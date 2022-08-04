Market LIVE Updates: Indices trade higher with Nifty above 17,400; IT, metals shine; Zomato most active

Research firm Nomura has kept reduce rating on Vodafone Idea with a target at Rs 8 per share.
The Q1 was below on higher opex, while fund raising is critical. The Revenue/ARPU inch up on tariff hike flow through.
However, usage metrics continue to lag peers, reported CNBC-TV18.
August 04, 2022 / 10:06 AM IST
BSE Smallcap Index added 1 percent supported by the Subex, Take Solutions, Borosil
August 04, 2022 / 10:02 AM IST
Market at 10 AM
Benchmark indices were trading higher with Nifty holding above 17400.
The Sensex was up 238.76 points or 0.41% at 58589.29, and the Nifty was up 73.30 points or 0.42% at 17461.50. About 2004 shares have advanced, 761 shares declined, and 107 shares are unchanged.
August 04, 2022 / 09:58 AM IST
Nifty Information Technology index rose 1 percent supported by the Mindtree, Mphasis, Infosys
August 04, 2022 / 09:54 AM IST
Buzzing:
Vodafone Idea Limited (VI) on August 3 reported a marginal decline in its consolidated net loss for the quarter ended June 2022, at Rs 7,297 crore as against a loss of Rs 7,319 crore recorded during the same period a year ago. On a sequential basis however, the loss widened from Rs 6,563 crore during the January - March period.
Britannia Industries, GAIL India, Adani Enterprises, LIC Housing Finance, Dabur India, Alembic Pharmaceuticals, Adani Total Gas, Aarti Surfactants, Aptech, Balkrishna Industries, Balrampur Chini Mills, BEML, Berger Paints India, Bharat Heavy Electricals, Blue Star, Container Corporation of India, Dalmia Bharat, Edelweiss Financial Services, Glenmark Life Sciences, Gujarat State Petronet, ICRA, Kalpataru Power Transmission, Kalyan Jewellers India, Krsnaa Diagnostics, Manappuram Finance, Praj Industries, REC, Shankara Building Products, Spandana Sphoorty Financial, Suryoday Small Finance Bank, Ujjivan Financial Services, Welspun Corp, and Windlas Biotech.
August 04, 2022 / 09:40 AM IST
Satin Creditcare Q1 Earnings:
Satin Creditcare Network on Wednesday reported a net profit of Rs 60 crore in the quarter ended June 2022 led by higher loan disbursals.
The microfinance lender had posted net loss of Rs 71 crore a year ago.
Net interest income during April-June period of 2022-23 rose to Rs 512 crore as against Rs 157 crore in same period of 2021-22, the company said in a release. Company’s Assets Under Management (AUM), however, was lower at Rs 6,389 crore at the end of June 2022.
August 04, 2022 / 09:37 AM IST
Buzzing:
Gulf Oil Lubricants India on Wednesday reported an 82 percent increase in profit after tax (PAT) to Rs 55.33 crore in the June quarter over the same period last year.
The lubes maker had posted a PAT of Rs 30.35 crore in the quarter ended on June 30, 2021.
Revenue from operations during the quarter was up 69.26 per cent at Rs 706.45 from Rs 706.46 crore in April-June 2021, the company said.
Gulf Oil Lubricants India was quoting at Rs 447.80, up Rs 6.60, or 1.50 percent.
August 04, 2022 / 09:35 AM IST
BSE Metal index added 1 percent led by the Hindalco, APL Apollo Tubes, NALCO
August 04, 2022 / 09:31 AM IST
Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA) July Sales Data:
The total vehicle retail sales were down 8 percent at 14.4 lakh versus 15.6 lakh. The 2-wheeler sales were down 11 percent at 10.1 lakh versus 11.3 lakh, YoY.
Passenger Vehicle sales were down 4.6 percent at 2.5 lakh versus 2.6 lakh and Commercial Vehicle sales were up 27.3 percent at 66,459 units versus 52,197 units. YoY.
August 04, 2022 / 09:27 AM IST
Buzzing:
Express logistics firm TCI Express on Wednesday posted an over 30 per cent jump in net profit at Rs 31.01 crore for the quarter ended June 30, helped by higher income.
The consolidated net profit of the company in the year-ago period stood at Rs 23.76 crore, according to a regulatory filing.
The company’s total income from operations rose to Rs 292.37 crore in the first quarter of the current fiscal, from Rs 224.56 crore in the same period last year.
TCI Express was quoting at Rs 1,781.10, up Rs 27.25, or 1.55 percent on the BSE.