Planning to invest Rs 5-10 lakh? Here are some options for Robinhood investors



Are you a new investor who joined D-Street in 2020, and are planning to invest in the market for the long-term? If yes, the time is ripe to start your investing journey.Data suggests that more than 5 million demat accounts were added across brokerages in 2020, and most of the new-age investors, also known as, Robinhood investors are between 25-40 years. The good part is that many investors who have joined D-Street in 2020 are young and have age on their side, and additionally they don't mind taking that extra risk. After hitting multi-year lows in March, benchmark indices have showcased strength rallying about 50 percent backed by ample liquidity and record retail participation. Close 'Make hay while the sun shines' might work for new-age investors as liquidity remains strong, but the real wealth creation would happen if they make a portfolio and diversify their risk to mitigate volatility.

Axis Securities handpicks 12 stocks that can return up to 38% “The retail participation in the direct equity market saw a huge surge with an evident from new account opening with a brokerage firm along with a rise in trading volumes during the lockdown period. The trend is heartening to see as investors become more rational about investing as opposed to the situation which was seen in the previous crisis,” Dinesh Rohira, Founder, CEO, 5nance.com told Moneycontrol. “A 25-year-old investor can allocate a higher percentage (30-40 percent) of their income as they will usually have less financial obligations. They should give more weightage to equities with an investment view of 15-20 years,” he said. Rohira further added that it is also imperative for investors at this age to limit their financial leverage by way of credit or borrowing to avoid debt burdens at later stages of life to attain financial independence.



We have collated portfolio suggestions from other wealth managers for new-age investors:

Expert: Paras Matalia, Head-StockBaskets, Samco Securities As a thumb rule, asset allocation can be looked at using the “100 minus your age” strategy wherein if you are 25, then you can invest 75 percent of your capital to equities and the remaining into debt. But it isn’t what we follow! We suggest bifurcating your capital into three parts:



2) Money that you do not need for the next 5 years- invest this money only in equity; and

3) Money that you do not need for the next year at least - invest in gold or other asset classes (3-5 percent of your portfolio).