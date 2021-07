Market LIVE Updates: Indices trade flat amid volatility; ITC, ICICI Bank most active, IT stocks gain

July 26, 2021 / 10:41 AM IST

V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services:

15600 - 15900 range has held well for the Nifty for some time now. Buying at around 15600 and selling at around 15900 have proved to be profitable for traders. This range is likely to break on the upside when FII selling becomes weak and DII buying becomes strong, as is happening now. The very good Q1 results declared so far confirm the turnaround in corporate earnings. And this can embolden the bulls.

If the Nifty breaks 15900 decisively & move forward, that rally is likely to be led by a new set of heavyweights. An important development in the banking space is the huge outperformance of ICICI Bank over HDFC Bank. This month, so far, HDFC Bank is down 3.7% while ICICI Bank is up by 7.3%. Globally, while the US & European markets are at record highs, Asia is under pressure due to rising Covid cases in Indonesia, Korea & Japan. This is unlikely to weigh on India since fresh cases are continuously on the decline in India except in certain pockets.