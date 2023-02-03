Market LIVE Updates: Nifty around 17,700, Sensex gains 350 pts; Adani group stocks in focus

Stock Market LIVE Updates: IndusInd Bank, Titan Company, SBI Life Insurance, SBI and Larsen and Toubro were among major gainers on the Nifty, while losers were Adani Enterprises, Adani Ports, NTPC, Divis Labs and Hindalco Industries.
BSE Power index shed nearly 3 percent dragged by Adani Power, Adani Green, Adani Transmission
Nifty Bank index added 1 percent led by IndusInd Bank, Bandhan Bank, SBI
Buzzing:
Dabur India share price fell on February 3 after company reported a 5.5 percent year-on-year fall in consolidated net profit to Rs 476.6 crore for the quarter ended December 2022.
Net profit stood at Rs 504 crore in the same quarter a year ago, Dabur said in a stock exchange filing on February 2.
Results on February 3:
SBI, Divis Labs, Bank of Baroda, Tata Power, InterGlobe Aviation, One 97 Communications (Paytm), Marico, Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services, Zydus Lifesciences, Manappuram Finance, Aarti Industries, Borosil, Clariant Chemicals, Elgi Equipments, Emami, Engineers India, India Cements, Intellect Design Arena, JK Tyre & Industries, Jubilant Pharmova, Kansai Nerolac Paints, Nava, Praj Industries, Quess Corp, Shipping Corporation of India, Sun TV Network, and Tube Investments of India would be in focus ahead of quarterly earnings on February 3.
Adani Enterprises, Adani Ports in focus today
Adani Enterprises will be removed from the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices, prior to open on February 7 and NSE adds Adani Ports to ban list for February 3.
Other Adani group stocks locked at 5-10 percent lower circuit.
Adani Green Energy touched 52-week low of Rs 934.25 and quoting at Rs 934.25, down Rs 103.80, or 10percent.
Adani Total Gas was quoting at Rs 1,625.95, down Rs 85.55, or 5percent, Adani Wilmar was quoting at Rs 400.40, down Rs 21.05, or 4.99 percent and Adani Power was quoting at Rs 192.05, down Rs 10.10, or 5percent.
Adani Transmission touched 52-week low of Rs 1,401.55 and quoting at Rs 1,401.55, down Rs 155.70, or 10percent.
Gainers and Losers on the BSE Sensex in the early trade:
Market Opens
: Indian indices opened on positive note on February 3 with Nifty above 17700.
The Sensex was up 441.93 points or 0.74% at 60,374.17, and the Nifty was up 112.80 points or 0.64% at 17,723.20. About 1333 shares have advanced, 576 shares declined, and 109 shares are unchanged.
IndusInd Bank, Titan Company, SBI Life Insurance, SBI and Larsen and Toubro were among major gainers on the Nifty, while losers were Adani Enterprises, Adani Ports, NTPC, Divis Labs and Hindalco Industries.
Bond Yields Updates
Welspun India shares rallied nearly 9 percent to Rs 70 and formed robust bullish candle which resembles Bullish Engulfing kind of pattern formation on the daily charts with large volumes after taking a support in previous session at horizontal support trendline adjoining lows of May 26, 2022 and February 1, 2023.... Read More
Market at pre-open
: Benchmark indices are trading higher in the pre-opening session.
At 09:02 IST, the Sensex was up 282.38 points or 0.47% at 60214.62, and the Nifty was up 207.90 points or 1.18% at 17818.30.
Rupee Opens:
Indian rupee opened flat at 82.15 per dollar on Friday against previous close of 82.18.
Siddhartha Khemka, Head - Retail Research, Motilal Oswal Financial Services:
Domestic equities were lacklustre despite positive reaction to the Union Budget. Nifty swing between gains and losses throughout the day to close flat at 17610 on February 2.
Sectorally, it was mixed bag with buying seen in FMCG and IT sector stocks. The continuation of sell off in Adani group stocks despite withdrawal of FPO hampered the positive vibes from the budget and Fed outcome.
US Fed’s inline decision and bounce back in NASDAQ stocks brought some cheer to IT stocks. Global cues are gradually turning positive; however, domestic factors and increase in volatility in last couple of days are likely to keep market sideways in the near term. Stock specific action will continue as the result season progresses.
Ajit Mishra, VP - Technical Research, Religare Broking
It turned out to be a muted session on Thursday as the Nifty index oscillated in a narrow range and ended almost unchanged. Meanwhile, a mixed trend on the sectoral front kept the participants occupied wherein FMCG and IT posted decent gains while metal and energy majors were on the back foot.
Participants were anticipating some respite after the dovish tone from the US Fed however continuous decline in Adani group counters combined with the scheduled weekly expiry kept the tone negative for most of the session.
Indications are pointing towards further consolidation in the index thus we recommend maintaining a sector/stock-specific approach. Among the sectors, IT, FMCG and select auto look positive to us while others may continue to trade mixed so plan accordingly.
FII and DII data
Foreign institutional investors (FII) net-sold shares worth Rs 3,065.35 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DII) purchased shares worth Rs 2,371.36 crore on February 2, as per provisional data available on the NSE.
Paytm non-executive, non-independent director Douglas Feagin resigns
Mr. Douglas Feagin, Non-Executive, Non-Independent Director of One 97 Communications (Paytm), has tendered his resignation vide letter dated February 2, 2023, with immediate effect.
Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Operational Performance
In January 2023, company handled ~ 27.6 MMT of total cargo, implying a YoY growth of 11%.
During April 2022 - January 2023, company clocked ~ 280.5 MMT of cargo volumes, which is 8% YoY growth.
Oil heads for weekly loss awaiting China recovery signs
Oil prices made modest gains in early trade on Friday but were heading for a second straight week of losses, as the market looked for more signs of a strong recovery in fuel demand in China to offset looming slumps in other major economies.
Brent crude futures rose 16 cents, or 0.2%, to $82.33 a barrel at 0110 GMT, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures gained 18 cents, or 0.2%, to $76.06 a barrel.
Dollar climbs as central banks see inflation risks unwind
The euro and sterling slipped against the dollar on Friday as markets took a dovish cue from policymakers at the European Central Bank and the Bank of England, who said inflationary pressures in their economies have become more manageable.
Elsewhere, the greenback broadly advanced on the back of its Atlantic counterparts' decline, reversing its losses earlier in the week.
The pound slid 0.15% to a more than two-week low of $1.2206 in early Asia trade, after falling 1.2% in the previous session, its largest daily decline in a month.
The euro was last 0.16% lower at $1.0893, after tumbling 0.7% on Thursday to move further away from its 10-month peak of $1.1034.
On Thursday, the ECB and BoE each raised interest rates by 50 basis points as expected, with the latter signalling the tide was turning in its battle against high inflation.
Tata Consumer Q3 Earnings:
Tata Consumer Products on February 2 reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 396.45 crore for the quarter ended December 2022, up 28 percent year-on-year (YoY) from Rs 287 crore in the same quarter last year.
Revenue from operations jumped 8 percent YoY to Rs 3,475 crore. As per a poll of brokerages conducted by Moneycontrol, the company was set to report post-tax profit of Rs 265 crore on a revenue of Rs 3,454 crore.
Consolidated EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization) came in at Rs 458 crore for the quarter, declining by 2 percent year-on-year. EBITDA margin at 13.1 percent was down 100 basis points from the year-ago period.
NSE noted that applicable rate of margin shall be 50 percent or existing margin, whichever is higher, subject to maximum rate of margin capped at 100 percent w.e.f. February 6, 2023 on all open positions as on February 3... Read More
NSE adds Adani Ports to ban list for February 3
The National Stock Exchange on Thursday added Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone to its F&O ban list for February 3, the first day of weekly series, after the scrip crossed 95 percent of the market-wide position limit.
This is the second stock in the F&O ban list for Friday. Adani Ports lost more than 50 percent from its high of Rs 988 on September 20, 2022 along with severe correction in other Adani Group stocks. Click To Read More
Adani Enterprises to be out of Dow Jones Sustainability Indices
Adani Enterprises will be removed from the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices, prior to open on February 7. The news comes a day after the National Stock Exchange (NSE) put three Adani stocks -- Adani Enterprises, Adani Ports, and Ambuja Cements -- under the additional surveillance measure (ASM) framework from February 3, 2023.
S&P Dow Jones Indices in a note said Adani Enterprises would be removed from the indices following a media and stakeholder analysis triggered by allegations of stock manipulation and accounting fraud. Read More
SBI Q3 Earnings Preview: Net profit to jump 58% on robust loan growth
Analysts expect State Bank of India's interest income to be buttressed by robust loan growth and stable net interest margins.... Read More
SEBI allows abrdn Investment to sell stake in HDFC Asset Management Company
HDFC Asset Management Company received approval from SEBI permitting abrdn Investment Management Limited to reduce its shareholding in the company to less than 10%
The company has received a letter from abrdn Investment Management Limited, one of the promoters holding 10.21% of the paid-up share capital of the company intending to sell their entire stake in the company subject to applicable SEBI (Mutual Funds) Regulations, 1996.
Bank of England raises interest rates, forecasts shallower recession
The Bank of England on Thursday raised interest rates by another half percentage to hit 4 per cent, the tenth consecutive rate hike in the central bank's battle to curb soaring inflation even as it forecast a shallower recession this year than previously feared.
Cognizant Guidance
The company expect Q1CY23 (Jan-Mar) revenue in the range of USD 4.71-4.76 billion and see revenue declining 1.5-2.5 percent YoY & 1-2 percent, QoQ
The constant currency revenue growth is seen flat or decline 1 percent in Q1.
Not providing full-year guidance at this time, intend to provide in May
Dabur India Q3 Earnings:
FMCG major Dabur India reported a 5.5 percent year-on-year fall in consolidated net profit to Rs 476.6 crore for the quarter ended December 2022.
Net profit stood at Rs 504 crore in the same quarter a year ago, Dabur said in a stock exchange filing on February 2.
However, revenue from operations grew 3.5 percent YoY to Rs 3,043 crore from Rs 2,942 crore in Q3 FY22. Revenue crossed the Rs 3,000-crore mark for the first-time ever, said the company.
On the operating front, EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization) fell 2.7 percent to Rs 610.4 crore. Operating margins fell 100 basis points to 20.1 percent from 21.3 percent YoY.
Trade setup for Friday: Top 15 things to know before the opening bell
Based on the OI percentage, a short build-up was seen in 58 stocks including Birlasoft, Adani Ports, ACC, Coromandel International, and HDFC Life Insurance Company.... Read More
Titan Q3 Earnings
Titan Company on February 2 reported a 9.96 percent drop in consolidated net profit for December 2022 quarter at Rs 904 crore, as against Rs 1004 crore recorded in the same quarter of last year.
The total revenue came in at Rs 11,698 crore, rising 15.89 percent from Rs 10,094 crore in the year ago quarter, the company said in a stock exchange filing.
The Tata group company was estimated to report a post-tax profit of Rs 985 crore on revenue of Rs 10,656 crore, according to an average of estimates by five brokerages polled by Moneycontrol.
Watches & Wearables business segment recorded a total income of Rs 811 crore, up by 15 percent compared to Q3FY22.
The eyecare business segment recorded a total income of Rs 174 crore, up by 12 percent compared to Q3FY22.
Nasdaq, S&P 500 post strong gains on Fed relief, Meta surge
The Nasdaq and S&P 500 ended higher on Thursday and touched roughly five-month highs as a more dovish-than-expected message from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell boosted equities and Meta Platforms shares soared on rigorous cost controls.
The Dow slipped, dragged down by declines in some big healthcare stocks.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 39.02 points, or 0.11%, to 34,053.94, the S&P 500 gained 60.55 points, or 1.47%, to 4,179.76 and the Nasdaq Composite added 384.50 points, or 3.25%, to 12,200.82.
Stock Market Today: Top 10 things to know before the market opens
Stock Market News: In the previous session, the BSE Sensex settled 224 points higher at 59,932, while the Nifty50 lost 6 points to close at 17,610... Read More
Asian markets trade mostly lower
SGX Nifty: Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a positive start for the broader index in India, with a gain of 66.50 points or 0.38 percent. The Nifty futures were trading around 17,707 level on the Singaporean Exchange at 7:30 IST.
Market on Thursday:
Indian equity benchmarks ended mixed in yet another volatile session on February 2 despite the budget, presented a day earlier, being hailed as growth-oriented, as the selloff in Adani group stocks continued to roil the market.
The 30-pack Sensex gained 224.16 points, or 0.38 percent, to close at 59,932.24, while the broader Nifty was down six points, or 0.03 percent, at 17,610.40.
The market opened lower, with the Nifty slipping below 17,500 but recovered soon after and traded flat for most part of the session. Last hour buying, however, helped the Sensex to cross 60,000 and close near the level.
ITC, Britannia Industries, IndusInd Bank, HUL and Infosys were among the biggest gainers on the Nifty, while losers included Adani Enterprises, Adani Ports, UPL, HDFC Life and Divis Labs.
On the sectoral front, Nifty FMCG and Information Technology indices gained 1.8 and 2.2 percent. The metal index fell 4.3 percent and the energy index shed 2.2 percent.
The BSE midcap and the smallcap indices ended marginally higher.
On the BSE, the power index declined 3.4 percent, oil and gas 2 percent and the metal index fell 0.9 percent. The information technology index, however, rose 1.6 percent and the FMCG index added 2 percent.