 09:34 AM IST

    Cipla receives final approval; expands partnership with Alvotech:

    Cipla has received final approval for its Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA) for Sumatriptan Nasal Spray, 20 mg from the United States Food and Drug Administration (U.S. FDA).

    Also, its subsidiary, Cipla Gulf FZ LCC announced that it is expanding its partnership with Alvotech for the marketing and distribution of four biosimilar medicines in Australia and New Zealand, company said in two press releases.

    At 09:29 hrs Cipla was quoting at Rs 792.90, up Rs 3.40, or 0.43 percent on the BSE.

  • March 02, 2021 / 09:28 AM IST

    Crude Updates:

    Oil prices fell more than 1% on Tuesday, extending losses that began last week, as investors unwound long positions on concern that OPEC may agree to increase global supply in a meeting this week and Chinese demand may be slipping.

  • March 02, 2021 / 09:25 AM IST

    Dollar Updates:

    The dollar stood firm against its low-yielding peers on Tuesday on bets of a faster economic recovery and greater tolerance of higher U.S. bond yields, while the Australian dollar looked to guidance from the country’s central bank.

  • March 02, 2021 / 09:23 AM IST

    Gainers and Losers on the BSE Sensex:

  • March 02, 2021 / 09:17 AM IST

    Market Opens: Indian indices opened higher with Nifty around 14,850 and Sesnex above 50,000 on the back of positive global cues.

    At 09:16 IST, the Sensex was up 296.31 points or 0.59% at 50,146.15, and the Nifty was up 87.80 points or 0.59% at 14,849.30. About 1021 shares have advanced, 249 shares declined, and 51 shares are unchanged.

  • March 02, 2021 / 09:05 AM IST

    ICICI direct:

    Indian markets are likely to open flat with a negative bias tracking positive global cues in spite of a continued pullback of US treasury yields, which has helped ease recent concerns about the outlook for interest rates. US markets ended higher tracking a drop in bond yields and optimism over additional stimulus.

  • March 02, 2021 / 09:03 AM IST

    Market at pre-open: Benchmark indices are trading higher in the pre-opening session on the back of positive global cues.

    At 09:02 IST, the Sensex was up 401.93 points or 0.81% at 50,251.77, and the Nifty up 196.00 points or 1.33% at 14,957.50.

  • March 02, 2021 / 08:54 AM IST

    Petrol, Diesel prices stable; hike in CNG, PNG prices

    Petrol and diesel prices across the country remained steady for the third consecutive day on March 2 after a sharp rise increase last week on February 27. Following the trend, a hike of 70 paise in the price of Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) is effective from March 2. The revised CNG price in the National Capital is Rs 43.40 per Kilogram.

    The price was Piped Natural Gas (PNG) also climbed to Rs 28.41 SCM (Standard Cubic Meter), an increase of 91 paise per SCM. This is in addition to the increase in the price of Liquified Petroleum Gas (LPG) by Rs 25 since March 1.

