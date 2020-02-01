Market Live: Sensex flat, Nifty near 11,950 ahead of Budget 2020; Power Grid, Tech Mahindra down 3% each

Live now
Feb 01, 2020 09:47 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Budget 2020 LIVE updates: 69% Indians want tax-free income limit raised to Rs 5 lakh, finds survey
Market update: Market benchmark Sensex pared losses smartly and traded just 40 points lower around 09:35 hours.
Budget 2020 Sensex Challenge: Win Cruise tickets to DECMA 2020
The sixth edition of the DECMA conference in 2020 is a 2 day residential conference on a cruise over the weekend, scheduled from Saturday 14th March to Monday (morning) 16th March.
Market update: The market witnessed an across the board selloff in early trade as most sectoral indices on BSE were in the red, with power and metal falling over 1 percent each. However, realty, capital goods, FMCG and industrials were up with milder gains.
Escorts' January auto sales: Total sales (GU) 1.2 percent at 6,063 units against 5,991 units (YoY).
Jayant Sinha to CNBC-TV18: Budget 2020 will be a 'feel good' Budget. Fundamentals of the Indian economy remain strong. We need a consumption boost, need to put money in the hands of people can put money in hands of people via 'kisan samman yojna'.
There is a lot to be done in rural infrastructure. Investment in rural infra will lead to job creation. Expect Budget to focus on policies that boost both consumption and investment.
Bond market may be worried about an expansionary Budget. Bond market will recognise that boosting growth is important in the long run.
We can have more tarp (troubled asset relief program)-like mechanisms for specific sectors.
Institutional trading activity
Indian ADRs ended in the red on January 31