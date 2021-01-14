MARKET NEWS

January 14, 2021 / 08:25 AM IST

Market LIVE Updates: SGX Nifty indicates a flat to positive start for the Indian indices

The Nifty futures were trading higher around 8,909 level on the Singaporean Exchange.

  • January 14, 2021 / 08:36 AM IST

    Siddhartha Khemka, Head - Retail Research, Motilal Oswal Financial Services:

    Going ahead, market would track the ongoing earning season which has started off on a positive note and would react to strong results declared by Infosys and Wipro. As the long term market structure remains positive, we would advise investors to adopt Buying on Dips strategy to accumulate quality stocks. However, the stock specific volatility on account of quarterly results cannot be ruled out. Vaccine rollout and global cues would also be closely watched for cues.

  • January 14, 2021 / 08:27 AM IST

    Crude Updates:

    Oil prices eased for a second day on Thursday as mounting coronavirus cases globally raised demand concerns, although a drawdown in U.S. crude stocks for a fifth straight week capped losses.

  • January 14, 2021 / 08:25 AM IST

    Infosys Q3 results:

    On January 13 company has delivered a strong beat on all parameters in the December quarter earnings with upward revision in full-year constant currency revenue growth as well as margin guidance following a record deal wins.

    Consolidated profit grew by 7.3 percent sequentially to Rs 5,197 crore, while its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) increased 5.8 percent quarter-on-quarter to Rs 6,589 crore with margin expansion at 25.4 percent (against 25.3 percent QoQ) for the December quarter.

  • January 14, 2021 / 08:18 AM IST

    Indian ADRs ended mostly lower:

  • January 14, 2021 / 08:06 AM IST

    Wall St ends mixed:

    Wall Street’s benchmark S&P 500 index closed slightly higher on Wednesday with defensive sectors leading gains as investors waited for details of the next U.S. fiscal stimulus plan and Congress began President Donald Trump’s impeachment hearings.

    The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 8.22 points, or 0.03%, to 31,060.47, the S&P 500 gained 8.65 points, or 0.23%, to 3,809.84 and the Nasdaq Composite added 56.52 points, or 0.43%, to 13,128.95.

  • January 14, 2021 / 07:57 AM IST

    Wipro Q3

    Company on January 13 reported a consolidated profit of Rs 2,966.70 crore for the October-December quarter, rising 20.8 percent compared to Rs 2,455.80 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year.

    Consolidated revenue for the quarter stood at Rs 15,670 crore, which was higher by 1.3 percent compared to Rs 15,470.50 crore reported in the Q3FY20. The company's dollar revenue growth came at 3.9 percent versus 3.7 percent QoQ. The company said its dollar revenue growth was the highest in 36 quarters.

  • January 14, 2021 / 07:41 AM IST

    Asia shares make cautious gains:

    Asian equities made early trading gains on Thursday after a mixed session Wall Street buoyed by expectations of a U.S. stimulus package even as political events in Washington culminated in the impeachment of President Donald Trump.

  • January 14, 2021 / 07:37 AM IST

    SGX Nifty: Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a flat to positive start for the broader index in India, with a gain of 23 points or 0.16 percent. The Nifty futures were trading around 8,909 level on the Singaporean Exchange.

  • January 14, 2021 / 07:35 AM IST

    Market on Wednesday:

    Dalal Street witnessed profit booking on Wednesday after benchmark indices hit fresh record highs in the early trade. The S&P BSE Sensex inched closer towards Rs 50,000 while the Nifty50 rose above 14,600 for the first time to hit a high of 14,653.

    Let’s look at the final tally on D-Street - The S&P BSE Sensex recouped losses and closed 25 points lower at 49,492 while the Nifty50 index closed flat at 14,564.

