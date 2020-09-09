Reliance Retail-Silver Lake Deal: 5 key things to know

Private equity giant Silver Lake Partners will invest Rs 7,500 crore in the retail unit of India’s Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) Reliance Retail.

This investment comes close on the heels of RIL's minority stake purchase in Kishore Biyani-led Future Group, through its subsidiary Reliance Retail.

Here are five key things to know about the Reliance Retail-Silver Lake deal:

> Silver Lake Partners is investing Rs 7,500 crore in Reliance Retail in exchange for a 1.75 percent stake.

>The investment values Reliance Retail at a pre-money equity value of Rs 4.21 lakh crore.

>Silver Lake along with its co-investors has already invested Rs 10,202.55 crore in two rounds in RIL's Jio Platforms.

>With the latest investment, Jio Platforms and Reliance Retail account for over Rs 9 lakh crore of RIL valuation.

>This deal is significant as RIL is expanding its retail business and lining up a posse of global investors to take on rivals such as Amazon and Walmart-owned Flipkart in the world’s second most populous country.