Sensex, Nifty fall for third straight session: Key factors behind the selloff

Indian benchmark share indices traded lower for the third consecutive session on September 16 led by fall in global equities amid expectations of strong a rate hike by the US Federal Reserve. Both Sensex and Nifty have declined over 2.3 percent in the last three trading sessions.

"Equity markets are likely to extend losses in early trades Friday, mirroring the weakness in global indices as investors are gearing up for a stronger interest rate hike by the US Fed following the recently announced higher-than-expected inflation numbers. The street now widely believes that the Fed will raise rates by 75 bps in its September 21st meet, followed by a 75 bps hike in November, and mostly deliver a further 50 bps in December", said Prashanth Tapse - Research Analyst, Senior VP (Research), Mehta Equities.

Here's a look at the ley factors behind the selloff

IT stocks falling: India's top five most valued information technology firms lost a combined of Rs 1.60 trillion market value in the last four sessions amid selloff in global equities after hotter than expected US inflation triggered risk off bets. Infosys lost around Rs 54,000 crore mcap in the last four sessions, TCS erased around Rs 76,000 crore mcap. HCL Tech, Tech Mahindra and Wipro lost Rs 14,000 crore, Rs 10,000 crore and Rs 8,000 crore respectively. IT stocks have been reeling under pressure since the beginning of the year and the recent downgrade by Goldman Sach also dampened sentiments of the investors. Analysts expect the further correction in the IT stocks is not ruled out. Analysts also assume the IT sector's revenue will be hit by a likely slowdown in the US demand. So far this year, the Nifty IT index lost 30 percent. Infosys erased 26 percent, TCS lost 19 percent, HCL Tech 31 percent, Tech Mahindra 41 percent, Wipro Ltd 43 percent.

Downward revision GDP forecast: Recently a number of agencies have revised downwards their India forecasts for economic growth after June quarter GDP data were out. Fitch Ratings on Thursday slashed the forecast of India's economic growth to 7% for FY23 from 7.8% announced earlier citing elevated inflation and higher interest rates. It also cut the forecast for the next fiscal to 6.7% from 7.4%. Moody's trimmed its real growth forecast to 7.7% for the calendar year 2022 from its earlier projection of 8.8%. Goldman Sachs cut its 2022 growth forecast for India to 7% from 7.6% for the fiscal year . Morgan Stanley said there is a downside risk of 40 basis points to its growth estimate of 7.2% for FY23. Citigroup has slashed its FY23 growth projection to 6.7% from 8%.

Fed rate hike: Post weaker then expected US inflation data analysts now gearing up for a stronger interest rate hike by the US Fed. Markets now expect the terminal Fed Funds rate to be 4.25%. Markets are also attributing a 20% chance of a 100 basis point hike in the policy next week.

Inflation: India CPI inflation surprised on the upside in August at 7.0% year on year from 6.7% in July Analysts now expect the RBI to hike rates by 50 basis points in its next MPC (30 September) taking the repo rate to 5.90% . "If inflation remains sticky, we believe the RBI can continue hiking in December, although we now expect no action in December, as things stand", analysts added.

In the last one week, LME Nickel advanced 7.3%, LME Aluminum rose 2%, LME Zinc 0.5%, LME Copper 1.3%, LME Lead 1%. With this rising commodity prices, experts believe the inflation in India is likely to remain at elevated levels if commodity prices start to rise again.