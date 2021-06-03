Market LIVE Updates: SGX Nifty indicates a positive start for the Indian indices

June 03, 2021 / 07:32 AM IST

Wall Sreet ends higher:

Wall Street’s main indexes posted slim gains on Wednesday ahead of key U.S. economic data due later in the week as investors weighed inflation concerns and a fresh surge in so-called “meme stocks.”

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 25.07 points, or 0.07%, to 34,600.38, the S&P 500 gained 6.08 points, or 0.14%, at 4,208.12 and the Nasdaq Composite added 19.85 points, or 0.14%, to 13,756.33.