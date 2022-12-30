English
Specials
    Upgrade
    Moneycontrol
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
    Live now
    auto refresh
    December 30, 2022 / 09:05 AM IST

    Market LIVE Updates: Indices trade firm in the pre-opening; Eicher Motors, Cipla, Skipper in focus

    Stock Market LIVE Updates: The Nifty futures were trading around 18,341.50 level on the Singaporean Exchange at 8:55 IST. Asian markets are trading higher, tracking firm US markets.

    • Market LIVE Updates: Indices trade firm in the pre-opening; Eicher Motors, Cipla, Skipper in focus
      Stock Market Today:
      Moneycontrol.com
      HIGHLIGHTS
      • 09:03 AM IST

        Asia stocks rise as investors find foothold at end of brutal 2022

      • 09:00 AM IST

        Benchmark indices are expected to commence on a firm note: Prashanth Tapse

      • 08:43 AM IST

        Reliance Retail Ventures arm to acquire 51% stake in Lotus Chocolate Company

      • 08:29 AM IST

        Eicher Motors to make strategic investment of 50 million euro in Spanish electric mobility company

      • 08:22 AM IST

        Current account deficit widens to a 9-year high at 4.4% of GDP

      • 08:13 AM IST

        Oil drops on China uncertainty; U.S. demand limits decline

      • 08:09 AM IST

        CPI inflation may ease to around 5.3% in FY24, says HDFC Bank's Swati Arora

      • 07:58 AM IST

        Sah Polymers mobilises Rs 30 crore via anchor book ahead of IPO

      • 07:55 AM IST

        Analysts see muted listing for Elin Electronics on December 30

      • 07:46 AM IST

        Wall Street ends firmer, growth stocks lead in thin trading

      • 07:38 AM IST

        Asian markets trade higher with Hang Seng, Taiwan Weighted up 1%, and Shanghai Composite up 0.5%

      • 07:31 AM IST

        SGX Nifty indicates a positive start for the Indian indices

    • IndexPricesChangeChange%
      Sensex61,299.04165.16 +0.27%
      Nifty 5018,251.3560.35 +0.33%
      Nifty Bank43,252.350.00 +0.00%
      Nifty 50 18,251.35 60.35 (0.33%)
      Fri, Dec 30, 2022
      Biggest GainerPricesChangeChange%
      Eicher Motors3,288.006.80 +0.21%
      Biggest LoserPricesChangeChange%
      Apollo Hospital4,533.008.55 +0.19%
      Best SectorPricesChangeChange%
      Nifty Metal6687.1071.35 +1.08%
      Worst SectorPricesChangeChange%
      Nifty FMCG44508.00-81.20 -0.18%


    • December 30, 2022 / 09:04 AM IST

      Rupee Opens:

      Indian rupee opened flat at 82.78 per dollar on Friday against previous close of 82.80.

    • December 30, 2022 / 09:03 AM IST

      Asia stocks rise

      Asian equities rose on Friday as investors looked to end the year on an optimistic note after U.S. data showed the Federal Reserve's aggressive monetary policy was dampening inflationary pressures even as worries over COVID cases in China persist.

      MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 0.71% and was set to end December flat. The index is set to end the year down 19% - it's worst performance since 2008.

      Japan's Nikkei rose 0.22%, while Australia's S&P/ASX 200 index rose 0.34%. China stocks were 0.63% higher, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index rose 1.5%.

    • ADVERTISEMENT
    • December 30, 2022 / 09:02 AM IST

      Market at pre-open: Benchmark indices are trading higher in the pre-opening session.

      At 09:02 IST, the Sensex was up 146.38 points or 0.24% at 61280.26, and the Nifty was up 68.60 points or 0.38% at 18259.60.

    • December 30, 2022 / 09:00 AM IST

      Prashanth Tapse - Research Analyst, Senior VP (Research), Mehta Equities

      In view of a sharp rally in the overnight US markets, local benchmark indices are expected to commence on a firm note on the last trading day of 2022. 

      Amidst intra-day volatility, markets may see select bouts of rally on hopes the lifting of restrictions in China could revive demand going ahead, although concerns over rising interest rates and recession fears continue to weigh on investors' minds. 

      A weaker US dollar and WTI crude oil prices remaining under pressure should bode well for domestic markets.

    • ADVERTISEMENT
    • December 30, 2022 / 08:51 AM IST

      Oil set to close higher in 2022, a turbulent year marked by tight supplies

      Oil prices edged up on Friday and were on track to post a second straight annual gain, albeit a meagre one, in a year marked by tight supplies due to the Ukraine conflict, a strong dollar and weak demand from the world's top crude importer China.

      Brent crude futures climbed 44 cents, or 0.5%, to $83.90 a barrel by 0138 GMT after settling 1.2% down in the previous session.

      U.S. West Intermediate crude was at $78.88 a barrel, up 48 cents, or 0.6%, after closing 0.7% lower on Thursday.

    • December 30, 2022 / 08:47 AM IST

      FII and DII data

      Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) have net offloaded shares worth Rs 572.78 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) net purchased shares worth Rs 515.83 crore on December 29, as per provisional data available on the NSE.

    • December 30, 2022 / 08:43 AM IST

      Reliance Retail Ventures arm to acquire 51% stake in Lotus Chocolate Company

      Reliance Retail Ventures subsidiary Reliance Consumer Products will acquire 51% controlling stake in Lotus Chocolate Company, for Rs 74 crore, and make an open offer to acquire upto 26%.

      The capital infusion by Reliance Consumer Products will help drive the growth and expansion of Lotus into a comprehensive confectionery, cocoa, chocolate derivatives and related products manufacturer.

    • December 30, 2022 / 08:29 AM IST

      Eicher Motors to make strategic investment in Spanish electric mobility company

      Eicher Motors, the parent company of Royal Enfield will make strategic investment of 50 million euro in Spanish electric mobility company, Stark Future SL.

      This investment will pave the way for a long term partnership in collaborative research and development in electric motorcycles, technology sharing, technical licensing, and manufacturing.

      In the previous trading session, the share closed up 2.20 percent or Rs 70.50 at Rs 3,280.00.

    • ADVERTISEMENT
    • December 30, 2022 / 08:22 AM IST

      Current account deficit widens to a 9-year high at 4.4% of GDP

      India's current account deficit (CAD) surged to an all-time high of $36.4 billion in July-September, data released on December 29 by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) showed.

      The latest CAD figure is double the $18.2 billion posted in April-June and nearly four times of what it was in the second quarter of FY22.

      The previous record for the highest CAD was $31.77 billion, posted in the third quarter of 2012-13.

      For 2021-22 as a whole, the CAD was $38.77 billion. Read More

    News

    see more See More

    Video of the day

    Managing Money | Rules of investing in various asset classes

    Managing Money | Rules of investing in various asset classes