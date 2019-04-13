App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Apr 13, 2019 10:46 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Nifty to trade in 11,500-11,800 range; prefer these 4 stocks for 7-11% upside

We expect Bank Nifty is expected to trade in range of 29,500-30,100 in coming week.

Moneycontrol Contributor @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

On the weekly chart, Nifty has formed a bearish candle similar to Hammer followed by Doji candle to the previous week. Since the last six days, Nifty is trading in the range of 11,700-11,550 indicates consolidation in the near term. Nifty is holding its 20 and 50 DMA which indicates index holding bullishness on short term chart.

The chart pattern suggests that if Nifty crosses and sustains above 11,680 level, it would witness buying which would lead the index towards 11,730-11,760 levels. However, if the index breaks below 11,550 level, it would witness profit booking which would take the index towards 11,500-11,470.

Nifty has the highest PE concentration at 11,500 followed by 11,600 which may act as support for current expiry.

Nifty Call strike 12,000 followed by 11,800 witnessed significant OI concentrations and may act as resistance for current expiry.

related news

If Nifty manages to cross above 11,760, then short covering action can be seen in market and Index may scale up towards 11,850-11,900.

The weekly and daily strength indicator RSI and momentum oscillator Stochastic are below their respective reference lines indicating negative bias. We expect Nifty to trade in the range of 11,500-11,800 for the coming week.

Bank Nifty:

On the weekly chart, Bank Nifty has formed a small bearish candle with a lower high compared to the previous week indicating losing strength. Since the last 5-6 days, Bank Nifty is trading in the range of 29,650-30,100 indicates sideways momentum.

Bank Nifty has the highest PE concentration at 29,500 followed by 29,800 while Bank Nifty Call Strike 30,000 followed by 30,200 witnessed significant OI concentration and may act as resistance in coming days.

Chart pattern suggests if Bank Nifty breaks below 29,700 then we may witness more profit booking which could drag it towards 29,500-29,400 in short term, while above 30,200, we may witness short covering action which could take it towards 30,500-30,700 on the higher side.

The weekly and daily strength indicators are in positive territory while momentum indicators stochastic has given negative crossover to its reference line, indicating some profit booking or consolidation in near term. We expect Bank Nifty is expected to trade in the range of 29,500-30,100 in the coming week.

Here are the four stocks which could give 7-11 percent return:

Ashok Leyland | Buying Range: Rs 96-94 | Stoploss: Rs 90 | Target: Rs 103-106 | Upside: 11 percent

On the daily chart, the stock has observed "Cup & Handle" formation breakout at Rs 95 levels on closing basis. This breakout is accompanied by rising volumes which shows increased participation. The stock price is sustaining well above its 20, 50 and 100 day SMA which supports bullish sentiments ahead. The weekly, as well as daily strength indicator RSI and the momentum indicator Stochastic, both are in positive territory which supports upside momentum to continue in near term.

BHEL | Buying Range: Rs 77-76 | Stoploss: Rs 72 | Target: Rs 84-86 | Upside: 11 percent

On the daily chart, the stock has decisively broken its multiple resistance zone of Rs 76 levels on closing basis. Prices continue to form a series of a higher Top and higher Bottom formation indicating sustained uptrend.

The stock is well placed above its 20, 50 and 100 day SMA which supports bullish sentiments ahead. The weekly, as well as daily strength indicator RSI and the momentum indicator Stochastic, both are in positive territory which supports upside momentum to continue in near term.

ITC | Buying Range: Rs 307-304 | Stoploss: Rs 299 | Target: Rs 324-328 | Upside: 7 percent

With current close, the stock has decisively broken out its 6-8 months consolidation (Rs 303-270 levels) with hug volume spurt. The stock is in an uptrend as it continues to form a series of a Higher Top higher Bottom formation.

The stock is well placed above its 20, 50 and 100 day SMA which supports bullish sentiments ahead. The weekly, as well as daily strength indicator RSI and the momentum indicator Stochastic, both are in positive territory which supports upside momentum to continue in near term.

Tata Motors DVR | Buying Range: Rs 103-100 | Stoploss: Rs 95 | Target: Rs 110-113 | Upside: 9 percent

On the daily chart, the stock has witnessed a shift of trend to upside and also it has decisively broken out past four months multiple resistance zone of Rs 98 levels on closing basis. On the weekly chart, the stock has also given a down sloping Trendline breakout at Rs 97 levels.

The stock is well placed above its 20, 50 and 100 day SMA which supports bullish sentiments ahead. The weekly, as well as daily strength indicator RSI and the momentum indicator Stochastic, both are in positive territory which supports upside momentum to continue in near term.

(The author is a Head - Technical & Derivatives Research at Axis Securities)

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment expert on Moneycontrol.com are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
First Published on Apr 13, 2019 10:46 am

tags #Business #Market Cues #markets #Stocks Views

most popular

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Experts bet on these 10 fundamentally strong picks for FY20

Experts bet on these 10 fundamentally strong picks for FY20

More From

Student Of The Year 2: Ananya Panday’s debut was Chunky Panday's ‘ ...

Rana Ranbir shares details about his character In Manje Bistre 2

IPL 2019 Highlights, KKR vs DC: Shikhar Dhawan and Rishabh Pant star i ...

Exclusive: Alia Bhatt reveals when the shooting for Inshallah is set t ...

Exclusive: Jhanvi Kapoor's fitness trainer reveals how the fit actress ...

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora visit Lilavati Hospital, what's cooking ...

Kalank: Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditya Roy Kapur tur ...

Game of Thrones season 8: Here's everything the teasers and trailers t ...

Student of The Year 2: Tiger Shroff is back with another powerful dial ...

Happy Baisakhi 2019: 5 Traditional Delicacies You Must Try This Punjab ...

BJP Likely to Pick Uma Bharti or Pragya Thakur to Take on Digvijaya Si ...

RBI to Remain Watchful on Growth, Financial Stability, Says Shaktikant ...

Priyanka Chopra, Mindy Kaling Join Hands for Wedding Comedy

Golf: Tiger Woods Commands Spotlight at Augusta National

Campaign Managers: Backroom Boys Who Script the Mega Poll Show

Pankaj Tripathi Agrees to Angrezi Medium Cameo Out of Love For Irrfan ...

Kim Jong Un Says He is Open to Third Summit with Trump

Kamala Harris Carves Distinct Early-state Path in Her 2020 White House ...

Lok Sabha polls 2019: Congress to go alone in Delhi as talks with AAP ...

Millennials will take pay cut to follow their passion, survey reveals

Election Commission bans NaMo TV from airing political content

Uday Kotak flags widening trust deficit between government and industr ...

Explainer: What are electoral bonds?

Wall Street opens higher on JPMorgan results, big energy deal

Oil rises as supply constraints outweigh China slowdown fears

Gold steadies as dollar retreats, on way to best week in three

SBICAP Securities expects larger banks with healthy capitalisation to ...

Forced to choose between communalists and criminals as their netas, Bi ...

Financial Intelligence Unit slams Allahabad Bank for not filing transa ...

How coastal Karnataka was saffronised; part 10: Early Communal riots b ...

Madhuraraja movie review: Mammootty and a bunch of beasts make it work ...

Pakistan market suicide bombing: 18 killed, 48 injured in attack aimed ...

NBA Playoffs preview: With Golden State Warriors eyeing a threepeat, h ...

Via Francigena: Walking the 1,200-year old pilgrim path in Tuscany

The Stories in My Life: Isaac Bashevis Singer's story set in Warsaw ju ...

WhatsApp stickers: Here is how to download stickers for Ram Navami 201 ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.