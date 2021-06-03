MARKET NEWS

June 03, 2021 / 08:03 AM IST

Market LIVE Updates: SGX Nifty indicates a positive start for the Indian indices

Stock Market LIVE Updates: The Nifty futures were trading higher around 15,715 level on the Singaporean Exchange. Asian markets were trading firm following positive close of US markets.

  • IndexPricesChangeChange%
    Sensex51,849.480.00 +0.00%
    Nifty 5015,576.200.00 +0.00%
    Nifty Bank35,373.750.00 +0.00%
    Nifty 50 15,576.20 0.00 (0.00%)
    Thu, Jun 03, 2021
    Biggest GainerPricesChangeChange%
    Biggest LoserPricesChangeChange%
    Best SectorPricesChangeChange%
    Nifty PSU Bank2485.5573.10 +3.03%
    Worst SectorPricesChangeChange%
    Nifty IT26939.65-204.75 -0.75%


  • June 03, 2021 / 08:16 AM IST

    Results on June 3

    Gujarat State Petronet, 7NR Retail, APL Apollo Tubes, Arvind Fashions, Cupid, GTL Infrastructure, Nucleus Software Exports, Oswal Leasing, Quess Corp, Resonance Specialties, Som Distilleries & Breweries, TGV Sraac, and HEM Holdings will release quarterly earnings on June 3.

  • June 03, 2021 / 08:04 AM IST

    Dollar Updates:

    The US dollar was wavering above major support levels on Thursday, as traders awaited a batch of US economic data that could set the tone at central bank meetings later this month.

  • June 03, 2021 / 07:56 AM IST

    Fitch affirms and withdraws IDBI Bank's ratings

    Fitch Ratings has affirmed IDBI Bank's Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BB+' and Viability Rating at 'ccc+'. The outlook on the IDR is negative. Concurrently, Fitch is withdrawing all ratings on IDBI Bank. 

  • June 03, 2021 / 07:37 AM IST

    Asian markets Update:

    Asian shares were a touch below a recent three-month top on Thursday with China a tad weaker as investors weighed inflation concerns ahead of key U.S. economic data while oil prices rose to near 1-1/2 year highs.

  • June 03, 2021 / 07:32 AM IST

    Wall Sreet ends higher:

    Wall Street’s main indexes posted slim gains on Wednesday ahead of key U.S. economic data due later in the week as investors weighed inflation concerns and a fresh surge in so-called “meme stocks.”

    The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 25.07 points, or 0.07%, to 34,600.38, the S&P 500 gained 6.08 points, or 0.14%, at 4,208.12 and the Nasdaq Composite added 19.85 points, or 0.14%, to 13,756.33.

  • June 03, 2021 / 07:26 AM IST

    SGX Nifty: Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a positive start for the broader index in India, with a gain of 78.50 points or 0.50 percent. The Nifty futures were trading higher around 15,708.50 level on the Singaporean Exchange at 7:25 IST.

  • June 03, 2021 / 07:25 AM IST

    Market On Wednesday:

    Sensex slipped 85.40 points or 0.16% to 51,849.48 on June 2 while the Nifty closed 1.30 points or 0.01% higher at 15,576.20.

    Nifty auto, metal, energy and PSU Bank indices rose 1-3 percent. BSE Midcap and Smallcap indices added over 1 percent each.

    UPL, Tata Steel, SBI Life Insurance, IndusInd Bank and Adani Ports were among major gainers on the Nifty, while losers included ITC, Tech Mahindra, Axis Bank, Asian Paints and Kotak Mahindra Bank.

  • June 03, 2021 / 07:23 AM IST

    Good morning, dear reader! Here's something to kickstart your trading day

  • June 03, 2021 / 07:21 AM IST

    Good morning and welcome to the live coverage of all the action from D-Street. Stay tuned to this blog for all live updates from the market in India and around the world.

