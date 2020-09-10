RIL shares at new all-time high, m-cap tops Rs 14 lakh crore; here is what top brokerages have to say

The share price of Reliance Industries (RIL) climbed almost 3 percent to hit its fresh all-time high of Rs 2,218 in the early trade on BSE on September 10.

Investors lapped up shares of the company as private equity giant Silver Lake Partners gets ready to invest Rs 7,500 crore in Reliance Retail for a 1.75 percent stake in the company's retail unit. Investors see it as a sign of the beginning of another round of investments.

The oil-to-telecom conglomerate is expanding its retail business and lining up a posse of global investors to take on rivals such as ecommerce giant Amazon and Walmart-owned Flipkart in India’s fast-growing online retail business.

As of September 9 close, the company's shares have jumped over 44 percent on BSE against a 7 percent fall in the benchmark Sensex.

In terms of market capitalisation (m-cap), RIL is India's largest company, with an m-cap of over Rs 14 lakh crore as of now.

TCS is second, with an m-cap of Rs 8.8 lakh crore.

Here is what top brokerages have to say on the stock:

HSBC

The global financial firm has maintained a "hold" call on the stock with a target price of Rs 2,020.

"Silver Lake’s valuation of Reliance Retail is in-line with our valuation. It could potentially start another round of investments," CNBC-TV18 reported, quoting HSBC.

Citi

Citi has a "neutral" rating on the stock, with a target price of Rs 2,250 and said the monetisation in retail has commenced and valuations are in-line.

As per CNBC-TV18, Citi said a strategic investment in retail could lead to a valuation premium being ascribed

Citi is of the view that the strategic investment in O2C and visibility on Jio’s listing are other catalysts.

Credit Suisse

Credit Suisse, too, has a "neutral" rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1,980.

Credit Suisse, as per CNBC-TV18, said upside from kirana integration and e-commerce ramp-up is not fully factored in.

The brokerage said RIL's retail valuation implies 30 times FY22 EBITDA.

Morgan Stanley

The global financial firm has an "overweight" rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 2,247.

"Silver Lake valued Reliance Retail at $57 billion against our retail base case valuation of $45 billion. At these valuations, it would add 6 percent to Morgan Stanley’s base case NAV for RIL," CNBC-TV18 quoted Morgan Stanley as saying.

Morgan Stanley believes the price should help reduce investor concerns on RIL's retail valuations.

The global financial firm sees RIL emerging stronger post-COVID-19 and believes its margin should surprise as pricing power rises.

Cap allocation, execution and de-gearing will be the next leg of stock outperformance, Morgan Stanley said.

