App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Mar 12, 2019 11:43 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Remain long on Nifty with a stop loss at 11,000: HDFC Securities

We believe that one should remain optimistic in the Nifty with the stop loss at 11,000

Moneycontrol Contributor @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Nandish Shah

After two days of consolidation, the Nifty50 resumed its upward journey and surged 132 points to close at 11,168 on March 11.

During the last week, the index had broken out from the consolidation range of 10,690 to 11,000, which held for the last 15 weeks.

The index is currently trading above its 20, 50, 100 and 200-Day SMA. Oscillators and indicators like DMI and MACD have turned bullish on daily as well as weekly charts.

related news

The immediate resistance for the Nifty is seen at 11,345, which happens to be 76.4 percent Fibonacci retracement of the fall seen from the all-time high 11,760 (August 2018 high) to 10,004 (October 2018 bottom). Support is now shifted upward to 11,000, which was acting as resistance earlier.

The Bank Nifty gained 0.74 percent to close at 27,966. Bank Nifty is only 1.5 percent away from its all-time high of 28,388, registered in August 2018. It is trading above all important moving averages, which indicates bullish setup for medium to long-term.

Bank Nifty formed a bullish flag candlestick pattern on the weekly charts, which indicates a continuation of a primary uptrend after small correction.

“Flag” pattern projects the upside target at 30,400 in Bank Nifty, which is still at 9 percent distance from the current levels.

From the bottom of Feb 19, 2019, the Nifty Midcap and Smallcap indices have risen 10.5 percent and 15 percent respectively, while Nifty gained 5 percent in the same period.

In the derivatives also, we have seen the build-up of long positions in Nifty and Bank Nifty futures. FIIs created fresh longs in both index futures and options segment last week. Amongst the options, Put writing is seen at 10,900-11,000 levels.

Considering the technical and derivative evidence discussed above, we believe that one should remain optimistic in the Nifty with the stop loss of 11,000.

Moreover, considering that the Nifty has not gone anywhere in the past three series and we began the march month with lowest open interest in stock futures segment for the last 22 months, we expect the Nifty to reach even 11,500 in the coming days. Midcap and Smallcap Indices are likely to outperform the Nifty. Fish where the fishes are!

Here are three stocks that could give 8-10 percent return in the next 1 month:

Jubilant Foodworks: Buy| LTP: Rs 1,372| Target Rs 1,480 | Stop loss: Rs 1,310 | Upside: 8 percent

Jubilant Food gave a bullish breakout from the symmetrical triangle pattern on the daily chart by closing above the resistance level of Rs 1,365.

The stock price is trading above its 5, 20 and 200-day SMA indicating a bullish trend for the short as well as medium term.

Oscillators and momentum indicators have turned bullish on the daily as well as weekly charts. Therefore, we recommend buying Jubilant Food for the target of Rs 1,480 and keep a stop loss at Rs 1,310.

Torrent Power: Buy| LTP: Rs 257| Target: Rs 280| Stop loss: Rs 243 | Upside: 9 percent

After taking support near its 200-day moving average for the last two days, Torrent Power has broken out on the daily chart by closing above the resistance level of Rs 254.

The primary trend of Torrent Power is bullish where the stock price is trading above its 20, 50 and 200-day SMA.

Momentum indicators and oscillators like RSI and MACD are showing strength on the daily charts. In the derivatives, we have seen long build up in the Torrent Power futures.

Therefore, we recommend buying Torrent Power at CMP of Rs 257 and average at Rs 252 for the target of Rs 280 and keep a stop loss at Rs 243.

Century Ply: Buy| LTP: Rs 193| Target: Rs 212 |Stop loss: Rs 180| Upside: 10 percent

After forming multiple bottoms around Rs 160 last month, Century Ply broke out on the daily chart on March 11 by closing above the resistance level of Rs 190 to close at a five-month high.

The stock price is trading above its 5 and 20-day SMA, indicating bullish trend for the short to medium-term.

Oscillators and momentum indicators are also showing strength in the stock. Therefore, we recommend buying Century Ply for the target of Rs 212 and keep a stop loss at Rs 180

The author is Senior Technical & Derivatives Analyst, HDFC Securities.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment expert on moneycontrol.com are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
First Published on Mar 12, 2019 11:43 am

tags #MARKET OUTLOOK #Stocks Views

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

More From

You Can Buy The New Samsung Super 6 Series UHD TVs Now, But Exclusivel ...

Ctrl-Alt-Stall: Engineers Struggle for Work as Jobs Crisis Worsens

India vs Australia | "Unfair to Compare Newcomer to a Legend" - Arun o ...

18-year-old Boy Sets Girl Ablaze After She Declines Marriage Proposal

WhatsApp Banning Users For Using Third-Party Version of The Messaging ...

South Kashmir Remains Indifferent to Election Announcement, Politician ...

Congress Likely to Leave Out Seats Contested by SP-BSP Stalwarts as Re ...

Akshardham Car Fire: Delhi Traffic Police Educate Drivers to Install E ...

Mayawati’s Former Secretary Netram Raided Over Alleged Tax Evasion o ...

Supriya Sule or Ajit Pawar? Sharad Pawar taking the backseat in Lok Sa ...

Kalank teaser: Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt play star-crossed lovers in Ka ...

Pakistan lied about JeM's Balakot camp; located at hilltop, centre off ...

Theresa May wins 'legally binding' Brexit assurances from EU ahead of ...

Jet Airways crisis: How did the debt-laden airline secure ECB for work ...

Oppo F11 Pro review: Excellent design and a great camera make it easy ...

Soaking in El Clasico: Witnessing La Liga's greatest rivalry

March through the mountains: Peter Van Geit's solo journey through 40 ...

Zinedine Zidane makes sensational return to Real Madrid hot seat; repl ...

Kalank teaser: The Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt film boasts of some mesmer ...

Kalank Teaser: Five things we loved about this visually pleasing Varun ...

Kalank teaser launch: Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan reveal their fight o ...

Priyanka Chopra’s late night visit to the hospital fuels pregnancy r ...

Nick Jonas conquers the Billboard, thanks fans for Sucker’s success

Taapsee Pannu and Anurag Kashyap to collaborate after Manmarziyaan, de ...

What fight? Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton come together for Commonw ...

Kalank teaser launch: Here’s what Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt and Karan ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.