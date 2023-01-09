Taking Stock | Sensex zooms 847 points, Nifty above 18,100; all eyes on earnings

The Indian equity benchmark indices started the week on a strong note to snap a three-day losing streak on January 9, with the Sensex closing 846.94 points, or 1.41%, higher at 60,747.31 and the Nifty gaining 241.70 points, or 1.35%, at 18,101.20 on buying across sectors.

Amid supportive global cues, fanned by hopes of a less aggressive rate hike by the US Fed and the reopening of the Chinese economy, the market started on a positive note and extended gains as the day progress. There was intraday profit booking but last-hour buying helped the benchmarks close near the day's high.

Stocks and sectors

M&M, TCS, HCL Technologies, Tech Mahindra and IndusInd Bank were among the top gainers on the Nifty. The big losers were Titan Company, Bajaj Finserv, Grasim Industries, Bajaj Auto and HDFC Life.

Among sectors, Nifty bank, auto, energy, information technology, infra, metal and PSU bank indices were up 1-2.8 percent.

The BSE midcap index was up nearly a percent and smallcap index 0.5 percent.

On the BSE, all the sectoral indices ended in the green with IT, power, auto, bank, capital goods, oil & gas and metals up 1-2.5 percent.

More than 100 stocks touched their 52-week high including, Abbott India, Godfrey Phillips India, IDBI Bank, Jindal Steel & Power, Rama Steel Tubes and TVS Srichakra.

Among individual stocks, a volume spike of more than 100 percent was seen in Zee Entertainment Enterprises, Ipca Laboratories and Power Grid Corporation.

A long build-up was seen in Syngene International, M&M and Britannia Industries while a long build-up was seen in Vodafone Idea, Balrampur Chini Mills and Hindalco Industries.

Outlook for January 10

Gaurav Ratnaparkhi, Head of Technical Research, Sharekhan by BNP Paribas:

The Nifty, on January 06, had moved down towards the lows seen in the last couple of weeks. It had fallen towards the 20 WMA, daily lower Bollinger Band & the 50% retracement of the Sept-Dec 2022 rally. These parameters were present near the lower end of the short term consolidation range, which is 17800. Thereon the index witnessed a smart bounce on January 09.

It can go on till 18,200-18,260 on the higher side. The level of 18,000 will act as an immediate support. The overall structure for the last few sessions shows that the sharp moves in both the directions are part of the short term consolidation process.

Shrikant Chouhan, Head of Equity Research (Retail), Kotak Securities

Positive undercurrent in global markets had a rub-off effect on local equities, as investors resorted to short-covering after last week's correction helping key benchmark indices recapture their psychological levels. With China steadily lifting covid restrictions, there are hopes that demand may pick up going ahead, which could give breathing space for the markets already battling recession fears, higher interest rate regime, and benign inflation levels.

Despite the recovery, markets may remain choppy as most of the lingering worries are yet to subside. Technically, a strong bullish candle on daily charts and promising reversal formation is indicating further uptrend from the current levels.

For bulls, 18,000 would be the sacrosanct support zone, and above the same, the pullback formation will continue till 18,200-18,270. On the flip side, below 18,000, the uptrend would be vulnerable and the index could retest the level of 17,950-17,900.

