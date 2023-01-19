Market LIVE Updates: Indices likely to open gap-down on weak global cues; oil prices fall

JSW Energy gets Letter of Awards for 500MW/1000MWH battery energy storage
JSW Renew Energy Five Limited (100% subsidiary of JSW Neo Energy Limited which in turn is a 100% subsidiary of JSW Energy Limited) has received Letter of Awards for total standalone battery energy storage systems of 500 MW / 1000 MWh (two projects each of 250 MW / 500 MWh) from Solar Energy Corporation of India Limited (SECI) against Tariff based Global Competitive Bid invited by SECI for setting up of Pilot Projects of 500 MW / 1000 MWh Standalone Battery Energy Storage Systems (–ESS-I).