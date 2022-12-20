SEBI tweaks share buyback norms, brings bourses under radar

SEBI has also proposed a reduction in the time a share buyback process is open in the market to 66 days from the present 90 days.

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) tweaked the present share buyback norms for listed companies and tightened disclosure rules in its bid to increase transparency and credibility of markets.

“Buyback through stock exchange route to be phase out in a gradual manner,” India’s capital market’s regulator said in a release post its scheduled board meet on Tuesday (December 20).

Companies have to now use 75 percent of the proceeds of the buyback undertaken through the stock exchange route from the existing minimum of 50 percent. Buybacks will be undertaken through a separate window on stock exchanges till the time they are permitted through the exchanges, the regulator said.

The changes were part of a bunch of recommendations by a panel formed earlier this year under the chairmanship of Keki Mistry, vice chairman of HDFC Ltd. The panel has also recommended a reduction in the maximum limit for buybacks, a cut in time taken for concluding buybacks in the open market and an increase in the utilisation of proceeds of buybacks to 75 percent from the current 50 percent.

Exchanges under radar

Further, the regulator has mandated market infrastructure institutions (MII) to create distinct verticals that will separate business development and risk management. The creation of these three verticals would enable keeping an arm’s length distance between critical operations, regulatory and compliance business and other functions such as business development.

These measures were recommended by a panel formed under the chairmanship of former whole-time member G Mahalingam. Other recommendations of the panel included recordings of board meetings of such firms, and defining key managerial personnel based on the criticality of their activities in the organisation.

The tightening of norms for stock exchanges has been in the offing ever since the National Stock Exchange came under fire for misconduct of its top management and serious governance lapses at the firm under the reign of Chitra Ramakrishnan. The colocation scam under which it was found that select brokers colluded with insiders to take advantage of windfall profits was seen as a serious breach of governance.