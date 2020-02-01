Market Live: Sensex flat, Nifty near 11,950 ahead of Budget 2020; Power Grid, Tech Mahindra down 3% each

Jayant Sinha to CNBC-TV18: Budget 2020 will be a 'feel good' Budget. Fundamentals of the Indian economy remain strong. We need a consumption boost, need to put money in the hands of people can put money in hands of people via 'kisan samman yojna'.

There is a lot to be done in rural infrastructure. Investment in rural infra will lead to job creation. Expect Budget to focus on policies that boost both consumption and investment.

Bond market may be worried about an expansionary Budget. Bond market will recognise that boosting growth is important in the long run.

We can have more tarp (troubled asset relief program)-like mechanisms for specific sectors.