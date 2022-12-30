Market LIVE Updates: Indices trade firm in the pre-opening; Eicher Motors, Cipla, Skipper in focus

Rupee Opens:
Indian rupee opened flat at 82.78 per dollar on Friday against previous close of 82.80.
Asia stocks rise as investors find foothold at end of brutal 2022
Benchmark indices are expected to commence on a firm note: Prashanth Tapse
Reliance Retail Ventures arm to acquire 51% stake in Lotus Chocolate Company
Eicher Motors to make strategic investment of 50 million euro in Spanish electric mobility company
Current account deficit widens to a 9-year high at 4.4% of GDP
Oil drops on China uncertainty; U.S. demand limits decline
CPI inflation may ease to around 5.3% in FY24, says HDFC Bank's Swati Arora
Sah Polymers mobilises Rs 30 crore via anchor book ahead of IPO
Analysts see muted listing for Elin Electronics on December 30
Wall Street ends firmer, growth stocks lead in thin trading
Asian markets trade higher with Hang Seng, Taiwan Weighted up 1%, and Shanghai Composite up 0.5%
SGX Nifty indicates a positive start for the Indian indices
|Index
|Prices
|Change
|Change%
|Sensex
|61,299.04
|165.16
|+0.27%
|Nifty 50
|18,251.35
|60.35
|+0.33%
|Nifty Bank
|43,252.35
|0.00
|+0.00%
|Biggest Gainer
|Prices
|Change
|Change%
|Eicher Motors
|3,288.00
|6.80
|+0.21%
|Biggest Loser
|Prices
|Change
|Change%
|Apollo Hospital
|4,533.00
|8.55
|+0.19%
|Best Sector
|Prices
|Change
|Change%
|Nifty Metal
|6687.10
|71.35
|+1.08%
|Worst Sector
|Prices
|Change
|Change%
|Nifty FMCG
|44508.00
|-81.20
|-0.18%
Asia stocks rise
Asian equities rose on Friday as investors looked to end the year on an optimistic note after U.S. data showed the Federal Reserve's aggressive monetary policy was dampening inflationary pressures even as worries over COVID cases in China persist.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 0.71% and was set to end December flat. The index is set to end the year down 19% - it's worst performance since 2008.
Japan's Nikkei rose 0.22%, while Australia's S&P/ASX 200 index rose 0.34%. China stocks were 0.63% higher, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index rose 1.5%.
Market at pre-open: Benchmark indices are trading higher in the pre-opening session.
At 09:02 IST, the Sensex was up 146.38 points or 0.24% at 61280.26, and the Nifty was up 68.60 points or 0.38% at 18259.60.
Prashanth Tapse - Research Analyst, Senior VP (Research), Mehta Equities
In view of a sharp rally in the overnight US markets, local benchmark indices are expected to commence on a firm note on the last trading day of 2022.
Amidst intra-day volatility, markets may see select bouts of rally on hopes the lifting of restrictions in China could revive demand going ahead, although concerns over rising interest rates and recession fears continue to weigh on investors' minds.
A weaker US dollar and WTI crude oil prices remaining under pressure should bode well for domestic markets.
Aegis Logistics was also in action, rising nearly 7 percent to Rs 352 and formed long bullish candle on the daily charts with above average volume. The stock has seen a breakout of horizontal resistance trend line adjoining several points November 28, December 7, December 9 and December 28.
Oil set to close higher in 2022, a turbulent year marked by tight supplies
Oil prices edged up on Friday and were on track to post a second straight annual gain, albeit a meagre one, in a year marked by tight supplies due to the Ukraine conflict, a strong dollar and weak demand from the world's top crude importer China.
Brent crude futures climbed 44 cents, or 0.5%, to $83.90 a barrel by 0138 GMT after settling 1.2% down in the previous session.
U.S. West Intermediate crude was at $78.88 a barrel, up 48 cents, or 0.6%, after closing 0.7% lower on Thursday.
FII and DII data
Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) have net offloaded shares worth Rs 572.78 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) net purchased shares worth Rs 515.83 crore on December 29, as per provisional data available on the NSE.
Reliance Retail Ventures arm to acquire 51% stake in Lotus Chocolate Company
Reliance Retail Ventures subsidiary Reliance Consumer Products will acquire 51% controlling stake in Lotus Chocolate Company, for Rs 74 crore, and make an open offer to acquire upto 26%.
The capital infusion by Reliance Consumer Products will help drive the growth and expansion of Lotus into a comprehensive confectionery, cocoa, chocolate derivatives and related products manufacturer.
Eicher Motors to make strategic investment in Spanish electric mobility company
Eicher Motors, the parent company of Royal Enfield will make strategic investment of 50 million euro in Spanish electric mobility company, Stark Future SL.
This investment will pave the way for a long term partnership in collaborative research and development in electric motorcycles, technology sharing, technical licensing, and manufacturing.
In the previous trading session, the share closed up 2.20 percent or Rs 70.50 at Rs 3,280.00.
Current account deficit widens to a 9-year high at 4.4% of GDP
India's current account deficit (CAD) surged to an all-time high of $36.4 billion in July-September, data released on December 29 by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) showed.
The latest CAD figure is double the $18.2 billion posted in April-June and nearly four times of what it was in the second quarter of FY22.
The previous record for the highest CAD was $31.77 billion, posted in the third quarter of 2012-13.
For 2021-22 as a whole, the CAD was $38.77 billion.
