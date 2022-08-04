Market LIVE Updates: Indices trade higher with Nifty above 17,400; IT, metals shine; Zomato most active

August 04, 2022 / 09:37 AM IST

Gulf Oil Lubricants India on Wednesday reported an 82 percent increase in profit after tax (PAT) to Rs 55.33 crore in the June quarter over the same period last year.

The lubes maker had posted a PAT of Rs 30.35 crore in the quarter ended on June 30, 2021.

Revenue from operations during the quarter was up 69.26 per cent at Rs 706.45 from Rs 706.46 crore in April-June 2021, the company said.

Gulf Oil Lubricants India was quoting at Rs 447.80, up Rs 6.60, or 1.50 percent.