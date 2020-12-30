MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Upcoming Webinar :Join the Moneycontrol Knowledge Summit on "CANSLIM approach for investing and trading" with Mayuresh Joshi on 30th Dec, 5 PM
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy

Exports may reach $290 billion by fiscal-end: FIEO

Federation of Indian Exports Organisations (FIEO) President Sharad Kumar Saraf also said that 2021 would bring a ray of hope and optimism for the exporting community.

PTI
December 30, 2020 / 02:32 PM IST

The country's exports may reach USD 290 billion by the end of this fiscal as the outbound shipments were hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic during the first half of the year, FIEO said on Wednesday.

Federation of Indian Exports Organisations (FIEO) President Sharad Kumar Saraf also said that 2021 would bring a ray of hope and optimism for the exporting community.

"We are confident that a V- shaped recovery will be witnessed in world trade and we will recover much more from what we lost in 2020. Since the first and second quarter have been pretty bad, we may end the financial year 2020-21 with exports of around USD 290 billion," he said in a statement.

However, looking into the good order booking position for food including processed food, pharma, medical and diagnostic products, technical textiles, chemical, plastics, electronics and networking products, "we should endeavor to take exports to USD 350 billion in 2021-22," he added.

He suggested that the government should focus on sectors where major imports are happening and boost traditional sectors, which are important for exports as well as employment.

Close
During April-November 2020-21, exports dipped by 17.8 per cent to USD 173.66 billlion. India''s exports dipped by 4.78 per cent to USD 314.31 billion in 2019-20.
PTI
TAGS: #Economy #India
first published: Dec 30, 2020 02:32 pm

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | 6 Indians test positive for new COVID-19 variant; Wuhan cases may have been 10 times higher than official tally

Coronavirus Essential | 6 Indians test positive for new COVID-19 variant; Wuhan cases may have been 10 times higher than official tally

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.