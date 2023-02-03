 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Market LIVE Updates: Nifty around 17,700, Sensex gains 350 pts; Adani group stocks in focus

Feb 03, 2023 / 09:35 AM IST

Stock Market LIVE Updates: IndusInd Bank, Titan Company, SBI Life Insurance, SBI and Larsen and Toubro were among major gainers on the Nifty, while losers were Adani Enterprises, Adani Ports, NTPC, Divis Labs and Hindalco Industries.

February 03, 2023 / 09:32 AM IST

BSE Power index shed nearly 3 percent dragged by Adani Power, Adani Green, Adani Transmission

February 03, 2023 / 09:30 AM IST

Nifty Bank index added 1 percent led by IndusInd Bank, Bandhan Bank, SBI

February 03, 2023 / 09:26 AM IST

Dabur India share price fell on February 3 after company reported a 5.5 percent year-on-year fall in consolidated net profit to Rs 476.6 crore for the quarter ended December 2022.

Net profit stood at Rs 504 crore in the same quarter a year ago, Dabur said in a stock exchange filing on February 2.

February 03, 2023 / 09:23 AM IST

Results on February 3:

SBI, Divis Labs, Bank of Baroda, Tata Power, InterGlobe Aviation, One 97 Communications (Paytm), Marico, Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services, Zydus Lifesciences, Manappuram Finance, Aarti Industries, Borosil, Clariant Chemicals, Elgi Equipments, Emami, Engineers India, India Cements, Intellect Design Arena, JK Tyre & Industries, Jubilant Pharmova, Kansai Nerolac Paints, Nava, Praj Industries, Quess Corp, Shipping Corporation of India, Sun TV Network, and Tube Investments of India would be in focus ahead of quarterly earnings on February 3.

February 03, 2023 / 09:21 AM IST

Adani Enterprises, Adani Ports in focus today

Adani Enterprises will be removed from the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices, prior to open on February 7 and NSE adds Adani Ports to ban list for February 3.

Other Adani group stocks locked at 5-10 percent lower circuit.

Adani Green Energy touched 52-week low of Rs 934.25 and quoting at Rs 934.25, down Rs 103.80, or 10percent.

Adani Total Gas was quoting at Rs 1,625.95, down Rs 85.55, or 5percent, Adani Wilmar was quoting at Rs 400.40, down Rs 21.05, or 4.99 percent and Adani Power was quoting at Rs 192.05, down Rs 10.10, or 5percent.

Adani Transmission touched 52-week low of Rs 1,401.55 and quoting at Rs 1,401.55, down Rs 155.70, or 10percent.

February 03, 2023 / 09:18 AM IST

Gainers and Losers on the BSE Sensex in the early trade:

February 03, 2023 / 09:15 AM IST

Market Opens

: Indian indices opened on positive note on February 3 with Nifty above 17700.

The Sensex was up 441.93 points or 0.74% at 60,374.17, and the Nifty was up 112.80 points or 0.64% at 17,723.20. About 1333 shares have advanced, 576 shares declined, and 109 shares are unchanged.

IndusInd Bank, Titan Company, SBI Life Insurance, SBI and Larsen and Toubro were among major gainers on the Nifty, while losers were Adani Enterprises, Adani Ports, NTPC, Divis Labs and Hindalco Industries.

February 03, 2023 / 09:14 AM IST

February 03, 2023 / 09:03 AM IST

Market at pre-open

: Benchmark indices are trading higher in the pre-opening session.

At 09:02 IST, the Sensex was up 282.38 points or 0.47% at 60214.62, and the Nifty was up 207.90 points or 1.18% at 17818.30.