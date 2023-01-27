English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023
    Live: LIVE: Markets Weekly
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

    Taking Stock | Another day of carnage, Sensex tanks 874 points, Nifty below 17,650

    Adani Enterprises, Adani Ports, SBI, ICICI Bank and IndusInd Bank were among the biggest losers on the Nifty, while gainers were Tata Motors, Bajaj Auto, Dr Reddyâ€™s Laboratories, ITC and Divis Laboratories.

    Rakesh Patil
    January 27, 2023 / 04:31 PM IST

    The Indian benchmark indices extended the fall for the second consecutive session and lost 1.5 percent on January 27 amid selling seen across sectors, barring pharma and auto, with Adani Group stocks coming under huge selling pressure again.

    At close, the Sensex was down 874.16 points or 1.45 percent at 59,330.90, and the Nifty was down 287.70 points or 1.61 percent at 17,604.30. For the week, the benchmarks lost more than 2 percent.

    The market started on a negative note and extended the selling as the day progressed, with the Sensex and the Nifty breaking 59,000 and 17,500, intraday. Last-hour buying helped them reduce losses.

    The market was also under pressure amid a decline in Adani group stocks on a report by short-sellers Hindenburg Research that flagged debut concerns and made allegations of stock manipulation, charges which have been denied by the company.

    IndexPricesChangeChange%
    Sensex59,330.90-874.16 -1.45%
    Nifty 5017,604.35-287.60 -1.61%
    Nifty Bank40,345.30-1,302.35 -3.13%
    Nifty 50 17,604.35 -287.60 (-1.61%)
    Fri, Jan 27, 2023
    Biggest GainerPricesChangeChange%
    Tata Motors445.6026.55 +6.34%
    Biggest LoserPricesChangeChange%
    Adani Enterpris2,761.45-627.50 -18.52%
    Best SectorPricesChangeChange%
    Nifty Auto13089.70132.55 +1.02%
    Worst SectorPricesChangeChange%
    Nifty PSU Bank3821.05-219.25 -5.43%