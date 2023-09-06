RBI plans to test some more use cases in wholesale pilot of CBDCs, says RBI Governor

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das on September 6 said the central bank is planning to test some more use cases in the wholesale pilot of central bank digital currency (CBDC).

Speaking at the Global Fintech Fest 2023, Das said, "Now we are planning to test some more use cases in wholesale pilot of CBDCs."

(This is a developing story, please check back for more details)