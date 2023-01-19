English
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
    January 19, 2023 / 08:42 AM IST

    Market LIVE Updates: Indices likely to open gap-down on weak global cues; oil prices fall

    Stock Market LIVE Updates: Asian markets are trading lower, tracking weak US markets. The Nifty futures were trading lower around 18,133 level on the Singaporean Exchange at 8:30 IST.

    Market LIVE Updates: Indices likely to open gap-down on weak global cues; oil prices fall
      HIGHLIGHTS
      • 08:50 AM IST

        JSW Energy gets Letter of Awards for 500MW/1000MWH battery energy storage

      • 08:48 AM IST

        Tata Technologies begins work on initial public offer to raise Rs 4,000 crore

      • 08:39 AM IST

        Adani Enterprises FPO from Jan 27, price band has been fixed at Rs 3,112-3,276

      • 08:05 AM IST

        IndusInd Bank reports 68.7% YoY jump in standalone profit at Rs 1,959 crore for Q3FY23

      • 07:57 AM IST

        Dollar rises on safe haven bids; yen regains footing

      • 07:48 AM IST

        SGX Nifty indicates a negative start for the Indian indices

      • 07:41 AM IST

        Oil down 1% on another surprise build in U.S. crude stocks

      • 07:37 AM IST

        Asian Markets trade lower with Nikkei, Hang Seng down 1% each

      • 07:35 AM IST

        Wall Street sinks after weak data, hawkish Fed comments

    • IndexPricesChangeChange%
      Sensex61,045.740.00 +0.00%
      Nifty 5018,165.350.00 +0.00%
      Nifty Bank42,458.000.00 +0.00%
      Nifty 50 18,165.35 0.00 (0.00%)
      Thu, Jan 19, 2023
      Biggest GainerPricesChangeChange%
      Hindalco502.9515.05 +3.08%
      Biggest LoserPricesChangeChange%
      Tata Motors408.40-6.90 -1.66%
      Best SectorPricesChangeChange%
      Nifty Metal6905.80112.30 +1.65%
      Worst SectorPricesChangeChange%
      Nifty PSU Bank4213.90-53.20 -1.25%


    • January 19, 2023 / 08:50 AM IST

      JSW Energy gets Letter of Awards for 500MW/1000MWH battery energy storage

      JSW Renew Energy Five Limited (100% subsidiary of JSW Neo Energy Limited which in turn is a 100% subsidiary of JSW Energy Limited) has received Letter of Awards for total standalone battery energy storage systems of 500 MW / 1000 MWh (two projects each of 250 MW / 500 MWh) from Solar Energy Corporation of India Limited (SECI) against Tariff based Global Competitive Bid invited by SECI for setting up of Pilot Projects of 500 MW / 1000 MWh Standalone Battery Energy Storage Systems (–ESS-I).

    • January 19, 2023 / 08:48 AM IST

      Tata Technologies begins work on initial public offer to raise Rs 4,000 crore

      The Tata group has started the process to list Tata Technologies through an initial public offering. The Tata Motors arm is working with two advisors and is in the process of appointing another to help it raise Rs 3,500-4,000 crore, valuing it at Rs 16,200–20,000 crore ($2-2.5 billion). 

      In December, Tata Motors board had approved a partial divestment of its stake in Tata Tech through a public float. 

      The parent had said in an exchange filing that the IPO would come “at an opportune time, subject to market conditions, applicable approvals, regulatory clearances," but hadn’t provided schedule details.

    • January 19, 2023 / 08:42 AM IST

      Siddhartha Khemka, Head - Retail Research, Motilal Oswal Financial Services

      Market is showing strength for last two days supported by healthy earning results so far and expectation of strong budget before Union Election next year. FIIs marginally turning buyers have also helped to uplift the sentiments. 

      If Nifty is able to sustain the two day’s positive move, than we might see further upside or else we may see sideways movement. 

      Metal stocks are also likely to remain in momentum as prices surge globally due to shortage of inventory. Capital Goods too will remain in focus on back good order inflow and expectation of increase spending in budget.

    • January 19, 2023 / 08:39 AM IST

      Adani Enterprises FPO from Jan 27, price band has been fixed at Rs 3,112-3,276

      Adani Enterprises will sell shares at a discount of 8.6-13.2 percent in its upcoming follow-on public offer. Retail investors will get an additional discount of Rs 64 per share. 

      The company has set a price band of Rs 3,112-3,276 for the Rs 20,000 crore FPO. Bidders will have to pay 50 per cent of the offer price initially and the balance in one or more tranches, Adani said in a regulatory filing. 

      Anchor investors will be allotted shares on 25 January, and the offer will remain open for the remaining from January 27 to 31.

    • January 19, 2023 / 08:31 AM IST

      Ajit Mishra, VP - Technical Research, Religare Broking

      We expect the recovery to extend further as Nifty has surpassed the immediate hurdle at the 18,100 mark. However, the upside seems capped citing restricted participation and hurdles around the 18,250-18,350 zone. 

      We thus recommend staying selective and suggest preferring index majors over others.

    • January 19, 2023 / 08:25 AM IST

      Anindya Banerjee, VP - Currency Derivatives & Interest Rate Derivatives at Kotak Securities
       
      USDINR spot closed 52 paise lower at 81.24, lowest closing level since December 1st 2022. FPI flows and speculative selling pushed the pair lower, as US Dollar Index fell in the global markets. 

      Poor US economic data is raising the prospect for a Fed pivot and that is driving USD lower. Over the near term, we can see a range of 81.00 and 81.60 on spot, with a bullish bias on Rupee.

    • January 19, 2023 / 08:12 AM IST

      USFDA issues 'Form 483' with 2 observations to Aurobindo Pharma's subsidiary

      The United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) inspected the company’s wholly owned subsidiary, APL Health Care Limited’s Unit I & III, an Orals (Tablets, Capsules and Soft gel Capsules) and Derma Manufacturing facility located at Jadcherla, Mahabub Nagar District, Telangana, Aurobindo Pharma said in its release.

      The inspection carried during from January 9 to January 18, 2023.

    • January 19, 2023 / 08:05 AM IST

      IndusInd Bank Q3 earnings:

      IndusInd Bank has reported a massive 68.7% year-on-year jump in standalone profit at Rs 1,959 crore for quarter ended December FY23, as provisions and contingencies fell 36% YoY to Rs 1,065 crore for the quarter. 

      Net interest income grew by 18.5% YoY to Rs 4,495.3 crore for the quarter.

      Asset quality remained stable with gross non-performing assets improving by 5 bps QoQ to 2.06% and net NPA rising 1 bp to 0.62% for the quarter.

    • January 19, 2023 / 07:57 AM IST

      Dollar rises:

      The dollar rose broadly on Thursday as growth concerns about the U.S. economy drove demand for the safe-haven greenback, while the yen renewed its ascent as investors doubled down on bets that the Bank of Japan would shift away from its yield curve control policy.

      Weak U.S. data released on Wednesday showed that U.S. retail sales fell by the most in a year in December and manufacturing output recorded its biggest drop in nearly two years, stoking fears that the world's largest economy is headed for a recession.

      Sterling fell 0.17% to $1.2327, away from the previous session's one-month high of $1.2435, while the Aussie skidded 0.49% to $0.6907, after suffering a 0.64% loss on Wednesday.

      The euro shed 0.02% to stand at $1.0792, similarly some distance from Wednesday's nine-month high of $1.08875, even as French central bank chief Francois Villeroy de Galhau maintained a hawkish stance over the European Central Bank's future rate-hike path.

