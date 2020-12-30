MARKET NEWS

December 30, 2020 / 08:29 AM IST

Market LIVE Updates: Indices likely to open flat with positive bias on mixed global cues

The Nifty futures were trading higher around 13,974.50 level on the Singaporean Exchange.

  • December 30, 2020 / 08:29 AM IST

    Subash Gangadharan, Technical and Derivative Analyst, HDFC Securities:

    The short term trend remains up. The intermediate uptrend too is still intact and we are likely to see new life highs in the coming sessions. It is important that the supports of 13811-13729 are not broken for the uptrend to sustain.

  • December 30, 2020 / 08:18 AM IST

    Dollar Updates:

    The dollar fell to its lowest in more than two years against the euro on Wednesday as currency traders looked past a new delay in U.S. stimulus cheques and maintained bets additional financial aid was still likely.

  • December 30, 2020 / 07:50 AM IST

    Crude Updates: Oil prices gained more ground on Wednesday as a U.S. coronavirus fiscal aid package and expectations of global economic recovery lifted hopes for higher fuel demand.

  • December 30, 2020 / 07:43 AM IST

    Indian ADRs ended mixed:

  • December 30, 2020 / 07:42 AM IST

    Wall St ends lower:

    US stocks edged lower on Tuesday in choppy trading after hitting record highs, as investors worried about the path of the economic reopening and whether the Senate would authorize additional pandemic aid checks.

    The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 65.4 points, or 0.22%, to 30,338.57, the S&P 500 lost 8.46 points, or 0.23%, to 3,726.9 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 49.85 points, or 0.39%, to 12,849.57.

  • December 30, 2020 / 07:35 AM IST

    Asian Markets trade firm:

  • December 30, 2020 / 07:26 AM IST

    SGX Nifty: Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a positive start for the broader index in India, with a gain of 41.50 points or 0.33 percent. The Nifty futures were trading around 13,974.50 level on the Singaporean Exchange.

  • December 30, 2020 / 07:23 AM IST

    Good morning and welcome to the live coverage of all the action from D-Street. Stay tuned to this blog for all live updates from the market in India and around the world.

