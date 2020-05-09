Profit taking hit D-Street; nearly 90 stocks in BSE500 fell 10-30% in a week

A volatile week for Indian markets which started off on a weak note, but witnessed mild recovery towards the close of the week. Benchmark indices closed below their crucial support levels while small and mid-caps outperformed on a relative basis.

The Nifty50 plunged 6.17 percent while the S&P BSE Sensex was down 6.15 percent for the week ended May 8 compared to 4.9 percent fall seen in the S&P BSE Mid-cap index, and 4.17 percent drop in the S&P BSE Small-cap index in the same period.

Small and Mid-caps outperform on a relative basis, but profit-taking was seen across the board as market participants preferred to book profits at higher levels after a sharp rally seen in the previous week.

There are as many as 87 stocks in the S&P BSE 500 index which fell 10-30 percent for the week ended May 8 that include names like Power Finance Corp., Motherson Sumi, Quess Corp, Tata Motors, ITC, Maruti Suzuki, Havells India, Titan, SIS, Reliance Power, and AU Small Finance Bank.

The Nifty50 rose over 14 percent in April, and more than 7 percent in the last week of April; hence, some profit-taking was on cards.

“Broader markets have substantially recovered but not all stocks would prove to be outstanding wealth creators in the long run. A crack in the larger weights will eventually trickle down to the small and mid-caps taking them lower in times to come,” Umesh Mehta, Head of Research, Samco Securities told Moneycontrol.

Weak global cues, muted economic activity, rise in COVID-19 related cases, weak numbers from India Inc. for March quarter, and fears of extension in lockdown weighed on sentiment.

“Markets witnessed a bounce back from the bottom over-optimism on relief measures introduced by government but continuous rise in COVID-19 cases and bad earning season weighed on the sentiments which lead to a sharp selloff,” Ritesh Asher - Chief Strategic Officer(CSO) told Moneycontrol.

“But, speculations over various stimulus packages for stressed industries from the government has contributed to this end of the week recovery,” he said.