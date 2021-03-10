English
RBI to conduct OMO for sale and purchase of govt securities for Rs 10,000 crore each

RBI reiterated that it will continue to monitor evolving liquidity and market conditions and take measures as appropriate to ensure the orderly functioning of financial markets.

Moneycontrol News
March 10, 2021 / 05:34 PM IST
Source: Reuters

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on March 10 announced it will purchase and sell Government of India dated securities for Rs 10,000 crore each via an open market operation (OMO) on March 18.

"The Reserve Bank has decided to conduct simultaneous purchase and sale of Government securities under open market operations (OMO) for an aggregate amount of Rs 10,000 crore each on March 18, 2021," the central bank said.

RBI reiterated it will continue to monitor evolving liquidity and market conditions and take measures as appropriate to ensure the orderly functioning of financial markets.

"Eligible participants should submit their bids/offers in electronic format on the Reserve Bank of India Core Banking Solution (E-Kuber) system between 10:00 am and 11:00 am on March 18, 2021," it added.

Only in the event of system failure, physical bids/offers would be accepted. Such physical bid/offer should be submitted to Financial Markets Operations Department in the prescribed form obtainable from RBI website before 11:00 am, RBI said.

As per the central bank's statement, the result of the auctions will be announced on the same day and successful participants should ensure availability of funds/securities in their current account/SGL account, as the case may be, by 12 noon on March 19, 2021.
TAGS: #RBI #RBI OMO
first published: Mar 10, 2021 05:34 pm

