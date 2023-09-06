RBI plans to test some more use cases in wholesale pilot of CBDCs, says RBI Governor

English
    Speaking at the Global Fintech Fest 2023, Das said, "Now we are planning to test some more use cases in wholesale pilot of CBDCs."

    Manish M. Suvarna
    September 06, 2023 / 05:20 PM IST
    The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das on September 6 said the central bank is planning to test some more use cases in the wholesale pilot of central bank digital currency (CBDC).

    Speaking at the Global Fintech Fest 2023, Das said, "Now we are planning to test some more use cases in wholesale pilot of CBDCs."

    (This is a developing story, please check back for more details)

    Manish M. Suvarna
    Manish M. Suvarna is Senior Correspondent at Moneycontrol. He writes on the Indian money markets, RBI, Banks and NBFCs. He tweets at @manishsuvarna15. Contact: Manish.Suvarna@nw18.com
    first published: Sep 6, 2023 05:20 pm

