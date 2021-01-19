Market LIVE Updates: Indices open on strong note with Nifty around 14,400; Mindtree in focus

January 19, 2021 / 09:17 AM IST

Market Opens: After a two days of profit booking, it is a strong start for the Indian indices on January 19 with Nifty around 14400.

At 09:16 IST, the Sensex was up 359.64 points or 0.74% at 48,923.91, and the Nifty was up 100.10 points or 0.70% at 14,381.40. About 999 shares have advanced, 232 shares declined, and 28 shares are unchanged.