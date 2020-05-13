App
Last Updated : May 13, 2020 07:27 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Pharma sector outperforms in 2020 so far; 4 stocks surge over 50%

The pharma sector weightage in the Nifty has recovered from 10-years lows. In 2020 so far, 17 pharma stocks in the BSE Healthcare index have risen over 25 percent.

Ritesh Presswala @riteshpresswala
 
 
In 2020 so far, even as the Sensex has fallen 23 percent, the BSE Healthcare index has gained 13 percent. Moreover, the index has risen 36 percent from its March 23 low as India pharma companies gain centre stage in the fight against novel coronavirus, or COVID-19.

According to a recent report by JM Financial, "Post COVID, market movements have led to renewed interest and focus on pharma stocks. Technical factors like low weights, investor apathy, and under ownership have contributed to the sharp outperformance of the sector. However, for the current rally to be real and the stocks to sustain recent gains, earnings have to turn supportive for the sector."

In the charts below, we depict how each sector is performing during this crises, the leading performers in the pharma pack, and the sector's increasing weightage in the Nifty.

Pharma sector 13052020

In 2020 so far, 17 pharma stocks in the BSE Healthcare index have gained over 25 percent. Stock like IOL Chemical and Pharmaceuticals and Opto Circuits has gained 109 percent and 86 percent, respectively.

Pharma stocks 2020

As demand shifts towards the pharma sector, its weightage in the Nifty also start ticking up from 10-year lows.

pharma weight 13052020

First Published on May 13, 2020 07:27 pm

