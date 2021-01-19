MARKET NEWS

January 19, 2021 / 09:21 AM IST

Market LIVE Updates: Indices open on strong note with Nifty around 14,400; Mindtree in focus

Tata Motors, Bajaj Finance, ONGC, Divis Labs and Bajaj Finserv were among major gainers on the Nifty. All the sectoral indices trading in the green.

  • January 19, 2021 / 09:27 AM IST

    Man Industries bags orders:

    The company has received new orders worth approximately Rs 250 crore which are to be executed over the next 5 months.

  • January 19, 2021 / 09:23 AM IST

    Gainers and Losers on the BSE Sensex:

  • January 19, 2021 / 09:17 AM IST

    Market Opens: After a two days of profit booking, it is a strong start for the Indian indices on January 19 with Nifty around 14400.

    At 09:16 IST, the Sensex was up 359.64 points or 0.74% at 48,923.91, and the Nifty was up 100.10 points or 0.70% at 14,381.40. About 999 shares have advanced, 232 shares declined, and 28 shares are unchanged.

  • January 19, 2021 / 09:07 AM IST

    ICICI direct:

    Indian markets are likely to open with a flat to positive bias amid positive global cues on optimism surrounding the rollout of coronavirus vaccines and encouraging Q4 Chinese economic data. US markets were closed on Monday for Martin Luther King Jr day.

  • January 19, 2021 / 09:04 AM IST

    Market at pre-open: Benchmark indices are trading higher in the pre-opening session.

    At 09:03 IST, the Sensex was up 131.62 points or 0.27% at 48,695.89, and the Nifty was up 52.40 points or 0.37% at 14,333.70.

  • January 19, 2021 / 08:52 AM IST

    Dollar Updates:
    The dollar hovered around its highest in nearly one month on Tuesday with traders expecting U.S. Treasury Secretary nominee Janet Yellen to affirm a more traditional commitment to market-set currency rates when she testifies at Capitol Hill later.

  • January 19, 2021 / 08:45 AM IST

    DII Trading Activity

  • January 19, 2021 / 08:44 AM IST

    FII Trading Activity

