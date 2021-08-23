MARKET NEWS

English
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
August 23, 2021 / 11:33 AM IST

Market LIVE Updates: Indices trade higher amid volatility; IT stocks gain, metals drag

Stock Market LIVE Updates: IT index up over 1 percent, while auto, metal and PSU bank indices fall 1-2 percent. BSE Midcap and Smallcap indices down 1-2 percent.

  • IndexPricesChangeChange%
    Sensex55,532.66203.34 +0.37%
    Nifty 5016,494.8044.30 +0.27%
    Nifty Bank34,954.95-78.90 -0.23%
    Nifty 50 16,494.80 44.30 (0.27%)
    Mon, Aug 23, 2021
    Biggest GainerPricesChangeChange%
    HCL Tech1,157.7040.35 +3.61%
    Biggest LoserPricesChangeChange%
    Power Grid Corp175.20-3.40 -1.90%
    Best SectorPricesChangeChange%
    Nifty IT34019.60668.25 +2.00%
    Worst SectorPricesChangeChange%
    Nifty PSU Bank2227.80-20.70 -0.92%


  • August 23, 2021 / 12:01 PM IST

    Market at 12 PM

    Benchmark indices were trading higher with Nifty around 16500 amid volatility.

    The Sensex was up 219.65 points or 0.40% at 55548.97, and the Nifty was up 49.30 points or 0.30% at 16499.80. About 640 shares have advanced, 2273 shares declined, and 103 shares are unchanged.

  • August 23, 2021 / 12:02 PM IST

    Market at 12 PM

    Benchmark indices were trading higher with Nifty around 16500 amid volatility.

    The Sensex was up 219.65 points or 0.40% at 55548.97, and the Nifty was up 49.30 points or 0.30% at 16499.80. About 640 shares have advanced, 2273 shares declined, and 103 shares are unchanged.

  • August 23, 2021 / 11:56 AM IST

    Asian Markets update:

    Asian shares and oil prices bounced on Monday as a wave of bargain hunting swept beaten-down markets and China reported no new locally acquired COVID-19 cases for the first time since July.

    A raft of "flash" manufacturing surveys for August out on Monday will offer an early indication of how global growth is faring in the face of the Delta variant, with analysts expecting some slippage especially in Asia.

  • August 23, 2021 / 11:52 AM IST

    Anindya Banerjee, DVP, Currency Derivatives & Interest Rate Derivatives at Kotak Securities:
     
    Even with US Dollar Index at a fresh high for 2021, USDINR has hardly moved. Spot closed 14 paise higher at 74.38 but well within the range of past one month of 74.10 and 74.50 levels. Hawkish comments from US central bank members and weak stock markets could not push USDINR higher due to lumpy corporate $ flows. Over the near term, we expect USDINR to trade within a range of 74.25 to 74.80 on spot.

  • August 23, 2021 / 11:40 AM IST

    Nifty PSU Bank index fell 1 percent dragged by the Indian Bank, J&K Bank, Punjab And Sind Bank:

  • August 23, 2021 / 11:33 AM IST
  • August 23, 2021 / 11:27 AM IST

    Zydus Cadila gets final approval from USFDA:

    Zydus Cadila has received final approval from the USFDA to market Tofacitinib extendedrelease tablets, 11 mg and 22 mg in the United States. Zydus was the first ANDA filer on Tofacitinib extended-release tablets 22 mg and currently holds 180-day exclusivity on this strength, company said in the release.

    Cadila Healthcare was quoting at Rs 546.55, up Rs 11.35, or 2.12 percent on the BSE.

  • August 23, 2021 / 11:19 AM IST
  • August 23, 2021 / 11:07 AM IST

    Manish Hathiramani, Proprietary Index Trader and Technical Analyst, Deen Dayal Investments: The markets have bounced from the lows of Friday. However, it is facing some selling pressure and is seeming a little nervous too! The support for the week has been updated to 16400 and as long as that holds on a closing basis, we should be in positive terrain. If we can keep above the 16600 level on a closing basis, the market should achieve 16800-16850 as the next target. The medium term support for the Nifty is at 15900.

  • August 23, 2021 / 11:01 AM IST

    Market at 11 AM

    Benchamrk indices erased all the early gains and trading flat amid selling seen in the metal, PSU bank, auto, FMCG and Energy names.

    The Sensex was up 42.84 points or 0.08% at 55372.16, and the Nifty was down 6.70 points or 0.04% at 16443.80. About 548 shares have advanced, 2304 shares declined, and 94 shares are unchanged.

    Market at 11 AM Benchamrk indices erased all the early gains and trading flat amid selling seen in the metal, PSU bank, auto, FMCG and Energy names. The Sensex was up 42.84 points or 0.08% at 55372.16, and the Nifty was down 6.70 points or 0.04% at 16443.80. About 548 shares have advanced, 2304 shares declined, and 94 shares are unchanged.
  • August 23, 2021 / 10:55 AM IST

    Adani Enterprises shares fall 3% as SEBI stays Adani Wilmar IPO

    Adani Enterprises share price was trading lower by over 3 percent on August 23 after market regulator SEBI held Adani Wilmar IPO due to an investigation against Adani Enterprises.

    Market regulator SEBI has "kept in abeyance" the Rs 4,500-crore initial public offering of the agro-commodity company due to an investigation that is pending against the flagship entity of ports-to-energy conglomerate Adani Group.

