Market LIVE Updates: SGX indicates a positive start for the Indian indices; Asia, US markets gain

January 09, 2023 / 07:38 AM IST

Market on Friday:

Unrelenting selling by foreign institutional investors (FIIS) amid growing concerns of a recession impacting the global economy pushed Indian equity benchmarks into the red for the third session in a row on January 6.

At close, the 30-pack BSE Sensex was down 453 points, or 0.75 percent, at 69,900, while the Nifty lost 133 points, or 0.74 percent, to end the day at 17,859.

The benchmark indices ended the first week of 2023 lower. During the week, the Sensex lost 1.5 percent and the Nifty 1.4 percent.

Barring FMCG, which ended flat, all sectoral indices ended the last day of the first week of 2023 in the red. The Nifty IT was the biggest loser, shedding two percent. Banking and financials were the other contributors to the decline and lost a percent each. Nifty Metal was down just under one percent, while pharma and realty lost 0.8 and 0.7 percent.

Britannia, M&M, Reliance, BPCL and Bajaj Auto were the top Nifty gainers, rallying 0.6 to one percent each. The top losers included IT heavyweight TCS, JSW Steel, IndusInd Bank, Bajaj Finserv and Tech Mahindra, down 2.5 to 3 percent.

On the BSE, too, barring FMCG, all sectoral indices incurred losses. BSE Teck and BSE IT were the top losers, down 1.86 and 1.77 percent.

The BSE metal index was down 1.3 percent, while BSE services, banking and financials each ended one percent down. BSE FMCG managed a marginal gain of 0.03 percent.

Broader indices, too, could not escape the negativity. The BSE midcap index was down 0.72 percent and the BSE smallcap index lost 0.73 percent.