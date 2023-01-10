English
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
    January 10, 2023 / 09:04 AM IST

    Market LIVE Updates: Indices trade mixed in the pre-opening; TCS, Lupin, Sona BLW in focus

    Stock Market LIVE Updates: The Nifty futures were trading around 18,138 level on the Singaporean Exchange at 9:02 IST. Asian markets are trading mixed, while US markets ended on flat note.

      Stock Market Today:
      • 09:00 AM IST

        Adani Enterprises may file for mega Rs 20,000-crore FPO in Jan

      • 08:31 AM IST

        Reliance Jio launches services in 10 more cities

      • 08:19 AM IST

        Expect market to remain in broader range, bank, auto, metals can witness some momentum: Siddhartha Khemka

      • 08:14 AM IST

        USDINR to remain in range of 82.00-82.70 on the spot: Anindya Banerjee

      • 08:09 AM IST

        JLR Q3 retail sales up 5.9% YoY; free cashflow to touch $485 million

      • 08:05 AM IST

        Asian Markets trade mixed with Straits Times down 0.4% and Nikkei up 1%

      • 08:03 AM IST

        TCS Q3 net profit jumps 11% to Rs 10,883 crore, revenue up 19%

      • 07:47 AM IST

        Oil steady as clarity on Fed rate hike awaited

      • 07:42 AM IST

        S&P 500 near flat as investors weigh chances of less aggressive rate hikes

      Sensex60,879.69132.38 +0.22%
      Nifty 5018,114.8013.60 +0.08%
      Nifty Bank42,582.750.00 +0.00%
      Tue, Jan 10, 2023
      M&M1,310.10-0.25 -0.02%
      Titan Company2,489.955.30 +0.21%
      Nifty IT28748.15791.65 +2.83%
      Nifty FMCG44796.65383.85 +0.86%


    • January 10, 2023 / 09:03 AM IST

      Market at pre-open: Benchmark indices are trading mixed in the pre-opening session.

      At 09:02 IST, the Sensex was down 167.73 points or 0.28% at 60579.58, and the Nifty was up 38.70 points or 0.21% at 18139.90.

    • January 10, 2023 / 09:02 AM IST

      Rupee Opens:

      Indian rupee opened 10 paise higher at 82.26 per dollar on Tuesday against previous close of 82.36.

    • January 10, 2023 / 09:00 AM IST

      Adani Enterprises may file for mega Rs 20,000-crore FPO in Jan

      Adani Enterprises, the flagship entity of Gautam Adani-led Adani Group is likely to file the red herring prospectus (RHP) with market regulator Sebi for its big-bang Rs 20,000-crore follow-up public offering ( FPO) later this month, multiple industry sources with knowledge of the matter told Moneycontrol.

      The move is seen as a step towards fulfilling the ambitious expansion plans of the port to power diversified conglomerate which has seen group stocks sizzle on the bourses in the past few years. “The roadshows for the FPO began in December and are continuing and Adani Enterprises is looking to fill the RHP in the next few weeks,” said one of the persons cited above.

    • January 10, 2023 / 08:52 AM IST

      FII and DII data

      Foreign institutional investors (FII) net sold shares worth Rs 203.13 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DII) net bought shares worth Rs 1,723.79 crore on January 9, as per provisional data available on the NSE.

    • January 10, 2023 / 08:47 AM IST

      Ajit Mishra, VP - Technical Research, Religare Broking

      Markets started the week with an uptick and gained nearly one and a half percent, tracking upbeat global cues. After the gap-up opening, the Nifty index maintained a positive tone for most of the session and finally settled at 18,101.20 levels. The surprise recovery in the IT majors, ahead of the TCS numbers, contributed significantly to the rebound. Besides, a surge in energy, metal, auto and banking majors further added to the positivity. The broader indices too ended higher and gained in the range of 0.5%-0.8%.

      Markets will react to the TCS numbers in the early trade. Besides, the performance of the global indices will also be in focus. On the index front, a decisive close above 18260 levels in Nifty may result in further recovery else the decline would resume. Meanwhile, we recommend continuing with stock-specific trading approach with a focus on risk management. 

    • January 10, 2023 / 08:43 AM IST

      Sebi clarifies on mode of payment for settlement of trades on RFQ platform

      Capital markets regulator Sebi on Monday said payment mechanisms provided by banks and payment aggregators can be used for settlement of trades in the debt securities executed on the request for quote (RFQ) platform of stock exchanges.

      This is in addition to the existing payment mechanism of Real-Time Gross Settlement (RTGS) provided by banks, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) said in a circular.

    • January 10, 2023 / 08:43 AM IST

    • January 10, 2023 / 08:35 AM IST

    • January 10, 2023 / 08:35 AM IST

      Results Today:

    • January 10, 2023 / 08:31 AM IST

      Reliance Jio launches services in 10 more cities

      Reliance Jio announced the launch of its True 5G services across 10 cities namely Agra, Kanpur, Meerut, Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh), Tirupati, Nellore (Andhra Pradesh), Kozhikode, Thrissur (Kerala), Nagpur, Ahmednagar (Maharashtra). 

      Reliance Jio has become the first and the only operator to launch 5G services in majority of these cities, company said in its release.

