Market LIVE Updates: Indian indices likely to open higher on positive global cues

April 01, 2021 / 08:08 AM IST

Eight core industries' output down 4.6% in February:

The combined output of the eight core sector industries fell at the fastest pace in 6-months, contracting 4.6 percent in February, from a year ago, confirming fears that a recovery in industrial growth would be slower than expected.

Core sector output had seen a slow but steady rise over the previous two months, rising by 0.9 percent in January. But after posting contraction in 8 of the first 11-months of the year, the cumulative core sector output in the April-February period of FY21 fell to -8.3 percent. As compared to this, it had witnessed a 1.3 percent rise in the corresponding period of the previous year.