Market LIVE Updates: SGX indicates a positive start for the Indian indices; Asia, US markets gain

Trade setup for today: Top 15 things to know before the opening bell
|Index
|Prices
|Change
|Change%
|Sensex
|59,900.37
|-452.90
|-0.75%
|Nifty 50
|17,859.45
|0.00
|+0.00%
|Nifty Bank
|42,188.80
|0.00
|+0.00%
|Biggest Gainer
|Prices
|Change
|Change%
|Britannia
|4,359.05
|45.85
|+1.06%
|Biggest Loser
|Prices
|Change
|Change%
|TCS
|3,211.55
|-99.55
|-3.01%
|Best Sector
|Prices
|Change
|Change%
|Nifty Energy
|25728.85
|11.00
|+0.04%
|Worst Sector
|Prices
|Change
|Change%
|Nifty IT
|27956.45
|-571.35
|-2.00%
Govt pegs FY23 GDP growth at 7%
India's gross domestic product (GDP) is estimated to grow by 7 percent in 2022-23, the statistics ministry said on January 6. In the fiscal year 2021-22, the GDP had grown by 8.7 percent.
The country's nominal GDP growth for FY23 is estimated at 15.4 percent versus 19.5 percent in FY22, the ministry said in a release. The gross value added growth for FY23 is estimated at 6.7 percent versus 8.1 percent in FY22, it added. Click To Read More
NCLT admits insolvency plea against Future Supply Chain Solution
The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) has on Friday admitted the insolvency plea filed against Future Supply Chain Solutions Ltd (FSCSL).
Future group firm FSCSL in a regulatory filing said the Mumbai bench of NCLT has allowed the plea filed by DHL E-commerce (India) Pvt Ltd, claiming default.
"NCLT has pronounced its Order today i.e. January 05, 2023, allowing the admission of the said petition of DHL E-commerce (India) Private Limited on for default of outstanding amount payable to operational creditor," the regulatory filing said. Read More
Stock Market News: Trends in the SGX Nifty indicate a gap-up opening for the broader index in India with a gain of 161 points on Monday on the back of rally in the US and Asian markets and upbeat macro fundamentals... Read More
Wall Street rallie
Wall Street's main indexes all gained more than 2% on Friday after December payrolls expanded more than expected even as wage increases slowed and services activity contracted, easing worries about the Federal Reserve's interest rate hiking path.
US nonfarm payrolls rose by 223,000 jobs in December, Labor Department data showed, while a 0.3% rise in average earnings was smaller than expected and less than the previous month's 0.4%.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 700.53 points, or 2.13%, to 33,630.61; the S&P 500 gained 86.98 points, or 2.28%, at 3,895.08; and the Nasdaq Composite added 264.05 points, or 2.56%, at 10,569.29.
SGX Nifty: Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a positive start for the broader index in India, with a gain of 131.50 points or 0.73 percent. The Nifty futures were trading around 18,090.50 level on the Singaporean Exchange at 7:40 IST.
Market on Friday:
Unrelenting selling by foreign institutional investors (FIIS) amid growing concerns of a recession impacting the global economy pushed Indian equity benchmarks into the red for the third session in a row on January 6.
At close, the 30-pack BSE Sensex was down 453 points, or 0.75 percent, at 69,900, while the Nifty lost 133 points, or 0.74 percent, to end the day at 17,859.
The benchmark indices ended the first week of 2023 lower. During the week, the Sensex lost 1.5 percent and the Nifty 1.4 percent.
Barring FMCG, which ended flat, all sectoral indices ended the last day of the first week of 2023 in the red. The Nifty IT was the biggest loser, shedding two percent. Banking and financials were the other contributors to the decline and lost a percent each. Nifty Metal was down just under one percent, while pharma and realty lost 0.8 and 0.7 percent.
Britannia, M&M, Reliance, BPCL and Bajaj Auto were the top Nifty gainers, rallying 0.6 to one percent each. The top losers included IT heavyweight TCS, JSW Steel, IndusInd Bank, Bajaj Finserv and Tech Mahindra, down 2.5 to 3 percent.
On the BSE, too, barring FMCG, all sectoral indices incurred losses. BSE Teck and BSE IT were the top losers, down 1.86 and 1.77 percent.
The BSE metal index was down 1.3 percent, while BSE services, banking and financials each ended one percent down. BSE FMCG managed a marginal gain of 0.03 percent.
Broader indices, too, could not escape the negativity. The BSE midcap index was down 0.72 percent and the BSE smallcap index lost 0.73 percent.
