MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Mirae
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Upcoming Webinar:Join us for an exclusive webinar where experts will decode growing interest in ETFs on Sept 7@ 11am. Register now
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

Sebi bans 85 entities from capital markets for fraudulent trading

The investigation was conducted to ascertain whether there was any violation of the provisions of the PFUTP (Prohibition of Fraudulent and Unfair Trade Practices ) Regulations by certain entities while trading.

PTI
September 06, 2021 / 08:21 PM IST

Sebi on Monday barred total 85 entities, including Sunrise Asian Ltd, from the capital markets for up to one year for manipulating the company's share price.

In its order, the regulator restrained Sunrise Asian and its then five directors from the capital markets for one year and the 79 connected entities for six months.

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) had conducted an investigation in the scrip of Sunrise Asian for the period from October 16, 2012 to September 30, 2015, based on a reference received from the Principal Director of Income Tax (Investigation), Kolkata.

The investigation was conducted to ascertain whether there was any violation of the provisions of the PFUTP (Prohibition of Fraudulent and Unfair Trade Practices ) Regulations by certain entities while trading.

In its probe, Sebi found that pursuant to allotment of shares under the scheme of amalgamation, Sunrise Asian and its then directors had devised an arrangement whereby 83 connected entities had manipulated the price of the scrip in four patches of trading during the investigation period, thereby violating PFUTP norms.

Close

Related stories

Further, 77 out of the 83 connected entities were counterparties to the sale of shares by 1,059 entities/allottees at the artificially inflated or manipulated price, thereby violating rules.

Of the 83 entities, instant proceeding initiated against four entities has been disposed of. Of the four entities, two have passed away and one has settled the case with Sebi under settlement mechanism.

In a separate order on Friday, the regulator prohibited Coral Hub Ltd from the capital markets for three years and six individuals for period varying from 2-3 years for violating regulatory norms.

These individuals were either directors of the company or part of audit committee of Coral Hub Ltd at the time of violation.

The entities published false, inflated and misleading financial results of the company during 2008-09 and 2009-10, failed to disclose the sales made to related party under the head related party transaction in annual report for 2009-10, Sebi noted.

Through such acts, they violated the provision of PFUTP norms.

The order comes after Sebi received a complaint alleging that revenues and profit of Coral Hub were fabricated and artificial.

Thereafter, the regulator conducted an investigation into the matter for the period from April 2008 to June 2010 to ascertain the violations, if any, of the provisions of Sebi Act and PFUTP norms.
PTI
Tags: #Business #insider trading #Market news #SEBI #Sunrise Asian
first published: Sep 6, 2021 08:21 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | The NFO wave: How should mutual fund investors approach the frequent launch of new funds?

Simply Save | The NFO wave: How should mutual fund investors approach the frequent launch of new funds?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.