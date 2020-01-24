App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Jan 24, 2020 11:00 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

PVR share price gains as Morgan Stanley raises price target after Q3 earnings

PVR continued with its aggressive screen additions and is on track to open more than 90 screens in FY20, Morgan Stanley said.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

The share price of multiplex chain operator PVR gained more than a percent intraday on January 24 after Morgan Stanley raised price target on the stock to Rs 2,350 following Q3 earnings.

Reiterating a buy call on the stock, the global brokerage said food and beverages (F&B) spend per head grew 11 percent YoY to Rs 100, a key positive in the quarter ended December 2019.

The company continued with its aggressive screen additions and is on track to open more than 90 screens in FY20, Morgan Stanley said.

Close

PVR reported a 34 percent year-on-year in Q3FY20 profit at Rs 36.3 crore due to lower other income (down 43 percent) but it was offset by lower tax expenses and strong operating income.

related news

Revenue from operations grew by 9 percent YoY to Rs 915.8 crore despite weak regional content. The growth was driven by increase in advertising income by 8.4 percent YoY in a challenging environment and 12 percent YoY growth in SPH.

For All Earnings Related News - Click Here

At operating level, earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) increased 87 percent to Rs 307 crore and margin expanded sharply by 1,410bps to 33.6 percent.

While having accumulate rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 2,053, Prabhudas Lilladher cut EBITDA estimates by 3.5/3.2 percent for FY20/FY21, respectively, amid continued weakness in Southern film market (34 percent circuit exposure in the region) which was partially overshadowed by strong Bollywood content (around 4/5movies crossed Rs 100 crore in box office collections in Q3FY20).

Given 1) expected revival in regional content 2) leadership position (around 28 percent screen market share) and 3) aggressive screen addition plans (on track to add 90-100 screens in FY20; 67 screens opened YTD), the brokerage expects sales/Ind-AS adjusted EBITDA to grow at a CAGR of 16.6/20.5 percent over FY19-21E.

The stock has rallied 19 percent in the last one year. It was quoting at Rs 1,912, up Rs 14.05, or 0.74 percent, on the BSE at 1038 hours.

Disclaimer: The above report is compiled from information available on public platforms. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

 

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Jan 24, 2020 11:00 am

tags #Buzzing Stocks #PVR #Stocks Views

most popular

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.