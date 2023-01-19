Market LIVE Updates: Indices likely to open gap-down on weak global cues; oil prices fall

January 19, 2023 / 08:48 AM IST

Tata Technologies begins work on initial public offer to raise Rs 4,000 crore

The Tata group has started the process to list Tata Technologies through an initial public offering. The Tata Motors arm is working with two advisors and is in the process of appointing another to help it raise Rs 3,500-4,000 crore, valuing it at Rs 16,200–20,000 crore ($2-2.5 billion).

In December, Tata Motors board had approved a partial divestment of its stake in Tata Tech through a public float.

The parent had said in an exchange filing that the IPO would come “at an opportune time, subject to market conditions, applicable approvals, regulatory clearances," but hadn’t provided schedule details.