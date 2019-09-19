NMDC shares fall 3% after reduction in lumps, fines prices

Shares of NMDC fell more than 3 percent intraday on September 19 after a media report indicated that reduction in lumps and fine prices by Rs 200 per tonne each.

The stock lost 27 percent in last six months. It was quoting at Rs 84.55, down Rs 2.15, or 2.48 percent on the BSE at 0952 hours IST.

The state-owned iron ore mining company cut lumps price by Rs 200 per tonne to Rs 2,700 per tonne and fines price also by Rs 200 per tonne to Rs 2,460 per tonne, reports CNBC-TV18 quoting sources.

NMDC had also cut prices by Rs 200 per tonne in August.