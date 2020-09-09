172@29@17@142!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|reliance-retail-silver-lake-deal-5-key-things-to-know-5815481.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and grab benefits worth ₹15,000/-
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Sep 09, 2020 09:32 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Reliance Retail-Silver Lake Deal: 5 key things to know

Silver Lake along with its co-investors had earlier invested over Rs 10,200 crore in two rounds in RIL's Jio Platforms unit.

Moneycontrol News
Reliance Trends
Reliance Trends

Private equity giant Silver Lake Partners will invest Rs 7,500 crore in the retail unit of India’s Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) Reliance Retail.

This investment comes close on the heels of RIL's minority stake purchase in Kishore Biyani-led Future Group, through its subsidiary Reliance Retail.

Here are five key things to know about the Reliance Retail-Silver Lake deal:

Close

> Silver Lake Partners is investing Rs 7,500 crore in Reliance Retail in exchange for a 1.75 percent stake.

>The investment values Reliance Retail at a pre-money equity value of Rs 4.21 lakh crore.

>Silver Lake along with its co-investors has already invested Rs 10,202.55 crore in two rounds in RIL's Jio Platforms.

>With the latest investment, Jio Platforms and Reliance Retail account for over Rs 9 lakh crore of RIL valuation.

>This deal is significant as RIL is expanding its retail business and lining up a posse of global investors to take on rivals such as Amazon and Walmart-owned Flipkart in the world’s second most populous country.
First Published on Sep 9, 2020 09:23 am

tags #Business #Companies #Mukesh Ambani #Reliance Retail #Silver Lake Partners

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.