Market LIVE Updates: Indices trade higher amid volatility; IT stocks gain, metals drag

August 23, 2021 / 11:56 AM IST

Asian Markets update:

Asian shares and oil prices bounced on Monday as a wave of bargain hunting swept beaten-down markets and China reported no new locally acquired COVID-19 cases for the first time since July.

A raft of "flash" manufacturing surveys for August out on Monday will offer an early indication of how global growth is faring in the face of the Delta variant, with analysts expecting some slippage especially in Asia.