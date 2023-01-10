Market LIVE Updates: Indices trade mixed in the pre-opening; TCS, Lupin, Sona BLW in focus

Market at pre-open: Benchmark indices are trading mixed in the pre-opening session.
At 09:02 IST, the Sensex was down 167.73 points or 0.28% at 60579.58, and the Nifty was up 38.70 points or 0.21% at 18139.90.
Adani Enterprises may file for mega Rs 20,000-crore FPO in Jan
Reliance Jio launches services in 10 more cities
Expect market to remain in broader range, bank, auto, metals can witness some momentum: Siddhartha Khemka
USDINR to remain in range of 82.00-82.70 on the spot: Anindya Banerjee
JLR Q3 retail sales up 5.9% YoY; free cashflow to touch $485 million
Asian Markets trade mixed with Straits Times down 0.4% and Nikkei up 1%
TCS Q3 net profit jumps 11% to Rs 10,883 crore, revenue up 19%
Oil steady as clarity on Fed rate hike awaited
S&P 500 near flat as investors weigh chances of less aggressive rate hikes
|Index
|Prices
|Change
|Change%
|Sensex
|60,879.69
|132.38
|+0.22%
|Nifty 50
|18,114.80
|13.60
|+0.08%
|Nifty Bank
|42,582.75
|0.00
|+0.00%
|Biggest Gainer
|Prices
|Change
|Change%
|M&M
|1,310.10
|-0.25
|-0.02%
|Biggest Loser
|Prices
|Change
|Change%
|Titan Company
|2,489.95
|5.30
|+0.21%
|Best Sector
|Prices
|Change
|Change%
|Nifty IT
|28748.15
|791.65
|+2.83%
|Worst Sector
|Prices
|Change
|Change%
|Nifty FMCG
|44796.65
|383.85
|+0.86%
Rupee Opens:
Indian rupee opened 10 paise higher at 82.26 per dollar on Tuesday against previous close of 82.36.
Adani Enterprises, the flagship entity of Gautam Adani-led Adani Group is likely to file the red herring prospectus (RHP) with market regulator Sebi for its big-bang Rs 20,000-crore follow-up public offering ( FPO) later this month, multiple industry sources with knowledge of the matter told Moneycontrol.
The move is seen as a step towards fulfilling the ambitious expansion plans of the port to power diversified conglomerate which has seen group stocks sizzle on the bourses in the past few years. “The roadshows for the FPO began in December and are continuing and Adani Enterprises is looking to fill the RHP in the next few weeks,” said one of the persons cited above.
A round-up of the biggest articles from newspapers... Read More
FII and DII data
Foreign institutional investors (FII) net sold shares worth Rs 203.13 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DII) net bought shares worth Rs 1,723.79 crore on January 9, as per provisional data available on the NSE.
Minda Corporation has broken out from the downward sloping trendline on the weekly chart. It has been taking support at 200-day EMA. Intermediate trend of stock remains positive as it is trading above its 50, 100 and 200-day exponential moving averages.... Read More
Ajit Mishra, VP - Technical Research, Religare Broking
Markets started the week with an uptick and gained nearly one and a half percent, tracking upbeat global cues. After the gap-up opening, the Nifty index maintained a positive tone for most of the session and finally settled at 18,101.20 levels. The surprise recovery in the IT majors, ahead of the TCS numbers, contributed significantly to the rebound. Besides, a surge in energy, metal, auto and banking majors further added to the positivity. The broader indices too ended higher and gained in the range of 0.5%-0.8%.
Markets will react to the TCS numbers in the early trade. Besides, the performance of the global indices will also be in focus. On the index front, a decisive close above 18260 levels in Nifty may result in further recovery else the decline would resume. Meanwhile, we recommend continuing with stock-specific trading approach with a focus on risk management.
Sebi clarifies on mode of payment for settlement of trades on RFQ platform
Capital markets regulator Sebi on Monday said payment mechanisms provided by banks and payment aggregators can be used for settlement of trades in the debt securities executed on the request for quote (RFQ) platform of stock exchanges.
This is in addition to the existing payment mechanism of Real-Time Gross Settlement (RTGS) provided by banks, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) said in a circular.
Results Today:
Reliance Jio launches services in 10 more cities
Reliance Jio announced the launch of its True 5G services across 10 cities namely Agra, Kanpur, Meerut, Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh), Tirupati, Nellore (Andhra Pradesh), Kozhikode, Thrissur (Kerala), Nagpur, Ahmednagar (Maharashtra).
Reliance Jio has become the first and the only operator to launch 5G services in majority of these cities, company said in its release.