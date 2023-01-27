English
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
    January 27, 2023 / 08:37 AM IST

    Market LIVE Updates: SGX indicates a positive start; US, Asian markets firm, oil prices gain

    Stock Market LIVE Updates: The Nifty futures were trading higher around 18,022.50 level on the Singaporean Exchange at 8:20 IST. US markets ended higher, while Asian markets are trading firm.

      Stock Market Today:
      HIGHLIGHTS
      • 08:31 AM IST

        Asian shares at 9-month high after resilient US economic data

      • 08:23 AM IST

        Adani Enterprises FPO to open today, anchor book fully subscribed

      • 08:21 AM IST

        Oil prices edge up on strong US economic data, Chinese demand hope

      • 08:13 AM IST

        Bajaj Auto Q3 net profit zooms 23% to Rs 1,491 crore

      • 08:06 AM IST

        DLF posts almost 37% increase in Q3 consolidated net profit

      • 07:58 AM IST

        Dr Reddy’s reports 77% growth in Q3 consolidated profit

      • 07:50 AM IST

        Tata Motors back in black with Q3 net profit at Rs 2,958 crore; beats estimates

      • 07:42 AM IST

        Cipla Q3 profit rises 10% YoY to Rs 801 crore, revenue up 6%

      • 07:38 AM IST

        Asian markets trade firm; Straits Times, Kospi up 0.5 percent each

      • 07:36 AM IST

        SGX Nifty indicates a positive start for the Indian indices

      • 07:29 AM IST

        Wall Street closes green as GDP data eases recession worries

    • IndexPricesChangeChange%
      Sensex60,205.060.00 +0.00%
      Nifty 5017,891.950.00 +0.00%
      Nifty Bank41,647.650.00 +0.00%
      Nifty 50 17,891.95 0.00 (0.00%)
      Fri, Jan 27, 2023
      Biggest GainerPricesChangeChange%
      Maruti Suzuki8,784.1085.30 +0.98%
      Biggest LoserPricesChangeChange%
      Adani Ports713.15-48.05 -6.31%
      Best SectorPricesChangeChange%
      Nifty Auto12957.15-3.70 -0.03%
      Worst SectorPricesChangeChange%
      Nifty PSU Bank4040.30-150.00 -3.58%


    • January 27, 2023 / 08:36 AM IST

      Suzuki to launch six battery electric vehicles in India by FY30

      Japan's Suzuki Motor Corporation on January 26 said it will introduce six battery electric vehicles in India by FY2030 as part of its growth strategy and achieve carbon neutrality by 2070 to meet the target set by the Union government.

      In the growth strategy for FY2030 shared on BSE by its Indian arm Maruti Suzuki India, Suzuki Motor Corporation (SMC) said in India, it will provide not only battery EVs but also carbon-neutral internal combustion engine vehicles using CNG, biogas and ethanol mixed fuels. Click To Read More

    • January 27, 2023 / 08:31 AM IST

      Asian shares at 9-month high after resilient US economic data

      Asian stocks rose on Friday and were poised for their fifth straight week of gains after a set of data highlighted a resilient U.S. economy, lifting investor sentiment ahead of next week's slate of central bank monetary policy meetings.

      MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 0.53% to almost nine-month highs of 561.99. The index, which fell nearly 20% last year, is up about 11% in the month and is on course for its best ever January performance. Japan's Nikkei rose 0.20%.

      Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index opened 0.2% higher after surging more than 2% on Thursday. Mainland China markets are due to resume on Monday after the Lunar New Year holiday.

    • January 27, 2023 / 08:23 AM IST

      Adani Enterprises FPO to open today, anchor book fully subscribed

      Adani Enterprises is set to open its follow-on public offer for subscription on January 27 with the closing date scheduled on January 31.

      The price band for the offer is Rs 3,112-3,276 per share.

      The Adani Group company is planning to raise Rs 20,000 crore via the largest ever FPO in the Indian capital markets history. The funds will be utilised for projects of the green hydrogen ecosystem, improvement of certain existing airport facilities and construction of greenfield expressway. Read More

    • January 27, 2023 / 08:21 AM IST

      Oil prices Gain:

      Oil prices edged marginally higher on Friday, extending for a second session on strong U.S. economic data and strengthening hope that the reopening of the Chinese economy would boost demand.

      Brent futures gained 30 cents, or 0.3%, to $87.66 a barrel by 0113 GMT, while U.S. crude rose 21 cents to $81.22 per barrel, a 0.3% gain.

      Both benchmarks had gained more than 1% on Thursday. Brent was on track to post its second weekly rise if gains held.

    • January 27, 2023 / 08:13 AM IST

      Bajaj Auto Q3 earnings:

      Two-wheeler major Bajaj Auto on January 25 reported a standalone net profit of Rs 1,491 crore for the quarter ended December 2022, clocking a 23 percent rise over Rs 1,214 crore a year ago.

      Revenue from operations came in at Rs 9,315 crore, increasing 3 percent from Rs 9,022 crore in the corresponding quarter last year, the company said in an exchange filing. Read More

    • January 27, 2023 / 08:06 AM IST

      DLF Q3 Earnings:

      Real estate major DLF Ltd on January 25 reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 519.2 crore for the quarter ended December 31, up 36.8 percent from Rs 379.4 crore in the year-ago period, helped by rising demand across housing projects.

      DLF's total  income, however, fell to Rs 1,559.66 crore in the third quarter of this fiscal year from Rs 1,686.92 crore year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing.

      The company’s  residential business delivered a strong performance and clocked quarterly new sales bookings of Rs 2,507 crore, reflecting a Y-o-Y growth of 24 percent. Cumulative new sales for 9MFY23 stood at Rs 6,599 crore, reflecting a Y-o-Y growth of 45 percent. Read More

    • January 27, 2023 / 07:58 AM IST

      Dr Reddy’s reports 77% growth in Q3 consolidated profit

      Pharma major Dr Reddy's Laboratories on January 25 reported a 77 percent growth in consolidated net profit at Rs 1,247 crore for the quarter ended December 31, 2022 as against Rs 707 crore a year ago. On a sequential basis, the profit grew 12 percent.

      The Hyderabad-based drugmaker also reported a 27 percent increase in consolidated revenue at Rs 6,770 crore as against Rs 5,320 crore in the year-ago period, while it was up 7 percent sequentially. Click To Read More

    • January 27, 2023 / 07:50 AM IST

      Tata Motors Q3 Earnings:

      Tata Motors on January 25 reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 2,957.71 crore for the quarter ended December 2022, against a loss of Rs 1,516.14 crore in the same quarter last year.

      Revenue from operations came in at Rs 88,488.59 crore, up 22.51 percent from Rs 72,229.29 crore in the same quarter last year, Tata Motors said in an exchange filing. Read More

    • January 27, 2023 / 07:42 AM IST

      Cipla Q3 Results:

      Indian pharmaceutical major, Cipla Limited, declared its results for the third quarter ending December 31, 2022 (Q3FY23) on January 25.

      The company posted a consolidated profit after tax (PAT) of Rs 801 crore for the quarter, increasing by 10 percent from Rs 729 crore reported in the same quarter last year. It had reported a profit of Rs 789 crore in the September'22 quarter.

      Consolidated revenue came in higher Y-o-Y by 6 percent at Rs 5,801 crore, compared to Rs 5,479 crore logged in December 2021 quarter. Revenue in Q2FY23 stood at Rs 5,829 crore. Read More

    • January 27, 2023 / 07:38 AM IST

      Stocks in the Asia-Pacific traded higher on Friday as Wall Street’s major indexes gained after the US economy grew more than expected. Government data showed the economy expanded at an annualized rate of 2.9% during the fourth quarter, higher than expectations.

      Nikkei 225 was flat, while Straits Times, Kospi up 0.5 percent each.

