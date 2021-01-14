Market LIVE Updates: SGX Nifty indicates a flat to positive start for the Indian indices

January 14, 2021 / 08:25 AM IST

Infosys Q3 results:

On January 13 company has delivered a strong beat on all parameters in the December quarter earnings with upward revision in full-year constant currency revenue growth as well as margin guidance following a record deal wins.

Consolidated profit grew by 7.3 percent sequentially to Rs 5,197 crore, while its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) increased 5.8 percent quarter-on-quarter to Rs 6,589 crore with margin expansion at 25.4 percent (against 25.3 percent QoQ) for the December quarter.