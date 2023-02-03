Market LIVE Updates: Nifty around 17,700, Sensex gains 350 pts; Adani group stocks in focus

February 03, 2023 / 07:28 AM IST

Market on Thursday:

Indian equity benchmarks ended mixed in yet another volatile session on February 2 despite the budget, presented a day earlier, being hailed as growth-oriented, as the selloff in Adani group stocks continued to roil the market.

The 30-pack Sensex gained 224.16 points, or 0.38 percent, to close at 59,932.24, while the broader Nifty was down six points, or 0.03 percent, at 17,610.40.

The market opened lower, with the Nifty slipping below 17,500 but recovered soon after and traded flat for most part of the session. Last hour buying, however, helped the Sensex to cross 60,000 and close near the level.

ITC, Britannia Industries, IndusInd Bank, HUL and Infosys were among the biggest gainers on the Nifty, while losers included Adani Enterprises, Adani Ports, UPL, HDFC Life and Divis Labs.

On the sectoral front, Nifty FMCG and Information Technology indices gained 1.8 and 2.2 percent. The metal index fell 4.3 percent and the energy index shed 2.2 percent.

The BSE midcap and the smallcap indices ended marginally higher.

On the BSE, the power index declined 3.4 percent, oil and gas 2 percent and the metal index fell 0.9 percent. The information technology index, however, rose 1.6 percent and the FMCG index added 2 percent.