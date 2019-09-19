App
Last Updated : Sep 19, 2019 10:10 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

NMDC shares fall 3% after reduction in lumps, fines prices

The state-owned iron ore mining company cut lumps price by Rs 200 per tonne to Rs 2,700 per tonne.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image
 
 
Shares of NMDC fell more than 3 percent intraday on September 19 after a media report indicated that reduction in lumps and fine prices by Rs 200 per tonne each.

The stock lost 27 percent in last six months. It was quoting at Rs 84.55, down Rs 2.15, or 2.48 percent on the BSE at 0952 hours IST.

The state-owned iron ore mining company cut lumps price by Rs 200 per tonne to Rs 2,700 per tonne and fines price also by Rs 200 per tonne to Rs 2,460 per tonne, reports CNBC-TV18 quoting sources.

NMDC had also cut prices by Rs 200 per tonne in August.

Its production in August had fallen 3.4 percent to 1.41 million tonnes and sales also fell sharply by 35.77 percent to 1.49 million tonnes compared to same month last year.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Sep 19, 2019 10:10 am

tags #Buzzing Stocks #NMDC

