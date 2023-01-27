Market LIVE Updates: SGX indicates a positive start; US, Asian markets firm, oil prices gain

Suzuki to launch six battery electric vehicles in India by FY30
Japan's Suzuki Motor Corporation on January 26 said it will introduce six battery electric vehicles in India by FY2030 as part of its growth strategy and achieve carbon neutrality by 2070 to meet the target set by the Union government.
In the growth strategy for FY2030 shared on BSE by its Indian arm Maruti Suzuki India, Suzuki Motor Corporation (SMC) said in India, it will provide not only battery EVs but also carbon-neutral internal combustion engine vehicles using CNG, biogas and ethanol mixed fuels. Click To Read More