MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Mirae
  • Sustainability 100+
  • India Inc On the Move
  • New Horaizon
  • The Challengers
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Sanjeevani
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Upcoming Webinar:Innovate Your Future at India Inc. on the Move on August 26 and 27, 2021 at 10am, with Rockwell Automation
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy

Gold ETFs log Rs 61 crore outflow in July as investors prefer equity, debt funds

Despite the negative flows in the category, the number of folios went up to 19.13 lakh in July from 18.32 lakh in the preceding month, data with Association of Mutual Funds in India (Amfi) showed.

PTI
August 23, 2021 / 02:42 PM IST
3. Full set of 18K gold teeth |

3. Full set of 18K gold teeth |

After seven straight months of net inflows, gold exchange traded funds witnessed a pullout of over Rs 61 crore in July as investors diverted their money to equity and debt funds that generated attractive returns.

Despite the negative flows in the category, the number of folios went up to 19.13 lakh in July from 18.32 lakh in the preceding month, data with Association of Mutual Funds in India (Amfi) showed.

Barring February 2020, November 2020 and July 2021, investments into ETFs that track the yellow metal have been witnessing a steady uptick since August 2019.

The gold ETFs category, which has seen continuous inflows since December 2020, witnessed an outflow of Rs 61.5 crore in July this year.This was starkly different as compared to the inflows of Rs 360 crore in June and Rs 288 crore in May.

During the first six months of the year, investors put in Rs 3,107 crore in such instruments.

Close

Related stories

Prior to the latest outflow, gold ETFs had witnessed an outflow of Rs 141 crore in November 2020 and Rs 195 crore in February 2020.

Priti Rathi Gupta, Founder, LXME attributed the latest outflow from gold ETFs to two factors -- gold prices at an all-time-high for a while, creating anticipation amongst investor for a price plunge and investors tending to divert their investments into these instruments due to attractive returns fetched by equity and debt funds.

Equity mutual funds clocked a staggering net investment of Rs 22,583 crore and debt funds attracted a net sum of Rs 73,964 crore last month.

'The positive uptrend across the equity markets and the positive investor sentiment towards equity led to an increased inflow into the segment. While equity funds witnessed the highest level of inflows on a historical basis, gold stagnated as investors preferred equity over gold,' Kavitha Krishnan, Senior Analyst Manager Research, Morningstar India, said.

Despite outflow, the assets under management (AUM) of gold ETFs rose to Rs 16,750 crore at the end of July from Rs 16,225 crore at June-end.

Gold has been increasingly acknowledged as asset class that helps diversify an investor's portfolio, Krishnan said.

Gold ETFs are basically exchange-traded funds that invest in gold. They are traded on the stock market and make direct investments in gold.
PTI
Tags: #debt funds #Economy #gold ETF
first published: Aug 23, 2021 02:42 pm

Must Listen

The Private Market Show | Nithin Kamath's guide to investing in public markets versus the private market

The Private Market Show | Nithin Kamath's guide to investing in public markets versus the private market

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.