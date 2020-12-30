Market LIVE Updates: Indices likely to open flat with positive bias on mixed global cues

December 30, 2020 / 07:42 AM IST

Wall St ends lower:

US stocks edged lower on Tuesday in choppy trading after hitting record highs, as investors worried about the path of the economic reopening and whether the Senate would authorize additional pandemic aid checks.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 65.4 points, or 0.22%, to 30,338.57, the S&P 500 lost 8.46 points, or 0.23%, to 3,726.9 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 49.85 points, or 0.39%, to 12,849.57.