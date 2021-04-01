English
April 01, 2021 / 08:05 AM IST

Market LIVE Updates: Indian indices likely to open higher on positive global cues

The Nifty futures were trading higher around 14,843 level on the Singaporean Exchange. Asian indices were trading higher, while Nasdaq rose 1.5 percent, boosted by gains in technology shares.

  • April 01, 2021 / 08:08 AM IST

    Eight core industries' output down 4.6% in February:

    The combined output of the eight core sector industries fell at the fastest pace in 6-months, contracting 4.6 percent in February, from a year ago, confirming fears that a recovery in industrial growth would be slower than expected.

    Core sector output had seen a slow but steady rise over the previous two months, rising by 0.9 percent in January. But after posting contraction in 8 of the first 11-months of the year, the cumulative core sector output in the April-February period of FY21 fell to -8.3 percent. As compared to this, it had witnessed a 1.3 percent rise in the corresponding period of the previous year.

  • April 01, 2021 / 07:59 AM IST

    Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst, HDFC Securities:

    The market weakness of Wednesday has not impacted much on the short term uptrend status of the market. We are not expecting any major weakness from here and any further decline is likely to form a higher bottom around 14600-14500 and that could eventually pull the market towards the hurdle of 14900 again. Immediate support is placed at 14620.

  • April 01, 2021 / 07:31 AM IST

    SGX Nifty: Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a positive start for the broader index in India, with a gain of 97 points or 0.66 percent. The Nifty futures were trading around 14,843 level on the Singaporean Exchange at 7:30 IST.

  • April 01, 2021 / 07:30 AM IST

    Tech lifts S&P 500, Nasdaq; indexes post gains for quarter

    The S&P 500 and Nasdaq rose on Wednesday, boosted by gains in technology shares, and the three major Wall Street indexes registered their fourth straight quarterly rise as investors positioned themselves for President Joe Biden’s massive infrastructure plan.

    The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 85.41 points, or 0.26%, to 32,981.55, the S&P 500 gained 14.34 points, or 0.36%, to 3,972.89 and the Nasdaq Composite added 201.48 points, or 1.54%, to 13,246.87.

  • April 01, 2021 / 07:26 AM IST

    Asian shares set to edge up, after Wall Street tech rally

    Asian stocks were set to edge higher early on Thursday after big tech rallied on Wall Street and as President Joe Biden announced a multi-trillion-dollar infrastructure investment plan.

  • April 01, 2021 / 07:23 AM IST

    Market on Wednesday:

    The Indian market snapped a two-day winning streak on March 31 and closed with losses of more than a percent. The S&P BSE Sensex closed 627 points down at 49,509 and the Nifty50 ended 154 points lower at 14,690.

    Sectorally, buying was seen in realty, FMCG, consumer durable and metal stocks, while profit-taking was visible in banks, finance, power, telecom, and energy stocks.

  • April 01, 2021 / 07:20 AM IST

    Hello Readers. Kickstart your day with Buffett's famous quote: 

  • April 01, 2021 / 07:19 AM IST

    Good morning and welcome to the live coverage of all the action from D-Street. Stay tuned to this blog for all live updates from the market in India and around the world.

Video of the day

Managing Money | Rules of investing in various asset classes

